Senate passes Respect for Marriage Act; Utah Sens. Lee, Romney divided in vote
The U.S. Senate passed the bipartisan Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday, with Utah. Sen. Mike Lee voting against, and Sen. Mitt Romney voting in favor. Lee’s amendment to the Respect for Marriage Act failed to get enough support from the Senate despite a ‘yes’ vote from Sens. Mitt Romney, Mitch McConnell and other Republicans.
Sen. Romney introduces bill to seek mineral independence from China
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Senator Mitt Romney along with Senator Dan Sullivan (R-AK) introduced the Critical Mineral Independence Act of 2022 as they look to secure critical mineral independence from China. According to Romney and Sullivan, the bill would work to direct the expansion of critical...
Is a carbon tax possible in a divided Congress? Sen. Mitt Romney is hopeful
Utah Sen. Mitt Romney talked about a carbon tax, the Great Salt Lake, renewable energy and climate change at a Washington Post webinar. Read more.
Mitt Romney, Mike Lee among senators asking USDA to do more for Western farmers amid drought
Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney and Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet are leading a group of senators asking the USDA to help Western farmers struggling with the drought.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Congress prepares to act after Biden calls on Capitol Hill to 'immediately' pass legislation to avert rail shutdown
Democratic leaders say they could act as soon as this week after President Joe Biden on Monday called on Congress to pass legislation "immediately" to avert a rail shutdown by officially adopting a September tentative agreement approved by labor and management leaders.
Kyrsten Sinema once ripped then-Democratic Sen. Joe Lieberman for trying to win over Republican voters: 'What kind of strategy is that?'
Sinema, now a US senator, announced Friday she was quitting the Democratic party and said she "never really fit into a box of any political party."
Trump's Constitution remarks put McConnell, GOP on defense
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell delivered another rebuke of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, saying that anyone who thinks the Constitution can be suspended would have a "very hard time" becoming president in the United States. The comment marked the second time in...
Governor Abbott Told President Biden He Needs to Protect the United States
Governor Abbott authorizes an M1113 APCScreenshot from Twitter. Since President Joe Biden took office, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a series of executive orders to curtail immigration. Texas was seeing thousands of people crossing the Texas-Mexican border.
Here’s Every Black U.S. Senator In American History
In the 233 years that the U.S. Senate has existed, there have only been 11 senators who are Black. The post Here’s Every Black U.S. Senator In American History appeared first on NewsOne.
Florida Sen. Rick Scott says Republicans should 'stop compromising' with Democrats, arguing that Senate GOP leaders 'routinely cave in' to Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer
"I ran for leader because Republican leaders in the Senate routinely cave in and allow Schumer and Biden to win," Scott said during a Nevada speech.
Republicans win control of the U.S. House with 218th seat
Republicans clinched a majority in the U.S. House on Wednesday night after a Republican won reelection to a California seat that put the GOP over the top, according to Associated Press projections. Though not as decisive a victory as GOP leaders had hoped, Republican candidates flipped key seats in New York, Virginia, Oregon and Arizona […] The post Republicans win control of the U.S. House with 218th seat appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
What do Utahns think about President Biden’s handling of the economy?
A New Deseret News/Hinckley Institute poll shows a large majority of voters disapprove of President Joe Biden’s job performance. The survey found two-thirds of Utahns disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy amid current inflation.
Trump fading in GOP stronghold, would lose to Cheney
Maybe Rep. Liz Cheney ought to take calls to run for president seriously. In Utah, won by former President Donald Trump in the last two elections, the Wyoming Republican is leading Trump in early 2024 primary consideration. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is first at 24.2%, followed by Cheney at 16.4%...
Hawley, Cruz, Rubio emerge as champions of GOP populism amid Trump’s decline
Sens. Josh Hawley (Mo.), Ted Cruz (Texas) and Marco Rubio (Fla.) are emerging as the new champions of conservative populism at a time when many Republicans think former President Trump’s grip on the party is slipping. All three GOP senators voted with almost the entire Senate Democratic caucus to give seven days of paid […]
Washington considers sending advanced air defence system to Ukraine
KYIV/WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The United States was finalising plans to send its sophisticated Patriot air defence system to Ukraine in a potentially pivotal move while allies pledged just over 1 billion euros ($1.05 billion) to help Ukrainians survive the freezing winter.
Democrats approve Biden plan: South Carolina’s 1st, Nevada, New Hampshire tie for 2nd
Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — Voters in South Carolina would go first in picking Democratic presidential nominees, followed by Nevada, New Hampshire, Georgia and Michigan under a proposal a key Democratic National Committee panel approved Friday. The Rules and Bylaws Committee’s nearly unanimous voice vote proposes moving the Democratic primary’s earliest election date away from the longtime first-in-the-nation […] The post Democrats approve Biden plan: South Carolina’s 1st, Nevada, New Hampshire tie for 2nd appeared first on Nevada Current.
WA Senate GOP proposes energy plan aimed at emissions and reliability. Here are the details
“At least (they are) presenting some alternatives and beginning to acknowledge that there’s a climate crisis,” Democrat Marko Liias said.
