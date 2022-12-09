Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Devastating Mike Leach update revealed
The college football world was hit with some shocking and greatly concerning news on Sunday afternoon when Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was rushed to the hospital with a “personal health issue.” And recent reports have revealed that the beloved college football head coach is in facing very life-threatening health issues. According to Read more... The post Devastating Mike Leach update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Alabama DL Braylen Ingraham announces transfer destination
Alabama defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham has found a new home. Ingraham announced on Monday evening via social media that he is transferring to Syracuse to join the Orange program. The defensive lineman is one of 11 scholarship Crimson Tide players to enter the NCAA transfer portal this fall. The Fort Lauderdale Fla., native announced his decision nearly three months after officially entering the transfer portal on Sept. 22.
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden announces transfer destination
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden has found a new home. Holden announced on Sunday evening via social media that he is transferring to Oregon. The wideout is one of 11 scholarship Crimson Tide players to enter the transfer portal this fall. Holden has played in 10 games this fall and...
No. 1 recruit Arch Manning opens up on Texas commitment: 'I feel we can build something special there'
In nine days, 247Sports’ No. 1 recruit Arch Manning will sign his letter of intent with Texas, a program he’s been committed to since June. The five-star from New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman chose to play for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns over Alabama, Clemson and Georgia among others.
BREAKING: Jonas Duclona commits to Wisconsin
Head coach Luke Fickell has his first commitment since accepting Wisconsin's head coaching position. Coming off an official visit over the weekend, Naples (Fla.) cornerback Jonas Duclona, an All-American Bowl attendee, announced his commitment to the Badgers Monday evening. The three-star cornerback was committed to Cincinnati, but re-opened his recruitment...
UNC CB transfer Tony Grimes entertaining interest from several Power Five programs in portal
North Carolina cornerback transfer Tony Grimes, a former five-star recruit, was one of the most talented players to enter the NCAA transfer portal last week. Since then, 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn reports that several Power Five programs have reached out to Grimes and his family with interest. The former UNC cornerback does not appear to be nearing a decision, Dohn said on the "College Football Recruiting Show" with 247Sports' Emily Proud and Blair Angulo.
Tide in the NFL: Tracking Alabama players in Week 14 action
Alabama was again well-represented during another week of professional football, as several former Crimson Tide players were contributors for teams across the National Football League. Eight former Alabama players scored touchdowns during Week 14 in quarterbacks Jalen Hurts (Eagles) and Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins) and running backs Najee Harris (Steelers), Derrick...
Report: Arkansas assistant leaving for another SEC program
Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is leaving Arkansas to fill the offensive coordinator position with the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to a report from 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. Loggains, a former quarterback at Arkansas, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Razorback coaching staff after a long career coaching in the NFL.
Three predictions for Memphis-Alabama
Three predictions for fourth-ranked Alabama in its matchup with Memphis Tuesday night at Coleman Coliseum (8 p.m. CT/ESPN2). Crimson Tide reserves have outscored those of its opponents in eight of its nine games this season. The lone exception: South Dakota State, who held a 9-8 advantage in a game that saw Alabama starters Noah Clowney (22), Mark Sears (19) and Brandon Miller (16) combine to score 57 points in a 78-65 win over the Jackrabbits on Dec. 3.
Purdue football hires Ryan Walters as head coach, replacing Jeff Brohm
Purdue football hired Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters as its next head coach, replacing Jeff Brohm, the university announced Tuesday. Brohm left Purdue this month for the vacancy at his alma-mater, Louisville, following Scott Satterfield's departure to Cincinnati. Walters recently became 247Sports National Defensive Coordinator of the Year. Walters, 36,...
247Sports
GSU Lands Clemson Transfer Linebacker Kevin Swint
Georgia State Football had a massive weekend with five commits and the first player to go public is an enormous one as former Clemson Outside Linebacker Kevin Swint will transfer to GSU. He took to Twitter to announce the news:. Swint is a 6'3, 239lbs Outside Linebacker / Edge Rusher...
Fresno State starting WR Josh Kelly enters Transfer Portal
The Fresno State Bulldogs will see the majority of its passing production graduate, and now one of the few returners has declared for the NCAA Transfer Portal. Sources confirmed to 247Sports that junior wide receiver Josh Kelly officially entered into the portal on Monday. Kelly was a 3-Star recruit for...
Fired Up: Would Kansas State have won the Big 12 title with Adrian Martinez at quarterback?
The question: During the December 8, 2022, edition of the Powercat Questions Podcast, a GoPowercat VIP asked if Kansas State would have won the Big 12 title this season if quarterback Adrian Martinez had stayed healthy and Will Howard didn't play for the Wildcats. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald took the first crack at answering a question that made him uncomfortable. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the podcast ...
Alabama wide receiver Aaron Anderson enters NCAA transfer portal
Alabama wide receiver Aaron Anderson has entered the transfer portal, BamaOnLine has confirmed, becoming the 13th Crimson Tide player to transfer during the 2022 season. Anderson, a true freshman, missed most of the season with a knee injury he suffered in the offseason. He made his collegiate debut against Austin Peay but did not record any stats. Anderson joined the Crimson Tide in January as an early enrollee and went through spring drills and the A-Day Game, where he caught two passes for 11 yards for the White offense.
Three Buckeyes named The Sporting New All-Americans
No. 4 Ohio State is eagerly awaiting and preparing for the College Football Playoff semifinal against No. 1 Georgia. The Buckeyes can't wait to get back on the field after losing to rivals Michigan on the final day of the regular season and backing their way into competing for a national championship.
Husker Mash: The analytics tool with the Rhule hire, learning more NU staffers, Colorado wants the red out
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. On the day Matt Rhule was introduced as Nebraska's head coach, Trev Alberts said Rhule was the coach he felt was best equipped for Nebraska to "build the foundation needed." In arriving to that conclusion, Alberts crunched his share of numbers too.
Ole Miss in a comfortable position with LB commit Suntarine Perkins
247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong shares his latest recruiting scoop from the past weekend.
Five Potentially Undervalued Notre Dame Commits
Back in 2018 as Notre Dame was building its 2019 recruiting class, 247Sports dropped Litchfield Ajavon from the four-star category to the three-star status. Many Irish fans pushed back on this ranking drop, criticizing those who carefully craft the national numbers. But as we saw, that move proved valid as Ajavon struggled out of the gate and ultimately transferred to Rice a few years later.
Heels4Life: A Deep Dive into UNC Football’s NIL Collective
With the age of Name, Image, and Likeness still in its infancy, there’s much more rumor than fact circulating in the college football world. As the season winds to a close, players begin considering transfers and recruiting picks up, all while NIL serves as a heavy new factor in these discussions.
Mike Leach: 1961-2022
Mississippi State head football Mike Leach passed away today at University Medical Center, his family has announced at 7:58am Tuesday. Cause of passing was given as complications from a heart condition. Information regarding services and memorials will be provided by Mississippi State when available. Leach was 61 years of age...
247Sports
65K+
Followers
406K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0