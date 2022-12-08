Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
U.S. Government Will Pay to Move Native Tribes Whose Lands Are Threatened by Climate Change
Three Native American communities are receiving millions of dollars from the federal government to relocate due to climate change-related risks to their homes, the U.S. Department of the Interior said in an announcement today. Three communities—one in Washington state and two in Alaska—will each receive $25 million from the Interior...
U. S. Awards Millions to Move Tribes Threatened by Climate Change
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration will give three Native tribes $75 million to move away from coastal areas or rivers, one of the nation’s largest efforts to date to relocate communities that are facing an urgent threat from climate change.
Klamath River dam removal plan draws cheers from dignitaries
Tribal, state and federal officials on Thursday cheered a plan for the largest dam removal in U.S. history along the Klamath River near the California-Oregon line as a major step toward restoring a once-thriving watershed that tribal communities have long relied on. “Clean water, healthy forests and fertile land made...
KVAL
Merkley announces over $500,000 for west coast monarch butterfly & pollinator conservation
Oregon U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley announced Monday, December 5, $557,600 in federal funding from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation's Monarch and Pollinator Fund. That money will go to improve western monarch butterfly and pollinator habitats in Oregon and California. Back in June of 2022, Merkley hosted a summit to...
Fireball in the Pacific Northwest Causes Night Sky To Become as ‘Bright as Day’
The Northern and Southern Taurid meteor showers peaked a while back. However, a few people up late and security cameras in the Pacific Northwest caught a glimpse of an encore early Sunday morning. Light flashed out through the nighttime sky. Almost 30 witness reports from Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Nevada...
Biden: Nevada site sacred to tribes to be national monument
LAS VEGAS (AP) — President Joe Biden told a gathering of tribal leaders in Washington on Wednesday that he intends to designate an area considered sacred by area Native Americans in southern Nevada as a new national monument. “When it comes to Spirit Mountain and the surrounding ridges and canyons, I’m committed to protecting this sacred place that is central to the creation story of so many tribes that are here today,” Biden said during a speech at the White House National Tribal Nations Summit. The site, to be designated Avi Kwa Ame (Ah-VEE’ kwa-meh) National Monument, would encompass a rugged and dry triangular-shaped area roughly from Arizona and the Colorado River to California and the Mojave National Preserve. The area is mostly undeveloped landscape dotted with Joshua trees and bighorn sheep migration routes. The designation is not final, but the president’s announcement was hailed by Native American tribal representatives, members of Nevada’s congressional delegation and conservationists.
KOLO TV Reno
Biden administration awards $11.6 million for internet on tribal lands
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The Biden administration is awarding more than $11.6 million for high-speed internet access on tribal lands in Nevada. The funds come from the Infrastructure Law passed in 2021 and will expand high speed internet infrastructure deployment projects for the Duckwater Shoshone Tribe, Walker River Paiute Tribe, and Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribe. More than 800 homes will be given high-speed internet connectivity.
a-z-animals.com
Where Do Grizzly Bears Live in Montana?
Grizzly bears are generally considered some of North America’s greatest predators. These intelligent and powerful creatures once roamed huge swathes of the United States, but human interference has pushed them into smaller and more isolated regions. Still, despite us, grizzlies are still around in the continental United States and seem to be spreading out again as their population rebounds. Today, we will look at grizzly bears in Montana and find out where they live. Let’s begin!
Montana judge restores state wolf hunting regulations
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A judge on Tuesday lifted a temporary restraining order that limited wolf hunting and trapping in the state, saying there is nothing to suggest rules now in place will make wolf populations unsustainable in the short term. District Judge Christopher Abbott also rejected concerns raised by environmental groups that harvesting up to six wolves just outside Yellowstone National Park this season could harm the park’s wolf population and conservation efforts. “We are devastated that the court has allowed countless more wolves — including Yellowstone wolves — to be killed under the unscientific laws and regulations we are challenging,” Lizzy Pennock, the Montana-based carnivore coexistence advocate for WildEarth Guardians said in a statement. “We will keep fighting for Montana’s wolves in the courtroom while our case carries on and outside the courtroom in every way,” she said.
