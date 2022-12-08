Read full article on original website
FBI ‘extremely concerned’ by TikTok
The head of the FBI has said that he is “extremely concerned” about the perceived national security threat posed by TikTok.FBI Director Christopher Wray told US lawmakers that the Chinese-owned app could be used in a variety of ways to compromise the security of users, or even influence the way they vote or perceive certain issues.“We do have national security concerns at least from the FBI’s end about TikTok,” Mr Wray told members of the House Homeland Security Committee on Tuesday.“They include the possibility that the Chinese government could use it to control data collection on millions of users. Or...
McMaster wants Tik Tok banned from state devices
Gov Henry McMaster wants Tik Tok removed from state employee devices. The Governor sent a letter to the Department of Administration which oversees the computer and internet services use by state government to stop the clock on the popular app.
'The TikTok App Is A Malicious And Menacing Threat': Indiana Files First State Lawsuits Against TikTok
Indiana's attorney general sued the platform Wednesday, saying in two lawsuits that the app features inappropriate content for children and doesn't adequately protect their user data.
Indiana sues TikTok for 'misleading' consumers on data protections, mature content
Indiana has sued the popular social media platform TikTok over allegations it fails to protect children from mature content, and that it deceived users about the Chinese government's ability to access their data. The two lawsuits, filed Wednesday in Allen County court, mark the first time a state has sued the platform, according to the New York Times. ...
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Meta has threatened to pull all news from Facebook in the US if an 'ill-considered' bill that would compel it to pay publishers passes
Facebook said the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act would force it to "pay for content other users don't want to see."
These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
Some of the "traditional" symptoms associated with COVID are becoming less prevalent, a new study found.
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Casey’s faces two new lawsuits over workers’ pay
Casey’s General Stores Inc. is now facing two potential class-action lawsuits over the wages paid to its employees. The most recent of the two lawsuits was filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa. In August, an almost identical lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District […] The post Casey’s faces two new lawsuits over workers’ pay appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Chinese police are now conducting random stop-and-search checks for banned foreign apps such as Instagram and Twitter: reports
Certain foreign social media apps are banned in China, but they can be accessed through virtual private networks.
Tech giants, including Facebook, threaten to remove news content from social media platforms
U.S. tech giants, including Facebook owner Meta, are threatening to remove news content from social media platforms after U.S. lawmakers amended a defense bill to include a provision that would help the news media.
Iran likely to be ousted from U.N. women's body
UNITED NATIONS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Iran appears set to be ousted from a U.N. women's body on Wednesday for policies contrary to the rights of women and girls, but several countries are expected to abstain from the vote requested by the United States, diplomats said.
U.S. charges 7 with smuggling U.S military, dual-use tech to Russia
Seven people have been indicted in the United States on charges of smuggling millions of dollars' worth of American-made military and dual-use technology to Russia's military, defense sector and research institutions.
Maternal and infant death rates are higher in states that ban or restrict abortion, report says
The rates of mothers and newborn babies dying during pregnancy, at birth or postpartum are much higher in states that currently ban or restrict abortions than in states preserving access, according to a new report.
Climate change will fuel humanitarian crises in 2023 -study
MEXICO CITY, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Climate change will accelerate humanitarian crises around the world in 2023, adding to the issues created by armed conflict and economic downturns, according to a study by the NGO International Rescue Committee (IRC).
Jim Pillen aims to lower Nebraska property taxes
There was a time when Jim Pillen wore a Husker jersey. Now, this hog farmer and veterinarian is about to assume governorship in Nebraska where he won nearly 60% of the vote in the red state. Pillen won the GOP’s nomination even though former President Donald Trump had endorsed his...
Biden rail labor deal fails to fix biggest problem for workers
President Biden signed the bill to avert a potentially crippling strike by railroad workers during the holiday season. “The consequences of a shutdown were just too great for working families all across the country,” Biden said in a statement. The president had pushed Congress to get involved and enforce a new agreement. However, Straight Arrow News contributor Larry Lindsey says the Biden rail labor deal fails to fix the biggest problem for workers – the lack of paid sick days.
U.S. death toll tied to long COVID exceeds 4,000, CDC report says
Long COVID illnesses contributed to 4,055 deaths in the U.S. through the end of June 2022, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
What does a Democratic Senate majority mean for 2024?
Senator Raphael Warnock’s victory over retired football player Herschel Walker in last week’s Georgia runoff gave Democrats a 51 to 49-seat majority over Republicans, ending the longest run for an evenly split Senate in modern history. But how is this impacted by Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema‘s announcement she’s switching her party affiliation to independent?
