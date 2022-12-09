ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Azeem Rafiq accuses ECB of being in denial on racism in cricket

Azeem Rafiq has accused the ECB of actively attempting to discredit him during a hearing of the department of culture, media and sport select committee in which the sport’s governing body was repeatedly castigated for a perceived lack of action against discrimination and a lack of support for cultural change.

