Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
The world’s baby shortfall is so bad that the labor shortage will last for years, major employment firms predict
The world is aging faster and allowing less immigration. It all adds up to a shrinking workforce population, Indeed and Glassdoor say.
10 companies that will let you work from anywhere and are hiring right now—some jobs pay $100K
If you're hoping to travel the world while working — or just never commute to an office again — consider a work-from-anywhere job. Although remote work has become a standard option for many professionals since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, most remote work policies still fall short of offering total flexibility.
The labor force is shrinking. Here's what is keeping Americans from working.
The labor market remains surprisingly resilient, with the U.S. adding more jobs than expected in November. Yet that job growth is masking a trend pressuring employers and the economy alike: The labor force is actually shrinking. The number of people who either are working or looking for a job declined...
How millions of missing workers are making do without a job
NEW YORK — Recession fears have mounted in recent weeks, as inflation continues to strain household budgets and the Federal Reserve appears set to raise interest rates and further slow the economy. As if blissfully unaware, however, the job market has thrived. Hiring last month exceeded expectations and defied...
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
Workers are quitting these industries the most, new study shows
Story at a glance Using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, SmallPDF crafted a report breaking down the 10 industries losing the most workers. The study further proves that American workers are quitting their jobs at higher rates than in years prior. The study found that the accommodation and food service industry…
The ‘great remote work mismatch’ is here: Workers are looking for WFH roles that are dwindling before their eyes￼
There are fewer remote work opportunities for job seekers looking for flexibility. We’ve gone through just about every narrative at this point: remote work is dead, it’s here to stay, it is the new normal. Whatever side of the argument you may be on, one thing stands true: Employers are offering fewer and fewer remote work opportunities even as demand for such work remains.
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
These 20 companies are hiring a ton of tech workers
Even as big tech names like Twitter are laying off employees, firms like Deloitte and PwC are still looking for tech workers, according to Indeed.
Why Are So Many Companies Doing Layoffs Before the Holidays?
The holiday season and company layoffs go hand in hand. As the holidays draw closer, companies are facing lower consumer confidence and are thus evaluating plans for the 2023 fiscal year. See: 95%...
Cannabis giant Curaleaf just laid off over 200 employees as the industry's downturn deepens
"I don't like having to deliver this news, and we haven't reached this decision easily," Curaleaf CEO Matt Darin said in an email obtained by Insider.
Gen Z wants security more than a dream job. A look at their finances shows why.
Millennials told Gen Z job stability is overrated, but with a recession looming, some younger workers are prioritizing job security over all else.
America’s Fastest 19 Shrinking Big Cities
The U.S. population rose 2.7% over the past five years, from about 327 million in 2016 to almost 332 million people in 2021. Nearly all of the increase was because of immigration. And while some U.S. cities, notably in the South and the West, experienced population surges, other urban areas saw an exodus of residents […]
Long Covid Is Distorting the Labor Market — and That's Bad for the U.S. Economy
Long Covid is affecting how Americans work. Some are unable to work at all due to symptoms of the chronic illness. The overall labor impact of long Covid is tough to quantify. Estimates suggest hundreds of thousands to millions may be out of work, at a time when there are historic levels of job openings.
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
US states raising minimum wage, with four above $15
Multiple states in the U.S. are raising their minimum hourly wages come January 2023, with four states across the West and East Coasts increasing to $15 or above.
What do tech layoffs tell us about the economy?
Sweeping layoffs and hiring freezes have hit the tech industry hard this year. According to Layoffs.fyi, over 50,000 jobs were lost in November alone. The pandemic was good for the tech industry. But as life offline comes back, companies are struggling to retain the employees they hired during the pandemic.
5 charts that hint at what’s in store for construction in 2023
2022 has been a mixed bag for the U.S. construction industry. This past year brought skyrocketing inflation and interest rates, but contractors remained optimistic despite the rocky economic conditions. Inflation was a major concern in 2022, climbing to a 40-year high in June. It was fueled by ongoing supply chain...
