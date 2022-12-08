Read full article on original website
Related
NY1
New law meant to strengthen heating supply for New York homeowners
New Yorkers who use propane to heat their homes will have some breathing room when it comes to supply under a law signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The measure will make it easier for homeowners who lease liquefied petroleum gas tanks to receive emergency deliveries from any supplier during a qualifying emergency -- helping them keep the heat on in the process of an ongoing crisis.
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millions
Lawmakers are thinking about it. Different plans and proposals are talked about for the betterment of NY residents. This is because the rate of inflation is extremely high, and so many people have no cash to buy food and afford shelter.
localsyr.com
Otisco neighbors concerned over manure pit construction, expert calls it a best practice
OTISCO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Recently, neighbors driving on Canty Hill Road in the Town of Otisco started to notice construction on the Hourigan Family Farm. They came to find out it’s a 3-million-gallon manure storage unit and neighbors say they didn’t know anything about it until the concrete was poured.
Update: Portion of West Seneca Turnpike reopened after rollover crash
Update as of 11:05 a.m.: West Seneca Turnpike is fully reopened, according to the Department of Transportation. Onondaga, N.Y. — A portion of West Seneca Turnpike is closed after a rollover crash Sunday morning, according to dispatches. A first responder discovered the rollover crash at 10:13 at the intersection...
New York State Police Scam Warning! Get This Call? Hang Up
The holidays are a wonderful time of year. The people I have encountered while out and about seem to be happier, kinder and generally speaking in a better mood than other times of the year. Maybe it's the fresh blanket of snow or maybe it's the music and lights of Christmas that have New Yorkers in a giving spirit.
Heavy Lake Effect Snowstorms Coming to New York State
It's been a cold and gloomy last few weeks across New York State, as the end of fall has looked more like the start of winter with the freezing temperatures and snowfall. We all remember that historic lake effect snow event in November, which dumped feet of snow on Western New York and Central New York (off Lake Ontario). Some areas got over six feet of snow, as it crippled travel and communities, as they tried and dig out from the snowfall.
What Is New York States Famous Issue with Railroad Ties?
Do you have old railroad ties around your house? Maybe they are being used for landscaping? Maybe they are on the border of a garden or doing something greater like holding back dirt in a retaining wall. The railroad ties listed above may or may not be coated with creosote,...
Dope to your door: New York issues guidance allowing marijuana deliveries by bike, scooter, or car
Officials expect consumers to be able to purchase marijuana for delivery before the end of the year.
New York State Police warns of holiday phone scam
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It may be the season of giving, but New York State Police is warning Western New York residents of a phone scam looking to take advantage of that holiday generosity. State Police is reminding everyone that they do not solicit donations from citizens, saying they have received several calls and complaints […]
This green dream will be a monetary nightmare for homeowners, businesses (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Get ready for a green initiative that’s going to dig deep into your pockets and force you to upgrade your home. The Climate Action Council will gather on Dec. 19 to approve a final plan to meet New York’s climate goals over the next 20 years, according to the Buffalo News.
WHEC TV-10
NYS Police: Car pursuit started in Rochester and ended on Route 104
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A vehicle pursuit on Saturday by New York State Police started in Rochester and continued to State Route 104 until it ended for safety reasons. State Troopers say the chase began around 1 p.m. and an investigation is ongoing. Troopers didn’t provide information on why they were chasing the vehicle.
Some Central New York Homeless Will Get Solar-Powered Tiny Home
National Grid and A Tiny Home for Good have teamed up to tackle homelessness in Central New York, starting with solar-powered tiny homes. According to National Grid, they will provide funding for the construction of the tiny homes which will be built and managed by A Tiny Home for Good. The homes are currently being built and will be rented to individuals in need at an affordable rate. The tiny homes are being built on vacant lots on Rich Street in Syracuse.
DWI Policy Changes In New York State For 2023
Are you ready for the new year to get here? Perhaps 2022 has not been the bets for you or has brought you the good things that you had hoped for over 300 days ago? The good news is that there will be a new year coming in just days and 2023 may offer the blessings you have been waiting for.
This Is How Much New York State Taxes Marijuana Sales
On Monday, November 21, 2022, the New York State Cannabis Control Board approved the first Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary Licenses. The move hastens the retail portion of the state's legal adult-use recreational marijuana industry. The 36 dispensaries will be selling the first legal adult-use cannabis products grown by New York...
75 days and counting: NY still hasn’t turned over key documents in $200M fund investigation
NY Cannabis Insider will publish a story about this every day that the state does not turn over these records. The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) has not turned over key documents related to its oversight of a $200 million cannabis fund for 75 days and counting.
You Are Not allowed to Warm Up Your Car In New York! Really?
Notice anything different this morning? It's quite a bit colder here in the Capital Region than it has been recently. Before walking the dog I started the car and let it run. I wanted it to be nice and warm when I was ready to head to work. Little did I know I was breaking the law.
fox5ny.com
New NY gift card rules go into effect
NEW YORK - Just in time for the holidays, new legislation signed by Governor Kathy Hochul went into effect across New York on Saturday, extending expiration dates and limiting fees for gift cards. According to the New York State Department of Consumer Protection, the new legislation means that any gift...
Brown Bags Will Soon Be No More at All New York Walmart Stores
Attention Walmart customers. Say goodbye to brown bags. First, it was plastic. Now it's paper. Walmart will be removing all bags from New York stores. Plastic bags are long gone in New York after legislation was signed in 2019 banning single-use plastic bags in the state. Now paper bags will soon follow suit, at least at all Walmart stores.
Marijuana delivery is now permitted in New York: Here’s what you need to know
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – In an attempt to jumpstart the sale of adult-use cannabis in New York state, the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) issued guidance for license holders interested in cannabis delivery. Delivery cannabis sales will be available to all individuals with Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) Licenses,...
Insurance Companies Barred From Canceling, Raising Rates On Hate Crime Victims Under New NY Law
Victims of hate crimes no longer have to fear retaliation from their insurance companies under a new law in New York.On Monday, Dec. 12, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation that prohibits insurers in the state from canceling policies or raising premiums on the basis that a claim was filed for a lo…
