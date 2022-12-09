ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Mikey Rollin
4d ago

I'm not happy we don't have Xander, but NO WAY would I give him 11yrs 280mill. that's insane, his power is way down. contracts like that are what's ruining Baseball, not the "pace of play"., Don't Believe me? do a throwback week.. 1 week of ticket prices at even 35% less for EVERY team. every stadium will be full. people can't afford milk and bread! your paying guys to play a dam game! idiot fans saying, "PAY THEM, ITS NOT MY $$" .. Oh ok, you will find out what it will cost to take your family to a game! 😂 sitting in the stands watching the scoreboard to know who's up, if it was a ball or strike BECAUSE we can't see! no thanks,. put a cap on $$ before were paying a human 1 billion dollars to play a game, priorities are a mess. fix this now

NESN

Alex Cora Says Goodbye To Xander Bogaerts With Simple Post

Alex Cora joined the slew of Red Sox players who bid farewell to Xander Bogaerts. The five-time Silver Slugger departed Boston this week and signed an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres. Bogaerts debuted with the Red Sox in 2013 and helped the organization to two World Series championships. The 30-year-old was the unofficial captain of the team, was beloved among the fan base and his teammates and was one of the most coveted shortstops on the free agent market.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees receive great news in pursuit of Carlos Rodon

When the New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to his contract extension, they knew improving the roster was still a priority. Judge only wanted to sign with the team that had World Series aspirations and was keen on adding more pieces in free agency. Management is trying to uphold their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees could make a surprise blockbuster infield signing

The New York Yankees are taking a patient approach with star pitcher Carlos Rodon, especially with his agent, Scott Boras, trying to extract more money in free agency. Rodon is looking for a deal that spans 6+ years, but the Yankees are only willing to settle for 4–5. In the scenario that Rodon ends up signing elsewhere, the Yankees could turn their attention toward the top remaining infielder on the market, Carlos Correa.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Yankees sleeper prospects? Player development leader identifies 2

The Yankees are counting down the days until they can write top prospects Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe into their lineup as regulars. That day might not be too far off. But often it’s the lesser-known names who end up making lots of noise, and the YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits asked Yankees Vice President of Player Development Kevin Reese to name a pair of sleepers while at the Winter Meetings in San Diego last week.
Over the Monster

So, The Red Sox Need A Shortstop

There is still plenty to say about Xander Bogaerts’ departure, and we are saying it. But, it’s also time to turn to the future. The Boston Red Sox do not currently have a shortstop and, being one of the nine positions on the field, that’s a problem.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Astros eyeing trade for noteworthy slugger

Jose Abreu might not be the only big bat that the defending champions bring in this offseason. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports on Monday that the Houston Astros are engaged in trade talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks on slugger Daulton Varsho. Nightengale adds, however, that the asking price for the 26-year-old Varsho remains steep.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Carlos Correa pursued by at least 3 teams

The market for free agent shortstop Carlos Correa appears to be heating up, and three teams appear to have the best chance of signing the 28-year-old. The San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins, and Chicago Cubs are three teams linked most closely to Correa, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman adds that the three teams are “among” those looking at Correa, suggesting that others are at least somewhat interested.
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Chaim Bloom Addresses Rafael Devers’ Future After Xander Bogaerts’ Exit

Rafael Devers soon will have a new partner on the left side of the infield in Boston. Devers played alongside Xander Bogaerts for the first five-plus seasons of his Red Sox tenure, and the duo quickly established themselves as one of the best infield tandems in all of baseball. But the Devers-Bogaerts pairing at Fenway Park is no more, as the latter left Boston to sign an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres in free agency.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

MLB Rumors: Red Sox Rival Interested In Nathan Eovaldi

With Xander Bogaerts now committed to the San Diego Padres, the top free agent coming out of Boston is Nathan Eovaldi. Eovaldi, on the open market for the first time since 2017, figures to be a point of emphasis for pitching-needy teams at this stage in the Major League Baseball offseason. The top starters, aside from Carlos Rodón, have signed new contracts and Eovaldi is in the next tier of pitchers who can be real difference-makers at a moderate price.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Former Celtics Lottery Pick Puts Together Career Performance Vs. Heat

Somebody has to score on the lowly San Antonio Spurs, a team without any real stars as they currently occupy second-to-last place in the Western Conference. On Saturday night, former Boston Celtics guard Romeo Langford shouldered some offensive responsibility, and it turned into a career performance for the 23-year-old. Langford...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

San Francisco Giants keep coming up short in free agency

The San Francisco Giants are at least making an effort to upgrade their roster. They were right there when it came to Aaron Judge, seemingly on the cusp of bringing him on board (or, at least, Arson Judge). The Giants were in on Xander Bogaerts, Brandon Nimmo, Trea Turner, and Kevin Kiermaier. All of those players went elsewhere.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Slater details MLB threats over balls

The news that Major League Baseball was using different baseballs last season was not a shock to San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Slater. According to Gabe Fernandez from SFGate, Slater said he was “actively discouraged” from sending baseballs away for testing, with the league threatening the jobs of any non-union team employees that sent balls to an outside laboratory. Fernandez further reported that text messages to an MLBPA official told the players to “back off.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
