No. 1 South Carolina used two of Liberty’s traditional program strengths (rebounding and defense) to defeat the Lady Flames, 88-39, Sunday afternoon at Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks finished with a +16 advantage on the boards and held the Lady Flames to 27.3 percent from the field to help the defending national champions remain undefeated.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO