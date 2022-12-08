ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

defensenews.com

US Army intel office plots AI development with Project Linchpin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. Army’s one-stop shop for all things intelligence and electronic warfare is in the preliminary stages of constructing a digital pipeline to more efficiently develop artificial intelligence and machine learning tools. The undertaking, dubbed Project Linchpin, is a collaboration between the Program Executive Office...
Defense One

Defense Business Brief: Startup dies in crypto collapse; Highest-paid defense CEOs; Hypersonic success; and more...

The collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX has taken out the U.S. arm of a promising defense tech startup with a who’s who list of former Pentagon officials on its board. Improbable U.S. Defense & National Security, the American arm of British metaverse firm Improbably, will close its U.S. operation on Dec. 31, according to employees’ social media posts.
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korean bandits steal 200 kilos of gold bars worth US $12 million

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The three masked bandits descended upon the armored vehicle, overpowered the two soldiers on guard duty, seized 200 kilograms of gold bars worth U.S.$12 million and rode off into the North Korean countryside, sources inside the country said.
americanmilitarynews.com

VIDEO: US military has ‘death ray’ tactical laser weapon – here it is

The death ray has jumped off the pages of vintage sci-fi and has become a reality. The U.S. Navy recently received a high-energy tactical laser weapon from defense contractor Lockheed Martin, New Atlas reported. Called HELIOS – short for “high energy laser with integrated optical-dazzler and surveillance” – the new...
TechSpot

Chinese newspaper claims the US "tricked" TSMC into building Arizona fabs, is stealing tech from "our Taiwan"

A hot potato: The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, better known as TSMC, is investing billions in its US facilities. That's welcome news for the economy, but it's definitely not pleasing China. One of the Asian nation's newspapers has gone so far as to accuse the American government of tricking TSMC into building fabs in the US and claim that the country is stealing technology developed in "our Taiwan region."
MotorTrend Magazine

Ukrainian Army Adapts Ford F-150 Raptor for Missile Launching Duty

The war between Ukraine and Russia has had a multi-layered effect on the automotive industry. The conflict was cited as the cause for unstable fuel prices and supply chain shortages globally, and new car sales dramatically dropping off in Russia specifically. However, there has been another perhaps lesser known phenomenon going on due to the fighting. The Ukrainian army has been taking used and donated trucks from all over—America included—and converting them for use on the battlefield, directly weaponizing some of them. The coolest one we've seen so far take to the fight? This Ford F-150 Raptor, which appears to have been adapted to host a missile launcher.
defensenews.com

Project Overmatch: US Navy preps to deploy secretive multidomain tech

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Navy is moving quickly to link its fleet through its Project Overmatch initiative, which has been kept almost entirely secret for two years. Shielded from public view, the service has undertaken a flurry of work: simulating current pathways for data, writing software code to close gaps, testing it in a lab and at sea, and providing feedback to coders to improve future iterations.

