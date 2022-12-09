Read full article on original website
2 Kilos of Fentanyl Recovered During Traffic StopBronxVoiceQueens, NY
Minimum Wage Increase in NYBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Pearl River Football Coach Rob Gallagher Passes Away
It is with deep sadness we report the passing of Pearl River High School Football Coach Rob Gallagher. Rob Gallagher recently suffered a massive heart attack. He is a beloved father, coach and teacher. The Gallaghers are a great Pearl River family. They also have ties in the South Orangetown community, where Rob was a coach before coming to PR football, and Denise is a teacher and coach.
Video: High School Refs Crushed For Egregious Call In Georgia State Title Game
Players from Cedar Grove High School have every right to be upset with the refs after falling to Sandy Creek in the Georgia state title game on Saturday. Trailing 17-14 with under a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, Sandy Creek ran a quarterback run to the right with two yards to the end-zone.
Schoology: The New Look in the Massapequa School District
A wave of confusion flooded over Massapequa High School’s students, teachers, and guardians as they attempted to navigate a new management tool, Schoology. After it was announced that PowerSchool Learning, also known as Haiku, was not going to be used after the 2021-2022 school year came to an end, members of the Massapequa High School community were anxious to find out about the new program that would replace it.
When is winter break for NYC students? Here are key dates from public and Catholic school calendars.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City students in public and Catholic schools will soon get a break from school later this month. Students will be able to enjoy time off during a week-long winter break — which gives time off for Christmas Eve, Christmas, Kwanzaa, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
With 2 buildings slated for demolition, Felician Sisters pave a path for the future | Faith Matters
A persistent Christian Advent theme is “prepare the way of the Lord, make straight his paths.” In that spirit, the Felician Sisters in Lodi will literally demolish the two oldest buildings on their 30-acre campus early next year and create a green space that they say will “de-densify the campus.”
Wayback Burgers Announces Newest Restaurant Coming to West Islip, NY
Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, today announced a lease signing for a new restaurant in Suffolk County. Located at 425 Union Boulevard in West Islip, NY, the restaurant will be the sixth Wayback Burgers location in New York, and the first owned and operated by local franchisees, Michael Gallagher and Michael Gallagher Jr. The new location is projected to add 30 new jobs to the local economy and expected to open in summer 2023.
Westchester restaurant named state's best 'once-in-a-lifetime' meal in food blog
A Westchester restaurant took the top spot in a food blog's new ranking. Blue Hill at Stone Barns in Pocantico Hills was picked as the best "once-in-a lifetime" meal in all of New York - so some of them are expensive with long wait lists and some are holes in the wall.
West Hempstead synagogue congregants train in self defense during simulated shooting
Typically, the Chabad of West Hempstead would be pretty quiet on a Sunday night, but the building was under a simulated attack as congregants learned how to fight back and protect themselves.
Pat-Med District Grieves Over Suicide Death Of A Student
Officials from the Patchogue-Medford School District say that students and staff are saddened by the death of a student who took his or her own life on Sunday. In a letter to parents sent on Tuesday, Superintendent Donna Jones called the death of Medford Elementary School student Anders Hart “a heartbreaking passing.”
Popular Eatery Reveals Opening Date For Second Location In Nassau County
Lovers of all things pasta can soon get their fill with a popular eatery set to open its second location on Long Island. The new Noodles & Company in Farmingdale, located at 909 Broadhollow Road, will open Wednesday, Dec. 14, the company revealed. It will mark the second Nassau County...
No weekends, not enough evenings—the long, frustrating process of visiting loved ones in Nassau’s jail
Visitors wait to enter Nassau County Correctional Center. There are only enough after-work visiting appointments for a third of the people held in the Nassau County Correctional Center. [ more › ]
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
School opening delayed Monday
The West Milford Township School District will have a delayed opening Monday, Dec. 12 because of a forecast of more bad weather, according to a message on the district’s website. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for western Passaic County. It is in effect until...
Syosset teacher receives excellence award
The Syosset Central School District has announced that AP Biology Teacher, Women in STEM Club Advisor, and High School Mentor Program Coordinator Carisa Steinberg has been honored with the Empire State Excellence in Teaching Award. Governor Hochul’s Empire State Excellence in Teaching Award recognizes educational leaders (PreK-12) who exemplify the...
Here Are Latest Projected Snowfall Totals As Storm System Moves Through Region
New projected snowfall totals have been released as a storm system moves through the Northeast on Sunday, Dec. 11 with up to a half-foot of accumulation possible in some interior areas in New York and Connecticut mainly north of Interstate 84.The latest projected accumulation totals are shown in th…
Santa delivers toys to special needs students on Long Island with the help of Suffolk County PBA
OAKDALE, N.Y. - A sleigh loaded with toys and Santa Claus in the lead surprised dozens of local special needs schoolchildren. Santa could spotted from blocks away making a grand entrance in Oakdale. "We are absolutely blessed to have this wonderful community," one teacher said. "This is the most exciting day of the year," a teacher's aide said. More than 100 special needs children got the unexpected surprise. "Exciting," one said. "He likes giving presents," said another. "Merry Christmas," said another. The Premm Learning Center, filled with special students from all over the county and teachers, aides and volunteers from eastern Suffolk BOCES. "This is an incredible organization. What...
Winning lottery tickets sold in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Nassau
NEW YORK (PIX11) —- Take 5 lottery players in New York raked in the winnings on Friday. Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County. They were sold for the Take 5 evening drawing. The tickets were bought at: Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check […]
Projected Snowfall Totals Increase For Parts Of Region As Storm System Moves In
Projected snowfall totals have increased for parts of the region as a storm system moves through the Northeast on Sunday, Dec. 11 with up to a half-foot of accumulation possible in some interior areas in New York and Connecticut mainly north of Interstate 84. The latest projected accumulation totals are...
Head of the Harbor resident among the newest Rockettes
A Head of the Harbor native is proving that dreams really do come true. Courtney File, 24, is among the newest members of the Rockettes who are kicking their way through the holiday season, performing multiple shows in Radio City Music Hall’s “Christmas Spectacular.”. Seeing the Rockettes staple...
New ShopRite Opens In Huntington Commons Shopping Center
A new supermarket has opened for business on Long Island. The ribbon-cutting and grand opening event for the new ShopRite in the Huntington Commons shopping center was set for 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, representatives announced. The 65,000-square-foot store, located at 839 New York Ave. in Huntington, is opened...
