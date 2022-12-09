ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

No. 2/3 Quinnipiac Rolls Past Union

HAMDEN, Conn. — For the second consecutive night, the No. 2/3 Quinnipiac men's ice hockey program potted eight goals en route to a 10th consecutive ECAC Hockey victory as it closed out the 2022 portion of its league schedule with an 8-1 victory over Union on Saturday night at M&T Bank Arena.
Fourth Quarter Slump Pushes URI Past Bobcats, 63-55

HAMDEN, Conn. – The Quinnipiac women's basketball team (5-4) wrapped up non-conference play, falling short at home against URI (9-1), 63-55, Sunday afternoon inside of M&T Bank Arena. Mikala Morris led the Bobcats with 15 points and seven rebounds in the loss, while Jackie Grisdale added 14 points of...
Women's Ice Hockey Falls to No. 10 Providence

HAMDEN, Conn. — No. 3 Quinnipiac women's ice hockey fell short at home against No. 10 Providence, 3-2, inside of M&T Bank Arena on Saturday afternoon. Juniors Kendall Cooper and Nina Steigauf chipped in a goal apiece, marking three each for the duo on the season. Junior Olivia Mobley.
Kortright's Near Triple-Double Leads QU Past Lafayette in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. – Luis Kortright stuffed the stat sheet with a near triple-double on Saturday, Dec. 10, as Quinnipiac men's basketball earned a double-digit win over Lafayette, 76-63, in non-conference action at M&T Bank Arena in Hamden. The Bobcats improve to 9-2 so far in 2022-23 with the home...
