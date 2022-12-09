Read full article on original website
Related
See How a Midwestern Family Turned a Cave into an Exotic Home
Turning unusual spaces into homes is all the rage these days. Barns, tiny homes and...you can add caves to the list as this is exactly what a Midwestern family has turned into a cavernous home. Saw this shared by Levi Kelly who has over half a million subscribers on YouTube....
BHG
How to Give a New Kitchen Old-House Character
Historical homes are anything but one-dimensional. You'll typically find a mix of textures and patterns with a warm continuity that invites family and friends to gather. But with old appliances, countertops, and cabinets, even the most charming kitchens will eventually need a renovation. With a few simple tricks, you can maintain the character and integrity of your original kitchen during the renovation process.
The Daily South
Outdated Bathroom Trends We're Retiring In 2023
Whether you're planning for a major renovation or a simple refresh, the bathroom can be a tricky space for homeowners to tackle. It's also one of the few rooms that can reveal the age of your house instantly. Bathrooms consistently see big trends take over, from bright pink everything to oversized jacuzzi tubs to wet rooms. For a long time, the bathroom was seen as a purely functional place, however, the recent emphasis on wellness has impacted decisions we make for the space. Today, designers and homeowners are emphasizing relaxation and infusing personality into every inch, which means a shift in design that leaves many trends looking dated and out of style. There’s no better time than the start of a new year to update your bathroom and give it a fresh facelift. Here are a few trends we are putting behind us in 2023.
Popculture
Betty White's Los Angeles Mansion Demolished After Selling for Massive Price
Betty White's former home has been torn down, according to a new post on her Instagram account. The legendary actress passed away in December of 2021 just short of her 100th birthday, and her massive home in Los Angeles, California was sold in June. Apparently, the new owner wanted a fresh start, as White's house has now been leveled to make way for a new development.
Easy Kitchen Hack Leaves Your Garbage Disposal Clean and Odor Free
We've all been there. The kitchen is clean. The dishes are put away and the sink is empty but when you walk to the fridge something just doesn't smell quite right. Your garbage disposal is likely the culprit. The good news is that it is a pretty easy fix!. No...
Kentucky Student’s Hilarious Impressions of Southern Women Will Make Your Whole Week
Davis McIntire has a knack for impersonating people, especially southern women. Two years ago he did his first TikTok and now he's gone viral and it's absolutely HILARIOUS!. We first discovered Davis last year when he went viral on TikTok. Everyone was sharing his hilarious videos and we had to know more about his journey. We actually interview him on our morning show here at WBKR and he even brought a few of his famed southern belle characters with him.
How to Make Moonlite Black Dip — Similar to Kentucky Black Dip But Better
It doesn't take much for me to crave good barbecue. See, I type the WORD and I want some. I guess that's part of the deal when you're born and raised in Owensboro, Kentucky. And I was RAISED on barbecue. When Dad would call and say he was going to run by and get some for dinner, well that was it. Dinner became the highlight of the day and neither me, my mom, nor my sister could wait until he'd walk through the door.
Waiters are Hilariously Rude at Karen’s Diner in St. Louis
I don't know about you, but this is a dining experience that I have got to visit soon!. When it comes to eating out at a restaurant, there are certain things that everyone expects. The most obvious thing would be good food. If the food is bad, you most likely won't go back. The second thing that everyone expects when they go out to eat is good service. We all know that if your server never comes to check on you, or if they are extremely rude, even if the food is good, it can ruin a dining experience fast. However, there's one restaurant in St. Louis that you can go to where rude servers are expected, which makes the dining experience very entertaining.
Washingtonian.com
Ask a Designer: How Can I Install Lighting Above My Dining Room Table Without Hardwiring?
Washingtonian’s “Ask a Designer” series takes readers’ home design questions and conundrums directly to the experts—interior designers. Struggling to find the best kid-friendly rug for your mudroom? Looking for a desk to fill an awkward space? Need exterior paint recs? Send your questions to [email protected]washingtonian.com and we’ll get them answered.
Kentucky Dad Takes Daughter on Her First Hunt With Hilarious Results (VIDEO)
A Kentucky daddy took his 7-year-old daughter on her first hunt over Thanksgiving break and captured the funniest video-WATCH. Joe Welsh became a daddy late in life. He was a complete natural at being an awesome daddy and one of the things he said from the moment he knew he was having a girl "I can't wait to take her on her first hunt!" You see Joe grew up hunting with his Papaw and Uncle Roger and he wanted to share the very same memories with his little girl.
Holy Swiss Rolls! Is Little Debbie Going Out of Business?
Ever since I was a kid, I have been a fan of Little Debbie snack cakes. Swiss Rolls... Oatmeal Cream Pies... Zebra Cakes... and my personal favorite, and what I affectionately call "E cakes," the chocolate cupcakes - the icing on top looks like cursive Es. Is This Goodbye?. Rumors...
Trash Can Turkey: How to Cook a Delicious Turkey in a Trash Can!
There are all kinds of ways to cook, bake, fry and smoke a turkey. Historically, my own methods are pretty predictable and bland. I just bake mine in my Pampered Chef roaster right there in my traditional oven. Some folks are far more adventurous. Some people like to deep fry...
I DIYed a long shower curtain using a flat bed sheet: it's the dramatic vibe our bathroom needed
I couldn't find the extra-long patterned shower curtain I'd envisioned since forever, so I made one myself for a dramatic finish
findingfarina.com
How to Choose Hardwood Colors for Your Home
Hardwoods provide a beautiful look and feel to your floors and can increase the value of your home. Choosing hardwood colors can be difficult if you want to renovate or update your hardwood flooring. When deciding on hardwood colors, you want to make sure you love them. Otherwise, you may...
Adoptable Indiana Kitten Is A Social Butterfly Looking For A Loving Forever Home
Our Pet of the Week, sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun, is ERIN - she's a sweet kitty, kitty that is available for adoption at It Takes a Village. ERIN was born back in March (2022) and was surrendered to It Takes a Village in Spencer County not long after. ERIN is now at ITV in Evansville and is doing great. The domestic shorthair kitten is described as a "social butterfly" who gets along well with the other cats and kiddos.
athomearkansas.com
English Country Charm
A signature palette and romantic furnishings bring a touch of the countryside to this Little Rock home. While her address has changed through the years, one color combo has been a mainstay throughout each of this Little Rock homeowner’s abodes. “Pink and green have always been my colors,” she says. “I even had a pink couch in my first house.” When she and her husband decided to make a move to this residence, they turned to longtime designer Susan Walsh to incorporate the hue while also giving the home a cozy, refined appeal.
Take a look at the office space that Elon Musk turned into bedrooms at Twitter's headquarters
Elon Musk turned some space at Twitter's San Francisco HQ into sleeping quarters following his "hardcore" ultimatum – and he seems to have a wardrobe.
WOMI Owensboro
Owensboro, KY
19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0