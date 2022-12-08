ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rick Ervin
3d ago

🤔🤔.. I've been fighting the VA for benefits for almost 30 years. Denial, denial, denial.. Oh yeah, I'm not black.. Maybe I should file a law suit..🤣🤣

Reply(1)
11
Deborah Brown
2d ago

VA has plenty of reasons to deny care, but little desire to help the Vet. very inefficient due to red tape. the policies are frequently the customer and not the Vet. It is not a race issue it is a systemic problem.

Reply
3
Stevie Jenson
2d ago

The VA denies everyone! Except people who never saw a day of fighting can walk in and come out for benefits they don’t deserve. It blows me away how that works!

Reply
2
