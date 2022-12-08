Meeting of City Services Committee December 13th November, 2022. The Neighborhood Council Valley Village meeting will be conducted entirely with a call-in option or internet-based service option. AB 361 Updates - Public comment cannot be required to be submitted in advance of the meeting, only real-time public comment is required. If there are any broadcasting interruptions that prevent the public from observing or hearing the meeting, the meeting must be recessed or adjourned. If members of the public are unable to provide public comment or be heard due to issues within the Neighborhood Council’s control, the meeting must be recessed or adjourned. Those wishing to address the Neighborhood Council must dial 669-900-6833, or 833-548-0282 and enter Webinar ID: 893 8459 9499 and press # to join the meeting. Instructions on how to sign up for public comment will be given to listeners at the start of the meeting. Public comment on the call will be limited to one minute and one comment per item. Zoom requires that any person wishing to comment use *9 to alert the moderator that they wish to speak. If you wish public comment may be sent to [email protected] by 5:00pm on Monday December 12th, 2022 with “Public Comment” and agenda item in the subject line. Comments from the public on Agenda items will be heard only when the item is being considered. Comments from the public on other matters not appearing on the Agenda within the Board’s subject matter jurisdiction will be heard during Public Comment. Agenda is posted for public review on myvalleyvillage.com, at Faith Presbyterian Church, 5000 Colfax Avenue, or you may receive our agendas by subscribing to LA City’s Early Notification System (ENS). You may also join the meeting by computer at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89384599499.

