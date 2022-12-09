Read full article on original website
WSFA
Tuskegee teacher making ‘all the right notes’
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A teacher and band director in Tuskegee is hitting all the right notes. Inspiring the next generation of musicians. If you listen carefully, you can hear the sound of music coming from the band room at Tuskegee Public School and leading the pack, band director and teacher Anthony White.
WSFA
Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church celebrates 145th anniversary
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a lively celebration of faith on Sunday at Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church. Worshipers packed the sanctuary to commemorate the church’s 145th anniversary. It was founded in 1877. “By formally enslaved people,” said Bradley Bennett, presiding deacon. “They took the bricks from...
Alabama freshman receiver latest to enter transfer portal
Alabama freshman wide receiver Aaron Anderson entered the NCAA transfer portal Monday, he confirmed on Twitter. Anderson was the No. 35 overall prospect in 247 Sports’ composite rankings for the 2022 recruiting class, and the fourth-rated receiver in the nation. He was the top-rated of Alabama’s six freshmen receivers who joined the team this season.
lakemagazine.life
Stars fell on Eclectic
Elizabeth “Betty” Stricker noticed the signs when she moved to a farm right outside of Eclectic several years ago. Cut to the shape of a star, the signs boldly declared, “Stars fell on Eclectic,” and were scattered throughout the town. Stricker remembers feeling so welcome at the time, mostly because of the signs and their genuine reminder that Eclectic is special. She wanted to know why: Why is the town of Eclectic was so special? and what makes the inscription so much more than a slogan?
Alabama player has wild quote about basketball program
Alabama is one of the most well-known and successful football programs in the country, but one basketball player clearly feels that the narrative is changing. Alabama’s basketball team has risen to No. 4 in the country following a hot start to the season, and guard Mark Sears thinks that is just a sign of things to come. In fact, in his view, this is just the first step toward Alabama becoming a basketball school.
Alabama Basketball Takes Down Another No. 1: Three-and-Out
The panel provides their takes on what helped the Crimson Tide take down Houston on the road.
WSFA
Bama hoops knocks off another No. 1 team; enters AP Top 5
HOUSTON (WSFA) - The No. 8 Alabama men’s basketball team is on fire, taking down yet another No. 1-ranked team in the nation. Houston was overcome by the Tide by a score of 71-65 on Saturday. Two weeks earlier, it was No. 1 North Carolina who would fall to...
zagsblog.com
No. 1 Houston stunned at home by No. 8 Alabama, paving the way for a new No. 1
Houston, you have a problem. In the first-ever AP Top 10 matchup on its home court, the No. 1-ranked Cougars were stunned by No. 8 Alabama, 71-55, on Saturday afternoon. It was Alabama’s second win over the No. 1 team this season after they beat North Carolina, 103-101 in overtime, Nov. 27 at the PK Invitational.
WAFF
No. 8 Alabama basketball defeats No. 1 Houston
The Red Devils aim to complete a perfect season in the AHSAA 2A State Championship against B.B. Comer. Decatur football Head Coach Jere Adcock retires after nearly 3 decades at the helm. Updated: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:00 AM CST. WAFF's Carl Prather reporting. Hugh Freeze introduced as next Auburn...
2 Alabama women face trial for trapping stray cats, having them spayed and neutered
Two women are scheduled to stand trial in an Alabama city court where they’re accused of committing misdemeanors in their efforts to feed and trap stray cats. Mary Alston, 60, and Beverly Roberts, 84, were arrested and taken to jail by police in Wetumpka over the summer. The police chief said the women had previously been warned not to feed stray animals.
selmasun.com
Ribbon cutting to be held for Realty Central - Selma
The Selma and Dallas County Chamber of Commerce will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting for Realty Central - Selma on Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. The event will take place at Realty Central - Selma's location on 2918 Citizens Parkway, Suite 208 next to Healthmark Home Medical Equipment.
WSFA
Nashville-style hot chicken chain coming to Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Nashville-style hot chicken chain is coming soon to Montgomery. With a unanimous vote, the Montgomery City Council last week approved a restaurant retail liquor license for Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken. Located at 2701 Eastern Boulevard, the new restaurant will join retailers including T.J. Maxx,...
WSFA
3rd grader gives money from essay win to Flatwood tornado recovery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery third grader who entered an essay contest through the Montgomery Rotary Club is giving the earnings from his win back to the community. Terecko Moore, a student at G.W. Carver Elementary Arts & School, took home a $50 prize for his writing on service beyond one’s self. He put his writing into action, announcing he will donate the funds to help those affected by the deadly tornado that recently hit the Flatwood community of Montgomery County.
WSFA
Montgomery native Octavia Spencer gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
HOLLYWOOD (WSFA) - Montgomery’s very own Octavia Spencer earned her star Thursday on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in California. The Oscar winning actress tweeted that the star “will always be one of the most special moments in my life,” and thanked her fans. “She has done...
WTVM
Domestic dispute leads to chase, shooting on US Hwy 80 in Alabama
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic dispute that led to a chase and shooting on Alabama US Hwy 80. According to Sheriff Jay Jones, the incident happened on US Highway 80 and Alabama 51. The chase involved a male suspect chasing a...
Alabama drugstore to close after 106 years of family business
The year was 1916, and the First World War was raging in Europe when George A. Swift and his bookkeeper brother, William P. “Will” Swift collaborated to open Swift Drug in a still iconic building in downtown Selma. For 106 years after that October day, Swift Drug Company...
One man dead, another critical after shooting in Alabama business area
A shooting in Alabama’s capital left one person dead and another critically wounded, a local TV station reported. WSFA-TV reported an active scene at an AutoZone 2501 East South Boulevard, which is in the vicinity of where Montgomery police said the shooting occurred. Since the police typically do not name businesses involved in crimes, it’s possible the shooting occurred at the auto parts store.
WSFA
Witness recounts shootout inside Montgomery hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family on vacation in Montgomery is speaking out after a shooting left three people injured early Sunday in the downtown area. Montgomery police say the shooting took place in the 100 block of Madison Avenue, but multiple witnesses told WSFA 12 News it happened at the DoubleTree hotel.
WSFA
2 Tuskegee University climate projects funded by USDA
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack traveled to Tuskegee Monday to announce a new investment to help farmers and foresters around the country better address climate change. The USDA is investing $325 million into 71 projects. These projects are intended to produce climate-smart commodities, leverage...
wvasfm.org
WVAS's "Operation Christmas Bottoms" Helps Babies
What can be more important than keeping our community's babies comfortable, healthy and dry - especially during the holiday season? Providing items to care for local infants and toddlers is the goal of an effort called “Operation Christmas Bottoms,” sponsored by Alabama State University's WVAS 90.7 FM National Public Radio Station and the Gift of Life (GOL) Foundation. The program depends on the kindness and generosity of community residents for donations of new packs of diapers in all sizes, as well as baby wipes.
