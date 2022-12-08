Read full article on original website
Eastern Progress
Former Arizona DT Kyon Barrs schedules three official visits for this week
Kyon Barrs has quickly become one of the most highly-touted departures for the Arizona Wildcats in the NCAA transfer portal, and he's narrowed his choices down to three schools. The former UA defensive tackle, who entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, told Greg Biggins of 247Sports that he's...
Eastern Progress
Scouting report: No. 9 Arizona Wildcats vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders
Texas A&M Corpus Christi (5-4) vs No. 9 Arizona (8-1) • McKale Center • 6:30 p.m. • Pac-12 Networks • 1290-AM, 107.5-FM G Kerr Kriisa (6-3 junior) G Courtney Ramey (6-3 senior) F Pelle Larsson (6-5 junior) F Azuolas Tubelis (6-11 junior) C Oumar Ballo (7-0...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona volleyball transfer merry-go-round gets started
The transfer merry-go-round that is the college offseason is fully underway for Arizona volleyball. Players both leaving and coming into the program have begun making their announcements. The commitments started over the weekend when former Wildcat libero Kamaile Hiapo was reported to be on her way to BYU for her...
Kenny Dillingham’s contract as ASU head coach starts at $3.9 million
The Arizona Board of Regents will vote Tuesday to approve the contract for new Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach Kenny Dillingham, as well as an extension for Arizona Wildcats football coach Jedd Fisch. A board book of the executive session posted to the ABOR website details the specifics...
allsportstucson.com
Petroglyphs AST Notebook: Former Ironwood Ridge tennis captain Marissa Gendron now Texas Tech director of compliance
Ten years after her graduation from Ironwood Ridge in 2013, Marissa Gendron is already at her second college as an athletics administrator. Her recent promotion is a significant one that indicates she is one of the rising standouts in the compliance field. Last week, she went from being an associate...
CBS Sports
Watch Arizona vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Current Records: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 5-4; Arizona 8-1 The #9 Arizona Wildcats will square off against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders at 8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at McKale Memorial Center. Arizona is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive. The Wildcats had enough points to win and then...
What Coach Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Loss to Arizona
Indiana coach Mike Woodson thought Saturday's game was won by Arizona's Oumar Ballo and Azuolas Tubelis in the paint. Here's what Woodson said after Indiana's 89-75 loss in Las Vegas.
KOLD-TV
Some southern Arizona school districts delay opening on Tuesday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several southern Arizona school districts have opted to delay the school day on Tuesday, Dec. 13 due to forecasted and current weather conditions in the area. The following schools are on a two-hour delay:. Fort Huachuca Accommodation Schools. Douglas Unified School District. Bisbee Unified...
Antelope Valley Press
SOFIA taking off for final home: Arizona museum
PALMDALE — NASA’s retired flying telescope will be making one more trip from Palmdale, this time to its new home at the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson, Ariz. The Stratospheric Observatory For Infrared Astronomy, better known as SOFIA, is expected to depart to its new permanent home, on Tuesday.
Hiker falls 20 feet at Tanque Verde Falls
On Saturday, December 10, 2022, the Southern Arizona Rescue Association rescued a hiker that fell around 20 feet.
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in Phoenix
A Tucson restaurant chain is opening a new location in Phoenix.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. When it comes to food chains, a surprising number of these fast-food restaurants sprouted up either in the Midwest, or California. However, there are a number of regional fast-food offerings that do their part to offer local flare and a bit of excitement for outsiders as they discover a new taste not available back home. In Arizona, one of the longest-running fast-food chains has taken its time to expand. In fact, for decades, the chain remained specifically to the south of metro Phoenix in Tucson. However, in recent years, the chain has expanded throughout the Valley, and now, the fifth location has opened and is excited to serve customers.
Road to Mount Lemmon re-opens
The Pima County Sheriff's Department has announced the closing of the main road leading to Mount Lemmon.
AZFamily
Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
thisistucson.com
Visiting? Need a staycation? 14 hotels that are uniquely Tucson
So, you find yourself in Tucson. Maybe you're visiting for the holidays, maybe a wedding. Maybe you actually call Tucson home and are just looking to take a staycation, escaping into the comfort of a hotel bed. How do you pick where to stay? Here are some uniquely Tucson options.
Behind the deal: Battery manufacturer chose Arizona from among a dozen states
After a search across about a dozen states over the course of a year, Utah-based startup American Battery Factory picked Arizona for its first U.S. facility and headquarters this year.
12news.com
A pacemaker without a battery could become a reality thanks to UArizona
PHOENIX — Thousands of people go to the hospital every year needing help to keep their hearts on the beat. In many cases, the answer is a pacemaker. The device first used in the 1960s helps keep a heart in rhythm with an electric shock. However, a device under...
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Pizza Spots in Tucson, Arizona – (With Photos)
If you are looking for a solid pizza, we’ve the best Tucson pizzerias to choose from. Whether you like a crispy thin or a deeeep, deep dish, we’ve got something for you!. A fitting destination to begin our list is none other than ANELLO, a restaurant in Tucson known for its pleasant atmosphere and wood fire pizza oven.
Man accused of assaulting a Tucson realtor arrested in Texas
Authorities say a man who allegedly assaulted and tried to kidnap a pregnant real estate agent at a Tucson home two months ago has been arrested in Texas.
OVPD: Rollover collision near Oracle and Magee Road
The Oro Valley Police Department responded to a rollover collision near North Oracle Road and East Magee Road. According to OVPD, no injuries have been reported at the time.
New gateway to San Xavier Mission in time for Christmas
Two local craftsman have completed a new main gate to San Xavier Mission after hundreds of hours of work.
