Maren Morris Performs Wicked Duet with Kristin Chenoweth on Tour: 'Never Getting Over This'

Maren Morris and Kristin Chenoweth performed a rendition of "For Good" from Wicked during the country singer's tour stop in Nashville over the weekend Maren Morris is channeling her inner Elphaba! The country music star, 32, was joined by Broadway icon Kristin Chenoweth during a tour stop at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday, when the pair performed a duet of Wicked's "For Good." "Never getting over this," Morris captioned an Instagram video of their passionate set. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay...
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Flies High With ‘Crazy Angels’ at the 2022 AMAs [Watch]

Carrie Underwood flexed her skills as an aerialist once again during her performance at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 20). The country star took to the stage — and the air — with "Crazy Angels," one of the most upbeat and pop-friendly songs off her sonically diverse 2022 album, Denim & Rhinestones.
RadarOnline

Country Singer Martina McBride's Career In Shambles, Vocal Cords Shot After Years Of Overuse

Martina McBride surprised concertgoers with her raspy voice that sounded like a wounded cat when she performed at the Judds Final Tour show in Nashville, raising fears for her singing future, RadarOnline.com learned.Insiders said the 56-year-old Concrete Angel singer's vocal cords were put through the wringer on the tour — and over the years — limiting her ability to hit the notes on some of her favorite hits."This isn't the first time Martina has sung off-key," a source spilled. "At other concerts, she's performed the same songs perfectly and others not nearly as well. She can't blame the sound system."The popular...
Outsider.com

Carly Pearce Performs Heartfelt Rendition of ‘What He Didn’t Do’ on ‘The Voice’: WATCH

Country music superstar Carly Pearce dropped by The Voice last night to perform a show-stopping performance of “What He Didn’t Do.” The Grammy-nominated artist shone onstage in a glittering, skin-tight dress while being surrounded by pillar candles and metal lanterns. The country crooner gave an emotional performance certain to hit a nerve with viewers that have been through a messy breakup.
TheDailyBeast

Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died

Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Talks Setting Her Arms on Fire During Las Vegas Residency

After announcing additional dates for her Las Vegas residency, Miranda Lambert noted three of her favorite moments from the high-energy show. This week, tickets go on sale for the second Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency show at Zappos Theater. In the meantime, Brendan and Lambert are enjoying touring Sin City and sharing their favorite moments of her shows in Vegas.
talentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Fans Are Obsessed With Scotty McCreery’s Elvis Presley Cover

American Idol winner Scotty McCreery recently released a cover of Elvis Presley’s “Santa Claus Is Back In Town.” Upon hearing rendition, fans were quick to praise McCreery’s vocals. Scotty McCreery Performs Amazing “Santa Claus Is Back In Town” Rendition. Scotty McCreery has treated fans...
Outsider.com

Maren Morris Opens Up About Her Postpartum Depression

Country music superstar Maren Morris is opening up and getting real about her battles with postpartum depression. In a recent interview on Sunday Today, the singer explained what it was like giving birth to son Hayes Andrew in March 2020 as the world went into lockdown due to coronavirus. She also talked about how she struggled with postpartum depression while being stuck at home during quarantine.
iheart.com

LeAnn Rimes Reschedules Shows Citing Illness, Doctor-Ordered Vocal Rest

LeAnn Rimes rescheduled additional performance dates as she takes time to recover from illness and rest her vocal chords, the GRAMMY Award-winning artist announced in a statement on Wednesday (December 7). The two shows that have been rescheduled are Friday night’s performance at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in...
Wide Open Country

Blake Shelton Brings Feel-Good Tune 'No Body' to 'The Voice'

Blake Shelton got in on the fun on Tuesday night's (Dec. 6) episode of The Voice on NBC. He took the stage to perform his latest single, "No Body." Shelton was joined by his band to perform the song, which he released in August 2022. The song features a throwback country groove perfect for line dancing in a honky tonk (there's plenty of that in the music video), and the crowd at The Voice kept that theme going by raising neon signs in various shapes. The intermittent fireworks that shot off from the stage kept the performances energized, but so did Shelton's naturally energetic performance style. Shelton seemed to be having genuine fun onstage as he closed out the tune and the crowd cheered.