KTVL
Oregon's Measure 114 temporarily blocked by Harney Co. judge
PORTLAND, Ore. — A judge granted a temporary restraining order against Oregon's Measure 114 on Tuesday, just hours after a federal judge denied a motion that sought to block the ballot measure's ban on high-capacity gun magazines. State Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said the state will petition the Oregon...
a-z-animals.com
How Did a Grizzly Bear Wash Up on a Beach Near Seattle?
To this day, scientists don’t know precisely how a grizzly bear washed up on a beach in Seattle. There wasn’t any sign of bullet wounds or trauma on the carcass to show that the little bear had been poached. Instead, it is thought that the little bear drowned in the recent devastating floods in Montana, and the grizzly bear’s body washed up on the beach in Washington.
Montana Judge Issues Temporary Order Restricting Wolf Hunting Near Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks
On November 15, a Montana judge announced a temporary order that returns the state’s wolf hunting regulations to 2020 quotas around Yellowstone National Park and Glacier National Park. Wolf management units, 313, 316, and 110 were all impacted. Based on the new order, only two wolves total can be taken in WMU 110 and only one wolf each in WMU 313 and 316. One wolf has already been harvested in WMU 113—meaning the order essentially closed that unit to hunting for the rest of the season. The one-wolf quota replaced a 6-wolf quota for WMU 313, as well as more liberal quotas for the other units, which had been reorganized before the 2021 season.
KUOW
Could grizzly bears officially return to the North Cascades?
Humans and grizzly bears have coexisted in the North Cascades for at least 9,000 years, but their relationship has been a rocky one. When European settlers arrived, they hunted the animals for their fur, and by the mid-1800s, thousands had been killed. Bear populations dwindled, and the last confirmed grizzly...
Mystery deepens over four University of Idaho students found dead in ‘crime of passion’
Four University of Idaho students have been found dead near the campus in Moscow, Idaho, in what officials cryptically described as a “crime of passion”.The Moscow Police Department named the students on Monday as Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho. The four students were discovered at an address on King Road just before midday on Sunday following reports of an “unconscious individual”. Although police are treating it as a murder, they have said litle about how the victims died.Town mayor...
nativenewsonline.net
Biden to Establish Sacred Tribal Lands in Mojave Desert as National Monument
WASHINGTON – President Biden announced last week his intent to establish the Avi Kwa Ame National Monument in southern Nevada, preserving some of the most visually stunning, biologically diverse and culturally significant lands in the Mojave Desert. At 450,000 acres, Avi Kwa Ame, the Mojave name for Spirit Mountain...
Hunt for holiday ornaments hidden on trails in Oregon's Willamette, Umpqua national forests
Two hundred ornaments have been hidden on hiking trails throughout the Willamette and Umpqua national forests outside Salem and Eugene in what’s become an annual winter tradition led by the Willamette Valley Visitor’s Association. The ornaments are placed on popular routes that don’t normally get a ton of...
Northern Plains tribes bring back their wild ‘relatives’
FORT BELKNAP AGENCY, Mont. (AP) — Native species such as swift foxes and black-footed ferrets disappeared from the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation generations ago, wiped out by poisoning campaigns, disease and farm plows that turned open prairie where nomadic tribes once roamed into cropland and cattle pastures. Now with...
Equilibrium/Sustainability — Major dams to fall in Pacific Northwest
Four hundred miles of the Klamath River — which runs through Oregon and California — will soon run free, California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) office announced on Thursday. The removal of four hydroelectric dams from the river will mark “the largest river restoration project in American history,” according to the governor’s office. Newsom issued the…
Moose Spotted For First Time Ever In Washington’s Mount Rainier National Park
According to King 5, Washington’s Mount Rainier National Park in Lewis County had their first ever moose sighting yesterday, which is also the southwestern part of the state’s first moose sighting as well. The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife also said that the farthest south a...
Ranchers, enviros on edge as BLM rewrites grazing rule
Stakes are high as regulations on 150 million acres of BLM lands come up for review. Public will enter the fray likely in January The post Ranchers, enviros on edge as BLM rewrites grazing rule appeared first on Columbia Insight. Ranchers, enviros on edge as BLM rewrites grazing rule was first posted on December 8, 2022 at 9:34 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
Comments / 0