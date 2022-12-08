ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

ABC 4

Sen. Romney introduces bill to seek mineral independence from China

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Senator Mitt Romney along with Senator Dan Sullivan (R-AK) introduced the Critical Mineral Independence Act of 2022 as they look to secure critical mineral independence from China. According to Romney and Sullivan, the bill would work to direct the expansion of critical...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Trump's Constitution remarks put McConnell, GOP on defense

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell delivered another rebuke of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, saying that anyone who thinks the Constitution can be suspended would have a "very hard time" becoming president in the United States. The comment marked the second time in...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Republicans win control of the U.S. House with 218th seat

Republicans clinched a majority in the U.S. House on Wednesday night after a Republican won reelection to a California seat that put the GOP over the top, according to Associated Press projections. Though not as decisive a victory as GOP leaders had hoped, Republican candidates flipped key seats in New York, Virginia, Oregon and Arizona […] The post Republicans win control of the U.S. House with 218th seat appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Washington Examiner

Trump fading in GOP stronghold, would lose to Cheney

Maybe Rep. Liz Cheney ought to take calls to run for president seriously. In Utah, won by former President Donald Trump in the last two elections, the Wyoming Republican is leading Trump in early 2024 primary consideration. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is first at 24.2%, followed by Cheney at 16.4%...
Nevada Current

Democrats approve Biden plan: South Carolina’s 1st, Nevada, New Hampshire tie for 2nd

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — Voters in South Carolina would go first in picking Democratic presidential nominees, followed by Nevada, New Hampshire, Georgia and Michigan under a proposal a key Democratic National Committee panel approved Friday. The Rules and Bylaws Committee’s nearly unanimous voice vote proposes moving the Democratic primary’s earliest election date away from the longtime first-in-the-nation […] The post Democrats approve Biden plan: South Carolina’s 1st, Nevada, New Hampshire tie for 2nd appeared first on Nevada Current.
