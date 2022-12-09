Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Related
Maren Morris Performs Wicked Duet with Kristin Chenoweth on Tour: 'Never Getting Over This'
Maren Morris and Kristin Chenoweth performed a rendition of "For Good" from Wicked during the country singer's tour stop in Nashville over the weekend Maren Morris is channeling her inner Elphaba! The country music star, 32, was joined by Broadway icon Kristin Chenoweth during a tour stop at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday, when the pair performed a duet of Wicked's "For Good." "Never getting over this," Morris captioned an Instagram video of their passionate set. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay...
Carrie Underwood Flies High With ‘Crazy Angels’ at the 2022 AMAs [Watch]
Carrie Underwood flexed her skills as an aerialist once again during her performance at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 20). The country star took to the stage — and the air — with "Crazy Angels," one of the most upbeat and pop-friendly songs off her sonically diverse 2022 album, Denim & Rhinestones.
Carly Pearce Sings Rockin’ ‘Here Comes Santa Claus’ on ‘CMA Country Christmas’ [WATCH]
Carly Pearce pulled double duty in 2022 as she both hosted and performed on ABC's CMA Country Christmas. It was her second year at the helm of the holiday television event, and she delivered a rocking version of "Here Comes Santa Claus" as a part of the night's festivities. The...
Country Singer Martina McBride's Career In Shambles, Vocal Cords Shot After Years Of Overuse
Martina McBride surprised concertgoers with her raspy voice that sounded like a wounded cat when she performed at the Judds Final Tour show in Nashville, raising fears for her singing future, RadarOnline.com learned.Insiders said the 56-year-old Concrete Angel singer's vocal cords were put through the wringer on the tour — and over the years — limiting her ability to hit the notes on some of her favorite hits."This isn't the first time Martina has sung off-key," a source spilled. "At other concerts, she's performed the same songs perfectly and others not nearly as well. She can't blame the sound system."The popular...
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Wants This Country Singer to Replace Him in Season 24
Blake Shelton recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on who could replace him when he leaves 'The Voice.'
Carly Pearce Performs Heartfelt Rendition of ‘What He Didn’t Do’ on ‘The Voice’: WATCH
Country music superstar Carly Pearce dropped by The Voice last night to perform a show-stopping performance of “What He Didn’t Do.” The Grammy-nominated artist shone onstage in a glittering, skin-tight dress while being surrounded by pillar candles and metal lanterns. The country crooner gave an emotional performance certain to hit a nerve with viewers that have been through a messy breakup.
Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died
Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
Miranda Lambert Talks Setting Her Arms on Fire During Las Vegas Residency
After announcing additional dates for her Las Vegas residency, Miranda Lambert noted three of her favorite moments from the high-energy show. This week, tickets go on sale for the second Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency show at Zappos Theater. In the meantime, Brendan and Lambert are enjoying touring Sin City and sharing their favorite moments of her shows in Vegas.
Tanya Tucker Takes on Her First Starring Film Role in New Trailer for ‘A Nashville Country Christmas’
Christmas is coming early for country music fans. Grammy-winning icon Tanya Tucker is set to star in A Nashville Country Christmas, premiering Dec. 12. The holiday romp marks Tucker's first-ever starring role in a film, and, from the looks of the trailer, the story hits all the right notes. Tucker...
Bryce Leatherwood: 5 Things To Know About The Country Crooner In The Top 8 Of ‘The Voice’ Season 22
Bryce is a member of Team Blake. Bryce is currently in college. Bryce Leatherwood has crooned his way all the way to The Voice season 22 semi-finals. The 22-year-old country singer has made the top 8. Since his Blind Audition, Bryce has stayed true to his country roots with his standout performances.
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Fans Are Obsessed With Scotty McCreery’s Elvis Presley Cover
American Idol winner Scotty McCreery recently released a cover of Elvis Presley’s “Santa Claus Is Back In Town.” Upon hearing rendition, fans were quick to praise McCreery’s vocals. Scotty McCreery Performs Amazing “Santa Claus Is Back In Town” Rendition. Scotty McCreery has treated fans...
Maren Morris Opens Up About Her Postpartum Depression
Country music superstar Maren Morris is opening up and getting real about her battles with postpartum depression. In a recent interview on Sunday Today, the singer explained what it was like giving birth to son Hayes Andrew in March 2020 as the world went into lockdown due to coronavirus. She also talked about how she struggled with postpartum depression while being stuck at home during quarantine.
Reba McEntire Being Featured on ABC News’ ‘Superstar’: How To Watch the Special
ABC is paying homage to Reba McEntire on Thursday, with an hour-long news special. And Outsider has all the details of how to watch and why you should check it out. First, it’s on Thursday primetime, with the special airing on ABC at 9 p.m. Central. Here’s how to...
Angelo Badalamenti, Composer For 'Twin Peaks' And 'Blue Velvet,' Dies At 85
Badalamenti was best known for his decades-spanning collaborations with David Lynch, scoring six of his films in addition to the iconic "Twin Peaks" series.
iheart.com
LeAnn Rimes Reschedules Shows Citing Illness, Doctor-Ordered Vocal Rest
LeAnn Rimes rescheduled additional performance dates as she takes time to recover from illness and rest her vocal chords, the GRAMMY Award-winning artist announced in a statement on Wednesday (December 7). The two shows that have been rescheduled are Friday night’s performance at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in...
Blake Shelton Brings Feel-Good Tune 'No Body' to 'The Voice'
Blake Shelton got in on the fun on Tuesday night's (Dec. 6) episode of The Voice on NBC. He took the stage to perform his latest single, "No Body." Shelton was joined by his band to perform the song, which he released in August 2022. The song features a throwback country groove perfect for line dancing in a honky tonk (there's plenty of that in the music video), and the crowd at The Voice kept that theme going by raising neon signs in various shapes. The intermittent fireworks that shot off from the stage kept the performances energized, but so did Shelton's naturally energetic performance style. Shelton seemed to be having genuine fun onstage as he closed out the tune and the crowd cheered.
Kat Kountry 105
Faribault, MN
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krfofm.com
Comments / 0