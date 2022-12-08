Read full article on original website
Related
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
With offense struggling, can Patriots' defense really carry them to playoffs? | Opinion
If the Patriots make the playoffs this season, it will likely be because they won in spite of their offense — not because of it, Richard Morin writes.
BetQL preview: What are the odds Eagles beat Bears?
Check out this BetQL preview of the Eagles-Bears matchup and the odds for this game. See what BetQL is projecting and more here ahead of this game!
Defense steps up as Patriots get back in playoff position
The Patriots’ 27-13 win over the Cardinals on Monday night will be remembered most for the injury to Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray. If New England (7-6) ultimately secures a playoff spot it will also be recalled as the game that saved its season. The victory moved the Patriots into...
Blue Jackets vs. Panthers prediction: NHL picks to target Tuesday
No team in the NHL has treated over bettors more kindly than the Columbus Blue Jackets since the beginning of last season. A young team with a thin defense, unreliable goaltending, and some terrific playmakers up front, the Jackets have all the ingredients to be an Over bettor’s dream, and the numbers bear it out. Games featuring the Blue Jackets average 7.03 goals this season, and their last three contests have seen a whopping 28 pucks find the back of the net. That number, which averages out to 9.3 goals per contest, is obviously unsustainable, but it shows where the Jackets...
MLS renews with Fox for 4 years, ends run with ESPN
Fox will keep on broadcasting Major League Soccer games in the U.S. as part of a four-year agreement, ending the run of ESPN and ABC, which had carried matches since the league launched in 1996. MLS also announced linear television agreements on Tuesday with TSN and RDS in Canada and TelevisaUnivision. MLS chose only one television partner in the U.S. due to its 10-year partnership with Apple that begins next season. The rights deal with Apple, announced in July, allows fans to watch every game without local blackouts or restrictions.
Comments / 0