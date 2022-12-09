I read KevinMD regularly. I see a lot of stories about how broken medicine is: how doctors are retiring, leaving early because they are overworked or underappreciated, or being manipulated by corporate medicine. All these complaints are valid. There are also articles about how residency is brutal and causes mental distress to trainees, with the onerous hours and unrealistic expectations. That, too, is true. Medical training, at least in my experience, is like boot camp. They work you to the bone, and you either break or come through. Why the training has to be like that is unclear. Probably having to do with tradition and how things have always been done. Plus, the complaints about discrimination against women in medicine. That, too, is true. Having children carries many demerit points. That is if you are a female parent. No demerits for the male partner. It is assumed he has a wife to handle the home front. No such leeway is given to the doctor-mother.

2 DAYS AGO