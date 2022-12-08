ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

The Oregonian

Klamath River dam removal plan draws cheers from dignitaries

Tribal, state and federal officials on Thursday cheered a plan for the largest dam removal in U.S. history along the Klamath River near the California-Oregon line as a major step toward restoring a once-thriving watershed that tribal communities have long relied on. “Clean water, healthy forests and fertile land made...
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Biden: Nevada site sacred to tribes to be national monument

LAS VEGAS (AP) — President Joe Biden told a gathering of tribal leaders in Washington on Wednesday that he intends to designate an area considered sacred by area Native Americans in southern Nevada as a new national monument. “When it comes to Spirit Mountain and the surrounding ridges and canyons, I’m committed to protecting this sacred place that is central to the creation story of so many tribes that are here today,” Biden said during a speech at the White House National Tribal Nations Summit. The site, to be designated Avi Kwa Ame (Ah-VEE’ kwa-meh) National Monument, would encompass a rugged and dry triangular-shaped area roughly from Arizona and the Colorado River to California and the Mojave National Preserve. The area is mostly undeveloped landscape dotted with Joshua trees and bighorn sheep migration routes. The designation is not final, but the president’s announcement was hailed by Native American tribal representatives, members of Nevada’s congressional delegation and conservationists.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Biden administration awards $11.6 million for internet on tribal lands

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The Biden administration is awarding more than $11.6 million for high-speed internet access on tribal lands in Nevada. The funds come from the Infrastructure Law passed in 2021 and will expand high speed internet infrastructure deployment projects for the Duckwater Shoshone Tribe, Walker River Paiute Tribe, and Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribe. More than 800 homes will be given high-speed internet connectivity.
NEVADA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Where Do Grizzly Bears Live in Montana?

Grizzly bears are generally considered some of North America’s greatest predators. These intelligent and powerful creatures once roamed huge swathes of the United States, but human interference has pushed them into smaller and more isolated regions. Still, despite us, grizzlies are still around in the continental United States and seem to be spreading out again as their population rebounds. Today, we will look at grizzly bears in Montana and find out where they live. Let’s begin!
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

Montana judge restores state wolf hunting regulations

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A judge on Tuesday lifted a temporary restraining order that limited wolf hunting and trapping in the state, saying there is nothing to suggest rules now in place will make wolf populations unsustainable in the short term. District Judge Christopher Abbott also rejected concerns raised by environmental groups that harvesting up to six wolves just outside Yellowstone National Park this season could harm the park’s wolf population and conservation efforts. “We are devastated that the court has allowed countless more wolves — including Yellowstone wolves — to be killed under the unscientific laws and regulations we are challenging,” Lizzy Pennock, the Montana-based carnivore coexistence advocate for WildEarth Guardians said in a statement. “We will keep fighting for Montana’s wolves in the courtroom while our case carries on and outside the courtroom in every way,” she said.
MONTANA STATE
KTVL

Oregon's Measure 114 temporarily blocked by Harney Co. judge

PORTLAND, Ore. — A judge granted a temporary restraining order against Oregon's Measure 114 on Tuesday, just hours after a federal judge denied a motion that sought to block the ballot measure's ban on high-capacity gun magazines. State Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said the state will petition the Oregon...
OREGON STATE
a-z-animals.com

How Did a Grizzly Bear Wash Up on a Beach Near Seattle?

To this day, scientists don’t know precisely how a grizzly bear washed up on a beach in Seattle. There wasn’t any sign of bullet wounds or trauma on the carcass to show that the little bear had been poached. Instead, it is thought that the little bear drowned in the recent devastating floods in Montana, and the grizzly bear’s body washed up on the beach in Washington.
SEATTLE, WA
Field & Stream

Montana Judge Issues Temporary Order Restricting Wolf Hunting Near Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks

On November 15, a Montana judge announced a temporary order that returns the state’s wolf hunting regulations to 2020 quotas around Yellowstone National Park and Glacier National Park. Wolf management units, 313, 316, and 110 were all impacted. Based on the new order, only two wolves total can be taken in WMU 110 and only one wolf each in WMU 313 and 316. One wolf has already been harvested in WMU 113—meaning the order essentially closed that unit to hunting for the rest of the season. The one-wolf quota replaced a 6-wolf quota for WMU 313, as well as more liberal quotas for the other units, which had been reorganized before the 2021 season.
MONTANA STATE
KUOW

Could grizzly bears officially return to the North Cascades?

Humans and grizzly bears have coexisted in the North Cascades for at least 9,000 years, but their relationship has been a rocky one. When European settlers arrived, they hunted the animals for their fur, and by the mid-1800s, thousands had been killed. Bear populations dwindled, and the last confirmed grizzly...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Mystery deepens over four University of Idaho students found dead in ‘crime of passion’

Four University of Idaho students have been found dead near the campus in Moscow, Idaho, in what officials cryptically described as a “crime of passion”.The Moscow Police Department named the students on Monday as Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho. The four students were discovered at an address on King Road just before midday on Sunday following reports of an “unconscious individual”. Although police are treating it as a murder, they have said litle about how the victims died.Town mayor...
MOSCOW, ID
nativenewsonline.net

Biden to Establish Sacred Tribal Lands in Mojave Desert as National Monument

WASHINGTON – President Biden announced last week his intent to establish the Avi Kwa Ame National Monument in southern Nevada, preserving some of the most visually stunning, biologically diverse and culturally significant lands in the Mojave Desert. At 450,000 acres, Avi Kwa Ame, the Mojave name for Spirit Mountain...
NEVADA STATE
The Hill

Equilibrium/Sustainability — Major dams to fall in Pacific Northwest

Four hundred miles of the Klamath River — which runs through Oregon and California — will soon run free, California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) office announced on Thursday.  The removal of four hydroelectric dams from the river will mark “the largest river restoration project in American history,” according to the governor’s office.  Newsom issued the…
CALIFORNIA STATE
Columbia Insight

Ranchers, enviros on edge as BLM rewrites grazing rule

Stakes are high as regulations on 150 million acres of BLM lands come up for review. Public will enter the fray likely in January
ARIZONA STATE

