Read full article on original website
Related
Stargirl Creator Geoff Johns Explains The Series Finale's Emotional Last Message To Fans
Geoff Johns broke down the meaning behind the final message Stargirl shared with fans.
Dwayne Johnson says Warner Bros. didn't want Henry Cavill back as Superman: 'We were not going to take no for an answer'
Dwayne Johnson said Warner Bros. "inexplicably" didn't want Henry Cavill to return to the cape and tights as Superman for a role in "Black Adam."
Of Course Johnny Depp And Will Smith Battled It Out For Most Googled Actor Of 2022, But There Were Some Surprises Lower On The List
Google released its most searched actors of 2022, with Johnny Depp and Will Smith coming out on top, but there were some surprises in store for the rest of the list.
hypebeast.com
Batman Revealed in New 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' Trailer
Yesterday, The Game Awards celebrated the year’s top titles and ushered in a preview of the next generation of video games. New trailers, game announcements, release dates and more highlighted the exciting event. One of the night’s most special moments came courtesy of Rocksteady Studios and DC Comics. The...
digitalspy.com
Why Melissa McBride really left The Walking Dead's Daryl Dixon spinoff
The Walking Dead minor spoilers follow. The Walking Dead may have come to an end after 12 years, but the franchise itself remains alive and well thanks to the announcement of not one, not two, but three new spinoffs. One of which is the upcoming Daryl Dixon series, which is...
thesource.com
Samuel L. Jackson vs. Quentin Tarantino: Jackson Blasts Tarantino Stance Against Marvel Films
Marvel Films and their stars are “not movie stars” according to Quentin Tarantino. In response, Samuel L. Jackson, a star in numerous Marvel Cinematic Universe films, who also worked alongside Tarantino in classics, offered a response. “Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is you have all these actors...
The Batman sequel show is recasting a major character
A report alleges that the upcoming The Batman spinoff show, The Penguin, is recasting a major character who appeared for only one scene in the film. The Penguin is set one week after the events of The Batman and will centre on the character as he struggles to gain ground in a transformed Gotham City. "It's a great example of having the time over eight episodes to tell a longer-arc character story with a lot of delicious twists and turns and new characters. It's very much going to be about Gotham at that street level because he's not flying around like Batman does. We are all embracing that as a very specific experience for audiences to have," explained Sara Aubrey, head of originals at HBO Max, in an interview with Variety.
hypebeast.com
Keanu Reeves Reveals 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Is "the Hardest Movie I've Ever Made"
As the world gets ready for the return of Keanu Reeves as the titular retired hitman in John Wick: Chapter 4, the Lionsgate action franchise also sees Chad Stahelski come back to direct the fourth installment. After dropping the official trailer, Reeves appeared at Brazil’s CCXP convention to reveal a...
The Walking Dead killed off a lead character in the finale at actor’s request
The lead Walking Dead actor whose character was killed off in the last ever episode requested their fate, it has emerged.On Sunday (20 November), the series finale of the long-running AMC zombie drama was broadcast, and featured a showdown, returning characters and some teases of future spin-offs.While the final seasons, its 11th, has been low on deaths of main characters, the show had one final tragic twist up its sleeve.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) watched on in horror as Rosita (Christian Serratos) fell into a horde of walkers – but breathed...
Collider
Watch Keanu Reeves Take the Stage for 'John Wick: Chapter 4' at CCXP
Time is ticking on Keanu Reeves' return to the underworld in John Wick: Chapter 4. In the run-up to the release of the Chad Stahelski movie, audiences have been treated to new unique posters at the ongoing CCXP, which depicted a fired-up return for the former assassin. During the film's panel, in which Collider's own Steve Weintraub and Erick Massoto were in attendance, the actor discussed what to expect from the upcoming movie, and the franchise at large, even teasing the possibility of a fifth film.
Disney Plus removes two episodes of Marvel Legends after they spoiled Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special reveal
The episodes focusing on Drax and Mantis have been removed from the streamer
Collider
'Stargirl' Creator Geoff Johns Reveals Inspiration for Each Season Following Series Finale
And it’s a wrap for The CW’s Stargirl on its own terms! The series is one of the exceptions to the DC shows that got axed this year under David Zaslav’s new regime. When the makers of the hit show received a heads-up that a wave of cancelation was about to sweep through shows, they decided to give the characters a proper send-off. In a new interview with TV Line, creator Geoff Johns discussed cutting the tease for what could have been an “insane” Season 4 and the legacy of Stargirl.
ComicBook
The Witcher Franchise Star Breaks Silence on Henry Cavill and Liam Hemsworth Recasting
Henry Cavill has been having an eventful year with his triumphant return as Superman in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. It was also revealed that Cavill would be exiting Netflix's hit series The Witcher and Liam Hemsworth would be taking over the role of Geralt of Riva. The actor exiting the role seems pretty amicable and fans seem interested to see Hemsworth's take on the character. Cavill commented on leaving the role and even gave his replacement high praise stating that he has "enthusiasm" to see Hemsworth's take on the character. Now, the star of The Witcher spinoff The Witcher: Blood Origin, Michelle Yeoh has broken her silence on the situation and it seems that she's also excited to see what Hemsworth will bring to the table.
Tyler Perry to Write and Direct 4 Movies for Amazon
Tyler Perry is heading to Amazon, striking a four-picture film deal to write, direct, and produce movies for Amazon Studios that will live on Prime Video. No specific project information has been revealed, and it’s also unclear whether Perry will star in any of the four films. Perry most recently directed “A Jazzman’s Blues,” a historical melodrama for Netflix that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September. Some of his other recent projects include the 12th Madea movie, “A Madea Homecoming,” also for Netflix, and the thriller “A Fall From Grace.” Perry previously had a first-look...
Willow’s Producers Explain Why It Made All The Sense In The World To Make A Sequel On Disney+
Willow's past was quite important for its potential future on Disney+.
Zoe Saldana Gushes Over ‘Crossroads’ Co-Star Britney Spears On Movie’s 20th Anniversary: She’s A ‘Natural’
Zoe Saldana, 44, stepped out on Monday, December 12 for the red carpet premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water, and she was asked about another pivotal movie in her career: Crossroads. Zoe told Entertainment Tonight‘s Nischelle Turner that she had an “amazing” experience making the teen drama film that came out over 20 years ago and also starred the one and only Britney Spears in her film debut.
Margot Robbie Wants Harley Quinn Romance with Poison Ivy: 'I Have Been Pushing for That for Years'
Margot Robbie said in a new interview that a live-action romance between her character Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy "would be so good" Margot Robbie is ready for a Harley Quinn/Poison Ivy romance to blossom. The Babylon actress, who has now portrayed the iconic villain Harley Quinn in three films (Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad), wants the characters' romance to move from the page — and the Harley Quinn animated series — to the big screen. "I have been pushing for that for years," Robbie,...
Stargirl Faces Her Final Battle, Too Hot to Handle Returns to the Villa for Season 4
It’s a day of major finales as Stargirl ends its three-season run tonight. The superhero drama premiered on the now-defunct DC Universe streaming service in 2020 before making the jump to The CW one year later. Over on broadcast, ABC sitcoms and NBC’s One Chicago franchise sign off for...
Collider
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
ComicBook
Matt Reeves' The Batman Universe Gets Surprising Update About Its Future
Huge updates about the future of the DC Universe on the big screen have dropped tonight and among them is news on Matt Reeves' The Batman franchise and spinoffs. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that even though multiple movies are seemingly being cancelled and plans are in flux for the return of some characters (Henry Cavill's Superman for example doesn't seem as confirmed as it did before), the movies and TV spinoffs from Matt Reeves' movie are safe. According to the trade, this corner of the DCU on film is one that James Gunn and Peter Safran seem "likely not to touch." So for the time being, it's all safe.
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
734K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0