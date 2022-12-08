ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

Jackie Chan says 'Rush Hour 4' might happen after all

By Stephen Iervolino
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=431DWi_0jcSgjup00

Martial artist and action movie icon Jackie Chan has confirmed it: Rush Hour 4 is a go.

According to Variety, Chan confirmed to fans at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday that he is discussing the project "right now" with interested parties — and would be meeting with a potential director Thursday evening.

The fourth film in the hit franchise that saw Hong Kong lawman Chan starring opposite a motormouthed L.A.P.D. detective played by Chris Tucker has had its share of false starts since 2007's Rush Hour 3.

Not insignificantly, one of those was caused by sexual assault allegations against director Brett Ratner, who called the shots on the 1998 original and its 2001 follow-up. He was accused by several actresses in 2017 — at the height of the #MeToo movement — of sexual harassment and assault.

The accusations, which Ratner denied, derailed his production deal with Warner Bros. at that time.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

Jackie Chan Confirms 'Rush Hour 4' Is in the Works

We’re fully understanding the words coming out of Jackie Chan’s mouth as the legendary actor and martial arts extraordinaire revealed at the Red Seas Film Festival that a Rush Hour 4 is officially in the works. That’s right, the classic trio of films in which Chan played the Tito to Chris Tucker’s Michael Jackson (in the detective sense) is coming back with even more fight than before. Along with dropping the big piece of news, Chan also said that he would be meeting later on in the evening with the film’s director to talk shop - specifically about the script.
Variety

Jackie Chan Says ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is in the Works, Recalls Fight With Bruce Lee: ‘I Wanted Him to Hit Me Again’

Jackie Chan revealed he is in talks for a “Rush Hour 4.” The legendary martial arts star made the announcement at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he spoke about his upcoming projects and 60-year film career in front of a a crowd of adoring fans who regularly interrupted the talks to shout out questions, congratulate him on his honorary Oscar and ask him to sing. (He was happy to oblige with a quick burst of “I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You,” explaining that he learned to sing so that he’d be able to...
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Calls R. Kelly ‘Best To Ever Do It’ As He Takes In Leaked Album

Boosie Badazz has shared two videos calling R. Kelly the “best to ever do it,” while playing a newly leaked album from the disgraced singer. The Baton Rouge rapper shared two separate clips to Instagram on Friday (December 9) that saw him dancing along to songs from a new R. Kelly project titled I Admit It, which was briefly released on the same day.
Cinemablend

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Opening Further Cements That Right Now, There’s No Real DC/Marvel Rivalry

Almost every box office analyst knew going into the previous weekend that Ryan Coogler’s highly anticipated Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was going to be number one on the weekend charts. The question basically was, “How much, in total, was this blockbuster going to earn?” And the answer turned out to be, “A lot.” Wakanda Forever banked $180 million domestically and $330 million worldwide in its opening frame. This was slightly less than the $187 million earned by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness during its opening weekend (per BoxOfficeMojo), but more than Thor: Love and Thunder took home in the same frame ($144.1M). Bottom line, it’s been a very good year for Marvel Studios… but one accomplishment notched by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had me feeling really bad for their purported rivals over at DC Films.
msn.com

Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon

Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
Rolling Stone

Snoop Dogg and Master P Are Big Mad They Are Being Forced to Rename ‘Snoop Loopz’ Cereal

Rise and grind is a great morning mantra for Snoop Dogg and Master P, whose breakfast cereal Snoop Loopz has been stripped of its name following interference from an unnamed competitor cereal company. Distributed through the pair’s food label Broadus Foods, the marshmallow-filled cereal was supposed to be the first step towards Snoop and Master P’s breakfast industry takeover. “So they don’t want us to use Snoop Loopz on our cereal box even though that’s my name,” Snoop shared in the caption of an Instagram video that showed himself and Master P showing off boxes of the gluten-free cereal they...
ComicBook

Man of Steel 2: The Flash Director Reportedly Interested in Directing New Superman Movie

The DC whiplash is real, and fans are already worried that the promised return of Henry Cavill's Superman is no longer happening. Tonight, The Hollywood Reporter broke a bunch of news about potential shakeups in DC now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have stepped into their roles as co-CEOs of DC Studios. Not only is Wonder Woman 3 no longer happening, but Jason Momoa could be done playing Aquaman, and a Black Adam sequel might not happen. It's also been reported that DC is debating whether or not to use a Henry Cavill cameo in the upcoming The Flash movie, and now folks are worried that the actor's big return after appearing in Black Adam is in jeopardy. However, THR also reported that The Flash director Andy Muschietti is interested in helming Man of Steel 2.
102.5 The Bone

James Cameron will miss 'Avatar' sequel premiere after positive COVID test

James Cameron has been just about everywhere promoting his upcoming Avatar: The Way of Water, and it seems it caught up with him: The Oscar-winning director has COVID. The filmmaker first revealed his status on Saturday night, when he appeared virtually — instead of in person — at the opening for his Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County attraction Pressure: James Cameron into the Abyss.
102.5 The Bone

Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3 scrapped by new Peter Safran-James Gunn DC Administration

In one of their first big moves as new DC heads, James Gunn and Peter Safran have scrapped plans for Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3, according to Deadline. Sources tell the outlet that Jenkins -- who directed and co-wrote the previous two movies, released in 2017 and 2020 starring Gal Gadot -- recently submitted her treatment, which the bosses found "unsuitable" at this time.
Variety

Ticketmaster Mexico to Be Fined Millions of Dollars for Bad Bunny Ticket Fiasco

Over the weekend, Bad Bunny closed his World’s Hottest Tour in Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca but was met with a much less populated audience than usual on opening night. Hundreds of fans were denied entry to the stadium on Dec. 9 due to ticketing issues involving Ticketmaster Mexico, and as a result, Mexican authorities are posing costly consequences to the platform. The company issued a statement following the chaos of the Friday night concert stating that an “unprecedented number” of concertgoers had bought counterfeit tickets, also adding that the general confusion at the entrance had the “unfortunate consequence that...
Complex

Irv Gotti Talks Selling His Masters for $300 Million, Calls Cash Money ‘Greatest Label Ever’

Irv Gotti has some flattering words for Cash Money Records. While speaking on the Earn Your Leisure podcast, the Murder Inc. co-founder boldly declared the Cash Money “the best label ever.” He made the claim when discussing the potential value of music catalogs, claiming Cash Money could probably rack in a whopping 10 figures if it ever decided to sell its masters.
hypebeast.com

DC and Warner Bros. Reportedly Cancel 'Wonder Woman 3' as Gal Gadot Teases "Next Chapter" of Character

Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 has reportedly been cancelled by DC and Warner Bros. as new leadership takes over the studio. According to reports, James Gunn and Peter Safran of DC Studios and Warner Bros. Pictures co-chairs and co-CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy told Jenkins that her Gal Gadot-starring sequel is “considered dead,” as it does not match up with the studios’ new and upcoming plans. THR adds that although the cost to make the film was not a reason behind the cancellation, the studio may be saving “tens of millions of dollars” as the actress was set to receive $20 million USD for her role as the titular superhero and Jenkins would have received $12 million USD.
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
24K+
Followers
31K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy