Montgomery, AL

Sara Williams
3d ago

Learn to use criticism as fuel and you will never run out of energy.So proud of yall ❤️

WSFA

Tuskegee teacher making ‘all the right notes’

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A teacher and band director in Tuskegee is hitting all the right notes. Inspiring the next generation of musicians. If you listen carefully, you can hear the sound of music coming from the band room at Tuskegee Public School and leading the pack, band director and teacher Anthony White.
TUSKEGEE, AL
WSFA

Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church celebrates 145th anniversary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a lively celebration of faith on Sunday at Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church. Worshipers packed the sanctuary to commemorate the church’s 145th anniversary. It was founded in 1877. “By formally enslaved people,” said Bradley Bennett, presiding deacon. “They took the bricks from...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Alabama freshman receiver latest to enter transfer portal

Alabama freshman wide receiver Aaron Anderson entered the NCAA transfer portal Monday, he confirmed on Twitter. Anderson was the No. 35 overall prospect in 247 Sports’ composite rankings for the 2022 recruiting class, and the fourth-rated receiver in the nation. He was the top-rated of Alabama’s six freshmen receivers who joined the team this season.
MONTGOMERY, AL
lakemagazine.life

Stars fell on Eclectic

Elizabeth “Betty” Stricker noticed the signs when she moved to a farm right outside of Eclectic several years ago. Cut to the shape of a star, the signs boldly declared, “Stars fell on Eclectic,” and were scattered throughout the town. Stricker remembers feeling so welcome at the time, mostly because of the signs and their genuine reminder that Eclectic is special. She wanted to know why: Why is the town of Eclectic was so special? and what makes the inscription so much more than a slogan?
ECLECTIC, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Alabama player has wild quote about basketball program

Alabama is one of the most well-known and successful football programs in the country, but one basketball player clearly feels that the narrative is changing. Alabama’s basketball team has risen to No. 4 in the country following a hot start to the season, and guard Mark Sears thinks that is just a sign of things to come. In fact, in his view, this is just the first step toward Alabama becoming a basketball school.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Bama hoops knocks off another No. 1 team; enters AP Top 5

HOUSTON (WSFA) - The No. 8 Alabama men’s basketball team is on fire, taking down yet another No. 1-ranked team in the nation. Houston was overcome by the Tide by a score of 71-65 on Saturday. Two weeks earlier, it was No. 1 North Carolina who would fall to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WAFF

No. 8 Alabama basketball defeats No. 1 Houston

The Red Devils aim to complete a perfect season in the AHSAA 2A State Championship against B.B. Comer. Decatur football Head Coach Jere Adcock retires after nearly 3 decades at the helm. Updated: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:00 AM CST. WAFF's Carl Prather reporting. Hugh Freeze introduced as next Auburn...
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

Ribbon cutting to be held for Realty Central - Selma

The Selma and Dallas County Chamber of Commerce will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting for Realty Central - Selma on Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. The event will take place at Realty Central - Selma's location on 2918 Citizens Parkway, Suite 208 next to Healthmark Home Medical Equipment.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Nashville-style hot chicken chain coming to Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Nashville-style hot chicken chain is coming soon to Montgomery. With a unanimous vote, the Montgomery City Council last week approved a restaurant retail liquor license for Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken. Located at 2701 Eastern Boulevard, the new restaurant will join retailers including T.J. Maxx,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

3rd grader gives money from essay win to Flatwood tornado recovery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery third grader who entered an essay contest through the Montgomery Rotary Club is giving the earnings from his win back to the community. Terecko Moore, a student at G.W. Carver Elementary Arts & School, took home a $50 prize for his writing on service beyond one’s self. He put his writing into action, announcing he will donate the funds to help those affected by the deadly tornado that recently hit the Flatwood community of Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama Now

One man dead, another critical after shooting in Alabama business area

A shooting in Alabama’s capital left one person dead and another critically wounded, a local TV station reported. WSFA-TV reported an active scene at an AutoZone 2501 East South Boulevard, which is in the vicinity of where Montgomery police said the shooting occurred. Since the police typically do not name businesses involved in crimes, it’s possible the shooting occurred at the auto parts store.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Witness recounts shootout inside Montgomery hotel

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family on vacation in Montgomery is speaking out after a shooting left three people injured early Sunday in the downtown area. Montgomery police say the shooting took place in the 100 block of Madison Avenue, but multiple witnesses told WSFA 12 News it happened at the DoubleTree hotel.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

2 Tuskegee University climate projects funded by USDA

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack traveled to Tuskegee Monday to announce a new investment to help farmers and foresters around the country better address climate change. The USDA is investing $325 million into 71 projects. These projects are intended to produce climate-smart commodities, leverage...
TUSKEGEE, AL
wvasfm.org

WVAS's "Operation Christmas Bottoms" Helps Babies

What can be more important than keeping our community's babies comfortable, healthy and dry - especially during the holiday season? Providing items to care for local infants and toddlers is the goal of an effort called “Operation Christmas Bottoms,” sponsored by Alabama State University's WVAS 90.7 FM National Public Radio Station and the Gift of Life (GOL) Foundation. The program depends on the kindness and generosity of community residents for donations of new packs of diapers in all sizes, as well as baby wipes.
MONTGOMERY, AL
