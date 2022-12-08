ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Colton Hood, CB out of Georgia, flips from Big Ten to SEC commitment

Colton Hood, a 3-star cornerback out of McDonough, Georgia (Eagles Landing Christian Academy), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Hood committed to Auburn on Sunday after he was recruited by Zac Etheridge and Wesley McGriff. He’s rated the No. 60 cornerback in the country, and the No. 56 player in the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports Composite.
MCDONOUGH, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett finishes fourth for Heisman Trophy

NEW YORK — The odds were stacked against Georgia QB Stetson Bennett Saturday night as he went up against three of the nation's best quarterbacks for the Heisman Trophy award. Bennett came up short, as the 2021 national championship-winning signal caller finished in fourth place -- behind Ohio State...
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State loses commitment from Georgia DB for class of 2023

Michigan State suffered the loss of one commitment Saturday evening for the 2023 recruiting class. The decision comes from Colton Hood, a 3-star cornerback out of Eagles Landing Christian Academy in McDonough, Georgia. According to the 247 Sports Composite Rankings, Hood is the No. 60 CB nationally for the cycle.
EAST LANSING, MI
thecomeback.com

Controversial Georgia HS state championship finish goes viral

The Sandy Creek High School Patriots of Tyrone, Georgia defeated Cedar Grove High School Saints of Tyrone, Georgia in the state’s 3A High School Football Championship Game on Saturday. Sandy Creek came away with a 21-17 win. The winning score came with less than a minute left. That score was controversial — going viral for all of the wrong reasons.
TYRONE, GA
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Random Observations – Georgia Tech Win

UNC Basketball got a much-needed win at home versus Georgia Tech to end their 4-game losing streak. Below are random observations from the game. Welcome back to the lineup Armando Bacot. Welcome back to contributing to the lineup RJ Davis. Welcome home Tar Heels. Though the game started a little...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia high school football championship ends in controversy over disputable touchdown call

A Georgia high school football championship game was mired in controversy on Saturday as it appeared that officials erred when they ruled a play at the goal line a touchdown. The game in question was between Sandy Creek and Cedar Grove High Schools in the Georgia Class 3A championship. Sandy Creek was down 17-14 in the fourth quarter with 59 seconds remaining in the game.
TYRONE, GA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Blown touchdown call helps Georgia high school win state championship

Sandy Creek won the Georgia Class 3A high school football championship over Cedar Grove on Saturday after the referees made what appeared to be an egregiously poor ruling, as Sandy Creek scored a go-ahead touchdown in the final minute of the game despite the ball carrier being well short of the goal line. Sandy Creek prevailed 21-17, giving them their fourth state title in the past 15 years and their first since 2012.
ELLENWOOD, GA
Georgia Recorder

Youth must be served: Warnock schooled Walker in winning young voter turnout

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock kicked off his runoff campaign in Atlanta last month beneath a mural of his friend and former parishioner, the late Congressman John Lewis with an introduction not by a fellow senator or other powerful surrogate, but by Morehouse student RJ Jackson. Heading into last week’s runoff, Warnock’s final campaign events of […] The post Youth must be served: Warnock schooled Walker in winning young voter turnout appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

9 most powerful people in Atlanta in 2022, including "Coach K" and Fani Willis

Atlanta's power players have been shaping our city in 2022.Methodology: We selected these power players using our own expertise, polling readers, and through interviews with influential people. The unscientific list is produced entirely by the Axios Local editorial team and is not influenced by advertising in any way. Those who made the power list were not notified of their selection until publication.ATL ScoopInstagram news account Screenshot: ATL Scoop/InstagramATL Scoop — an Instagram-centric news account that aggregates reader submitted videos of crime, craziness and whatever burning car is on the side of I-285 that day — is shaping a narrative of...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

FIRST ALERT | Cold, wet weather is in Sunday’s forecast!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The lull in wet weather comes to an end tonight and early Sunday morning as a wave of rain builds southward through North Georgia. Keep a casual eye on the forecast in the First Alert Weather App if you’re out and about this evening.
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Georgia lawmakers to review voting issues in January

ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgia’s voting implementation manager spoke out after Tuesday’s runoff election saw a record 1.6 million voters. The state said counties have to certify the election results within 17 days but it could be earlier. Gabe Sterling, the state’s voting implementation manager, said wait times for the runoff were on average 3 minutes […]
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy