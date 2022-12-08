Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
National Retail Chain Closes an Iconic LocationBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Where to get Christmas dinner to go in Atlanta (3 different options)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Pastor Jamal Bryant wants New Birth Church to grow marijuanaCheryl E PrestonAtlanta, GA
Pastor Jamal Bryant shares plans for his church to launch a cannabis business to increase membershipMargaret MinnicksDekalb County, GA
Lorine Chia, Keithian, Alex Vaughn, Olisae and More Are Artists to Listen to In 2023jzonazariAtlanta, GA
Related
Georgia football news: Stetson Bennett is motivated and one new offer
Georgia football is finally done with the honors, outside the Joe Moore award, so the Dawgs can now focus on Ohio State for the College Football Playoff semifinal. Enough of the distractions — it’s time to focus on the main thing and win another national championship. Of course,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Colton Hood, CB out of Georgia, flips from Big Ten to SEC commitment
Colton Hood, a 3-star cornerback out of McDonough, Georgia (Eagles Landing Christian Academy), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Hood committed to Auburn on Sunday after he was recruited by Zac Etheridge and Wesley McGriff. He’s rated the No. 60 cornerback in the country, and the No. 56 player in the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports Composite.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett finishes fourth for Heisman Trophy
NEW YORK — The odds were stacked against Georgia QB Stetson Bennett Saturday night as he went up against three of the nation's best quarterbacks for the Heisman Trophy award. Bennett came up short, as the 2021 national championship-winning signal caller finished in fourth place -- behind Ohio State...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State loses commitment from Georgia DB for class of 2023
Michigan State suffered the loss of one commitment Saturday evening for the 2023 recruiting class. The decision comes from Colton Hood, a 3-star cornerback out of Eagles Landing Christian Academy in McDonough, Georgia. According to the 247 Sports Composite Rankings, Hood is the No. 60 CB nationally for the cycle.
thecomeback.com
Controversial Georgia HS state championship finish goes viral
The Sandy Creek High School Patriots of Tyrone, Georgia defeated Cedar Grove High School Saints of Tyrone, Georgia in the state’s 3A High School Football Championship Game on Saturday. Sandy Creek came away with a 21-17 win. The winning score came with less than a minute left. That score was controversial — going viral for all of the wrong reasons.
UNC Basketball: Random Observations – Georgia Tech Win
UNC Basketball got a much-needed win at home versus Georgia Tech to end their 4-game losing streak. Below are random observations from the game. Welcome back to the lineup Armando Bacot. Welcome back to contributing to the lineup RJ Davis. Welcome home Tar Heels. Though the game started a little...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia high school football championship ends in controversy over disputable touchdown call
A Georgia high school football championship game was mired in controversy on Saturday as it appeared that officials erred when they ruled a play at the goal line a touchdown. The game in question was between Sandy Creek and Cedar Grove High Schools in the Georgia Class 3A championship. Sandy Creek was down 17-14 in the fourth quarter with 59 seconds remaining in the game.
A Georgia high school football championship game goes viral for all the wrong reasons
The 3A GHSA State Championship Game between Sandy Creek and Cedar Grove had a viral moment with a blown TD call. This moment may lead to the implementation of instant replay in state championships games going forward.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Blown touchdown call helps Georgia high school win state championship
Sandy Creek won the Georgia Class 3A high school football championship over Cedar Grove on Saturday after the referees made what appeared to be an egregiously poor ruling, as Sandy Creek scored a go-ahead touchdown in the final minute of the game despite the ball carrier being well short of the goal line. Sandy Creek prevailed 21-17, giving them their fourth state title in the past 15 years and their first since 2012.
Official questions Braves’ role in mixed-use development project seeking tax break
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A development authority official in metro Atlanta says he feels misled by real estate developers seeking a tax break for a mixed-use complex near the Atlanta Braves stadium because they never mentioned the team has a stake in the project. The Braves’ organization had previously...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta homeowner buys tractor to smooth out street as paving project drags on for years
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When Joe Abercrombie moved his family from Alabama to Atlanta, Georgia, he thought he left country life behind. But his move into southeast Atlanta’s Ormewood Park came with a country vibe. The family lives on Ayr Place, one of Atlanta’s unpaved residential streets.
Youth must be served: Warnock schooled Walker in winning young voter turnout
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock kicked off his runoff campaign in Atlanta last month beneath a mural of his friend and former parishioner, the late Congressman John Lewis with an introduction not by a fellow senator or other powerful surrogate, but by Morehouse student RJ Jackson. Heading into last week’s runoff, Warnock’s final campaign events of […] The post Youth must be served: Warnock schooled Walker in winning young voter turnout appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
9 most powerful people in Atlanta in 2022, including "Coach K" and Fani Willis
Atlanta's power players have been shaping our city in 2022.Methodology: We selected these power players using our own expertise, polling readers, and through interviews with influential people. The unscientific list is produced entirely by the Axios Local editorial team and is not influenced by advertising in any way. Those who made the power list were not notified of their selection until publication.ATL ScoopInstagram news account Screenshot: ATL Scoop/InstagramATL Scoop — an Instagram-centric news account that aggregates reader submitted videos of crime, craziness and whatever burning car is on the side of I-285 that day — is shaping a narrative of...
Two Georgia Cities Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
atlantanewsfirst.com
FIRST ALERT | Cold, wet weather is in Sunday’s forecast!
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The lull in wet weather comes to an end tonight and early Sunday morning as a wave of rain builds southward through North Georgia. Keep a casual eye on the forecast in the First Alert Weather App if you’re out and about this evening.
Enjoy the Best of Suburban Living in This On-the-Market Milton Estate
Lined with a dense covering of trees, the long, winding driveway opens to an inviting, 5-bedroom, 5.5 bath, light brick and stone home.
Jim Ellis Automotive Group founder passes away at 90
DULUTH, Ga. — The founder of an automotive group that has since grown to nearly two dozen car dealerships across metro Atlanta has died at the age of 90. Jim Ellis Jr., the founder of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group, died peacefully on Friday while surrounded by his family.
Georgia lawmakers to review voting issues in January
ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgia’s voting implementation manager spoke out after Tuesday’s runoff election saw a record 1.6 million voters. The state said counties have to certify the election results within 17 days but it could be earlier. Gabe Sterling, the state’s voting implementation manager, said wait times for the runoff were on average 3 minutes […]
'Your concern is real' | Customers express fears holiday shopping amid increase in metro Atlanta shootings
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta shoppers said they are concerned about the number of guns in public places and officials said they could be seeing more of them now for a few reasons - but that doesn't necessarily mean shopping isn't safe. One factor could be the expansion of Georgia’s...
Comments / 0