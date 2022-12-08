ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

The Independent

FBI ‘extremely concerned’ by TikTok

The head of the FBI has said that he is “extremely concerned” about the perceived national security threat posed by TikTok.FBI Director Christopher Wray told US lawmakers that the Chinese-owned app could be used in a variety of ways to compromise the security of users, or even influence the way they vote or perceive certain issues.“We do have national security concerns at least from the FBI’s end about TikTok,” Mr Wray told members of the House Homeland Security Committee on Tuesday.“They include the possibility that the Chinese government could use it to control data collection on millions of users. Or...
106.3 WORD

McMaster wants Tik Tok banned from state devices

Gov Henry McMaster wants Tik Tok removed from state employee devices. The Governor sent a letter to the Department of Administration which oversees the computer and internet services use by state government to stop the clock on the popular app.
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Indiana sues TikTok for 'misleading' consumers on data protections, mature content

Indiana has sued the popular social media platform TikTok over allegations it fails to protect children from mature content, and that it deceived users about the Chinese government's ability to access their data. The two lawsuits, filed Wednesday in Allen County court, mark the first time a state has sued the platform, according to the New York Times. ...
INDIANA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Casey’s faces two new lawsuits over workers’ pay

Casey’s General Stores Inc. is now facing two potential class-action lawsuits over the wages paid to its employees. The most recent of the two lawsuits was filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa. In August, an almost identical lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District […] The post Casey’s faces two new lawsuits over workers’ pay appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
Reuters

Iran likely to be ousted from U.N. women's body

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Iran appears set to be ousted from a U.N. women's body on Wednesday for policies contrary to the rights of women and girls, but several countries are expected to abstain from the vote requested by the United States, diplomats said.
Reuters

Climate change will fuel humanitarian crises in 2023 -study

MEXICO CITY, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Climate change will accelerate humanitarian crises around the world in 2023, adding to the issues created by armed conflict and economic downturns, according to a study by the NGO International Rescue Committee (IRC).
straightarrownews.com

Jim Pillen aims to lower Nebraska property taxes

There was a time when Jim Pillen wore a Husker jersey. Now, this hog farmer and veterinarian is about to assume governorship in Nebraska where he won nearly 60% of the vote in the red state. Pillen won the GOP’s nomination even though former President Donald Trump had endorsed his...
NEBRASKA STATE
straightarrownews.com

Biden rail labor deal fails to fix biggest problem for workers

President Biden signed the bill to avert a potentially crippling strike by railroad workers during the holiday season. “The consequences of a shutdown were just too great for working families all across the country,” Biden said in a statement. The president had pushed Congress to get involved and enforce a new agreement. However, Straight Arrow News contributor Larry Lindsey says the Biden rail labor deal fails to fix the biggest problem for workers – the lack of paid sick days.
straightarrownews.com

What does a Democratic Senate majority mean for 2024?

Senator Raphael Warnock’s victory over retired football player Herschel Walker in last week’s Georgia runoff gave Democrats a 51 to 49-seat majority over Republicans, ending the longest run for an evenly split Senate in modern history. But how is this impacted by Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema‘s announcement she’s switching her party affiliation to independent?
GEORGIA STATE

