Medical advisors recommend masking to slow the spread of viruses
MEDFORD, Ore. — Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and other medical health professionals recommend Oregonians wear masks to help slow the spread of viruses. “We learned that mandates for some people tend to push them away which is not what we want we want people to be able to hear what’s going on,” said Leona O’Keefe, Medical Director for Jackson County Public Health.
Salmon Creek mother critically injured in murder-suicide expected to survive
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A woman is expected to survive, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said, after she and her infant son were shot by the child’s father in a murder-suicide situation in Salmon Creek area last Wednesday. The 42-year-old father was pronounced dead at the scene, and the...
'Donuts & Drag' event set to benefit Pennsylvania city candidate's campaign said to be 'family friendly'
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (TND) — A "family-friendly" drag event is being held to support a candidate looking to be the "fiscal watchdog" of one Pennsylvania city. Rachael Heisler currently serves as Deputy Controller for the City of Pittsburgh. She announced her candidacy for City Controller last week, as her current boss will step down to seek a role in county governance.
Mt. Shasta Ski Park delays opening of new ski lift due to unsafe weather conditions
REDDING. Calif. — Planning on going skiing? If so then you are in luck because Mt. Shasta Ski Park has officially opened their park as of today. Thanks to snow from winter storms, this is the earliest the Ski Park has ever opened. After preparing to open their brand...
