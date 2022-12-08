ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WGAU

How millions of missing workers are making do without a job

NEW YORK — Recession fears have mounted in recent weeks, as inflation continues to strain household budgets and the Federal Reserve appears set to raise interest rates and further slow the economy. As if blissfully unaware, however, the job market has thrived. Hiring last month exceeded expectations and defied...
The Hill

Workers are quitting these industries the most, new study shows

Story at a glance Using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, SmallPDF crafted a report breaking down the 10 industries losing the most workers. The study further proves that American workers are quitting their jobs at higher rates than in years prior.    The study found that the accommodation and food service industry…
Fortune

The ‘great remote work mismatch’ is here: Workers are looking for WFH roles that are dwindling before their eyes￼

There are fewer remote work opportunities for job seekers looking for flexibility. We’ve gone through just about every narrative at this point: remote work is dead, it’s here to stay, it is the new normal. Whatever side of the argument you may be on, one thing stands true: Employers are offering fewer and fewer remote work opportunities even as demand for such work remains.
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Fastest 19 Shrinking Big Cities

The U.S. population rose 2.7% over the past five years, from about 327 million in 2016 to almost 332 million people in 2021. Nearly all of the increase was because of immigration. And while some U.S. cities, notably in the South and the West, experienced population surges, other urban areas saw an exodus of residents […]
ILLINOIS STATE
GOBankingRates

7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love

Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
WAMU

What do tech layoffs tell us about the economy?

Sweeping layoffs and hiring freezes have hit the tech industry hard this year. According to Layoffs.fyi, over 50,000 jobs were lost in November alone. The pandemic was good for the tech industry. But as life offline comes back, companies are struggling to retain the employees they hired during the pandemic.
constructiondive.com

5 charts that hint at what’s in store for construction in 2023

2022 has been a mixed bag for the U.S. construction industry. This past year brought skyrocketing inflation and interest rates, but contractors remained optimistic despite the rocky economic conditions. Inflation was a major concern in 2022, climbing to a 40-year high in June. It was fueled by ongoing supply chain...

