WBB Game Day: Limestone
• Liberty (3-5) will play host to Limestone (6-5, 1-1 SAC) on Thursday for the Lady Flames’ first home game since Nov. 17 and their final non-conference home tilt. • The Lady Flames have only faced the Saints once previously. Liberty topped Limestone 68-38 on Nov. 28, 2017 at the Vines Center.
Liberty Falls to Oral Roberts 84-70, Monday Night
Liberty committed a season-high 20 turnovers in an 84-70 setback to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, Monday evening at Mabee Center. The Flames led 42-38 at the half, but the Golden Eagles flipped the script in the second half while shooting 55.6 percent (15-of-27) over the final 20 minutes to outpace Liberty 46-28.
MBB Game Day: Oral Roberts
Live Video (ORU Sports Network) LFSN Radio (107.5 FM Lynchburg) This is the second all-time meeting between Liberty and Oral Roberts and first since Dec. 30, 2006. ORU won the only matchup that year at the BYU Holiday Classic in Provo, Utah. • Monday night’s matchup features two of the...
No. 1 South Carolina Stymies Liberty, 88-39
No. 1 South Carolina used two of Liberty’s traditional program strengths (rebounding and defense) to defeat the Lady Flames, 88-39, Sunday afternoon at Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks finished with a +16 advantage on the boards and held the Lady Flames to 27.3 percent from the field to help the defending national champions remain undefeated.
