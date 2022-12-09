Read full article on original website
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
Neurosurgeon Sentenced to Federal Prison Following IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzLong Beach, CA
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for MondaySouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
Broncos, Chiefs have to be separated after game
Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs players had to be separated at the end of KC’s 34-28 win over Denver in Week 14 on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes executed a couple of kneeldowns to run off the final time on the clock. As time expired and the game ended, players got into it. You can see Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett yelling at his players to move out of the way. Andy Reid was seen getting in the mix as well.
Russell Wilson shown with big knot on his head
Russell Wilson was shown with a big knot on his head after hitting his head against the turf during Sunday’s Week 14 game between his Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson headed to the medical tent and left the game after hitting his head. He was scrambling...
Trevor Lawrence brutally taunted Titans at end of upset win
Trevor Lawrence is not really known as the type of player that likes to talk trash and rattle opponents, but he was certainly feeling it Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback was seen waving to Titans fans in the final minutes of the Jaguars’ 36-22 victory in Nashville. Lawrence even seemed to turn around to make sure he got both sides of the stadium.
Video: Russell Wilson got absolutely embarrassed on pick-6
The Denver Broncos appear to find a new way to hit rock bottom every week, but Russell Wilson may have finally found it for himself Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson and the Broncos were blitzed by the Chiefs in the first half, as Kansas City jumped out to a 27-0 lead before halftime. The real backbreaker was Wilson throwing a pick-six to Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr., but that does not even begin to cover how pitiful it was.
Caleb Williams wears tacky suit to Heisman Trophy ceremony
Whatever Caleb Williams was paid to wear his suit to the Heisman Trophy ceremony on Saturday night wasn’t enough. Williams won the Heisman Trophy, receiving 544 first-place votes. The second-place finisher was TCU quarterback Max Duggan, who had 188 first-place votes. Williams’ fashion choice for the famed event was...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
BREAKING: NC State offensive line coach John Garrison reportedly leaves for Ole Miss
NC State’s staff continued its reshuffling Saturday afternoon, with offensive line coach John Garrison reportedly taking the same job with Ole Miss, per On3’s Matt Zenitz. The former Wolfpack assistant has coached in Raleigh since 2019. The Nebraska alumnus has spent 18 seasons coaching and now reunites with...
Stetson Bennett responds to Hendon Hooker Heisman Trophy talk
Stetson Bennett on Friday answered a question from the media about some of the hate he has faced for being a Heisman Trophy finalist. Bennett is one of the four finalists invited to New York City for Saturday’s Heisman Trophy ceremony. Some fans felt Bennett was an undeserved finalist and that Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker should have been there. One fan even appeared to have paid a Twitter bot farm to disseminate complaints.
Ex-fan favorite surprisingly comes out of retirement to rejoin Bills
The Buffalo Bills still have Super Bowl aspirations after winning their last four games, and Josh Allen will now have another weapon at his disposal as they gear up for a playoff run. Veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley has decided to come out of retirement to re-sign with the Bills,...
Could Sean Payton return to coach Saints?
Sean Payton will undoubtedly be the hottest name on the NFL coaching market in the coming weeks, and a few teams have been mentioned as potential suitors. The one with which Payton is most familiar has been overlooked, but is it possible he could simply get his old job back?
Eagles adding 3-time Pro Bowler to their roster
The 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles are addressing perhaps their one Achilles heel. Philadelphia has signed veteran punter Brett Kern to replace incumbent Arryn Siposs, according to a report on Monday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Siposs is out indefinitely after getting injured on Sunday against the New York Giants, Schefter adds.
Brock Purdy’s dad shown crying after son’s big TD pass
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy looked like a seasoned veteran early on in his first career start on Sunday, and his father was overwhelmed by the performance. Purdy and the Niners jumped out to an early lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After Purdy threw a perfect deep strike to Christian McAffrey to help put San Francisco up 21-0, the rookie’s father, Shawn, was shown crying in the stands at Levi’s Stadium.
Tom Brady suffers right hand injury against 49ers
Tom Brady gritted his way through a tough Week 14 loss to San Francisco on Sunday while playing through an injury. Brady suffered a right hand injury when he hit his throwing hand against a helmet on his follow-through after making a throw. Brady was shaking his hand out after...
Caleb Williams had great line for his fellow Heisman Trophy finalists
Caleb Williams gave a lengthy speech on Saturday night after winning the Heisman Trophy that included a great line for his fellow finalists. The USC Trojans quarterback won the Heisman Trophy easily over the other three finalists. But he recognizes they all have something he doesn’t: a chance to win the national championship.
Peyton Manning shares incredible Bill Belichick spite story
Bill Belichick was not pleased with how former Cleveland Browns owner Art Modell handled the end of the coach’s tenure with the team, and he apparently found a creative way to express that not long after Modell fired him. Belichick was the head coach of the Browns from 1991-1995....
Jerry Rice calls out 49ers over Deebo Samuel injury
Deebo Samuel appeared to suffer a significant injury during the San Francisco 49ers’ game on Sunday, and one franchise legend seems to think the team is responsible for what happened. Samuel was carted off after his leg bent awkwardly underneath him on a running play during Sunday’s blowout win...
Cowboys sign notable veteran wide receiver
The Dallas Cowboys are bringing in veteran help at wide receiver — just not the veteran they’ve been linked to for the last month. The Cowboys are signing former Indianapolis Colts standout T.Y. Hilton for the rest of the season. Hilton visited the Cowboys on Monday and has apparently agreed to a deal.
Chris Bassitt signs big contract with AL East team
The New York Mets’ offseason additions more or less shut the door on Chris Bassitt returning to the team, but the veteran right-hander found another contender to land with Monday. Bassitt agreed to a three-year, $63 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, as first reported by Jeff Passan...
