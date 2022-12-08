Read full article on original website
Related
Trial of Buffalo woman accused of running over a trooper delayed
The trial of a Buffalo woman accused of running over New York State trooper during a summer 2020 protest was delayed again in Erie County Court.
Trial of woman charged with hitting trooper with car during racial justice protests delayed again
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The trial of a woman charged with hitting a New York State Trooper with her car during racial justice protests over two years ago has been delayed again. Jury selection was set to start the morning of December 12th, but was rescheduled to February 2023 after the judge learned the defendant Deyanna Davis had retained a new attorney after a falling out with her most recent legal team.
Trial date for woman accused of running over Trooper pushed to February
In a lawsuit, it was alleged that the Trooper was "catastrophically injured" as a result of "negligence, recklessness and carelessness" of the city and the police department.
How is Niagara County working to decrease overdose deaths?
We're now five years into the nationwide opioid epidemic and it doesn't seem to be getting much better. One of the hardest hit areas in New York State is Niagara County.
Teen shot multiple times in vehicle on Thomas Street
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Two arrested in connection with stabbing at BPS school
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo residents were arrested in connection with the stabbing that took place at Lydia T. Wright School of Excellence on Dec. 8, the Buffalo Police Department announced. Police say Diamond Gray, 34, and Dominique Gray, 35, have both been charged with one count of second-degree assault and one count of […]
Two adults charged after stabbing at Buffalo school
BUFFALO, NY – Two women engaged in a fight at the Dr. Lydia T. Wright School 89 were arrested after a stabbing incident at the school on Thursday, according to the Buffalo Police Department. Police said that at around 5:40 pm, a woman was stabbed by another woman during a dispute inside the lobby of the school as a 31-year-old was signing her child out for the day. A physical altercation ensued, and the mother was stabbed in the back. Police filed charges against Diamond Gray, 34, and Dominique Gray, 35. Each was charged with one count of felony assault. The post Two adults charged after stabbing at Buffalo school appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen charged in McKinley brawl to appear in court next week
Currently, the teen defendant is being held at the Erie County Youth Services Center.
19 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week [Photos]
These 19 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses. Please remember that each of the people listed below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. 1. Crumpton, George Lawrence. Booking Date/Time: 12/10/2022 18:20:25. PETIT LARCENY. Bail Amount: $500.00. 2. Kearney,...
Buffalo woman pistolwhipped, man shot during domestic assault, police report
BUFFALO, NY – A 27-year-old woman was pistolwhipped and a 51-year-old man was shot during a domestic incident in the area of Marine Drive and Erie Street in Buffalo on Wednesday. Police officers responded to a domestic disturbance at around 11:30 pm to find 40-year-old Martin Zachary had assaulted the woman and shot the male victim. Both victims were taken to ECMC where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. When the police arrived, they placed Zachary under arrest. He was found to have a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson, the gun used during the assault. Zachary was charged with attempted The post Buffalo woman pistolwhipped, man shot during domestic assault, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
Buffalo teen in critical condition following shooting on Thomas Street
Police said the 17-year-old was shot multiple times while inside a vehicle on the first block of Thomas Street just before midnight Monday night.
Orchard Park police say driver accused of DWI reportedly tried to leave crash scene
Police had responded to Southwestern Boulevard after receiving a report about a crash where a driver was allegedly trying to leave the scene.
Allegany County priest placed on administrative leave following complaint
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A priest in Allegany County has been placed on administrative leave following a claim that he had an improper sexual relationship with a woman. The Rev. F. Patrick Melfi will remain on leave during the investigation, the Diocese of Buffalo said in a statement released Saturday afternoon. The complaint was made to the diocese.
erienewsnow.com
Noise Complaint Leads To Drug And Weapons Arrest In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An early morning noise complaint in Jamestown led to the arrest of a 30-year-old man on drug and weapons charges. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to a complaint of a loud vehicle running on Barrows Street just after 2 a.m. on Monday. During...
Woman shot to death in Niagara Falls
Police are looking for leads in connection with a murder in Niagara Falls. Authorities say a 35 year old woman was shot early Saturday morning on 9th Street in the Cataract City.
Following massive blaze, Jamestown has a $1 million problem
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Just shy of a month after a fire of a still undetermined origin consumed the former Crawford Furniture Factory on Allen Street, what remains at the site resembles Dresden after World War II. "The problem is the cost of demolishing a building like that is astronomical,"...
wnypapers.com
Niagara Falls police investigating homicide
Per the Office of Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino:. At approximately 4:30 a.m. Saturday, the Niagara Falls Police Department responded to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for a gunshot victim who had arrived at the emergency room. Officers learned the female victim was shot while in the 400 block of...
Niagara Falls woman dies from gunshot wounds, NFPD seeking info
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls woman died due to gunshot wounds early Saturday morning, the Niagara Falls Police Department announced. Police say the 35-year-old woman was shot in the 400 block of 9th St. in Niagara Falls and was transported in a private vehicle to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where she […]
Teen Driver In Deadly Kia Crash On 33 In Buffalo To Remain In Adult Court
The teenage driver of the stolen Kia that crashed on the Kensington Expressway at the 33 in Buffalo will remain in adult court. The 16-year-old male, Julian Armstead, has been charged in connection to the deaths of four teenagers. He was arraigned on the charges against him on November 22, 2022, before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan, a designated Youth Part Judge. Armstead was charged with the following offenses:
Minority contractor bidding workshop in Erie County
As Erie County gets ready to embark on the biggest construction project in a generation, there is a push to make sure minority owned companies are not left out in the cold.
96.1 The Breeze
Buffalo NY
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://961thebreeze.com
Comments / 0