ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star

The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
New York Post

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers prediction: NHL picks to target Tuesday

No team in the NHL has treated over bettors more kindly than the Columbus Blue Jackets since the beginning of last season.  A young team with a thin defense, unreliable goaltending, and some terrific playmakers up front, the Jackets have all the ingredients to be an Over bettor’s dream, and the numbers bear it out. Games featuring the Blue Jackets average 7.03 goals this season, and their last three contests have seen a whopping 28 pucks find the back of the net. That number, which averages out to 9.3 goals per contest, is obviously unsustainable, but it shows where the Jackets...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

MLS renews with Fox for 4 years, ends run with ESPN

Fox will keep on broadcasting Major League Soccer games in the U.S. as part of a four-year agreement, ending the run of ESPN and ABC, which had carried matches since the league launched in 1996. MLS also announced linear television agreements on Tuesday with TSN and RDS in Canada and TelevisaUnivision. MLS chose only one television partner in the U.S. due to its 10-year partnership with Apple that begins next season. The rights deal with Apple, announced in July, allows fans to watch every game without local blackouts or restrictions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy