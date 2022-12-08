No team in the NHL has treated over bettors more kindly than the Columbus Blue Jackets since the beginning of last season. A young team with a thin defense, unreliable goaltending, and some terrific playmakers up front, the Jackets have all the ingredients to be an Over bettor’s dream, and the numbers bear it out. Games featuring the Blue Jackets average 7.03 goals this season, and their last three contests have seen a whopping 28 pucks find the back of the net. That number, which averages out to 9.3 goals per contest, is obviously unsustainable, but it shows where the Jackets...

