ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Keith Urban Left Feeling 'Deflated' As His Vegas Residency Is Eclipsed By 'Blockbuster' Success Of Garth Brooks' Sin City Show

Keith Urban's residency in the bustling Las Vegas is already being overshadowed by the success of Garth Brooks' Sin City show, RadarOnline.com has learned, as insiders claim it has left Urban feeling "deflated." The 13-time CMA winner recently announced he will be rocking the stage at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood for 16 nights with his Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency show come spring 2023.Urban will launch the shows on March 3 with the first gigs running through March 18. He will return to the venue between June 16 and July 1 to put on more performances. "Keith thought...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TMZ.com

Aerosmith Cancels Las Vegas Concert After Steven Tyler Gets Sick

Aerosmith called off their concert Friday night in Las Vegas ... this after Steven Tyler had fallen ill. The legendary rock band was set to perform at Dolby Live at Park MGM as part of their "Deuces Are Wild" residency ... but Steven got sick about 2 hours before they were to hit the stage. It's unclear what the medical issue was that benched the band.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Us Weekly

Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’

What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Vibe

New Edition Announces ‘Legacy’ Tour With Guy, Keith Sweat, And Tank

In 1983, New Edition released its debut album, Candy Girl. Within the last 40 years, the group—comprised of Bobby Brown, Ralph Tresvant, Michael Bivins, Ricky Bell, Johnny Gill, and Ronnie DeVoe—has evolved, and now the men are set to embark on their biggest celebration to date. After their successful run with The Culture Tour, the sextet will hit the road yet again for another musical excursion in 2023: the Legacy Tour. The 30-city tour includes a New Jack Swing reunion with all of the original members of Guy—Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall—alongside Keith Sweat and Tank. This will also...
WWD

Kate Hudson Sparkles in Black Chrome Hearts Outfit on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Kate Hudson appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday, wearing her take on the little black dress. For her appearance, the actress wore a glittering ensemble consisting of a long-sleeve crop top with a sheer layer covering her midriff and a matching sparkling skirt with a sheer bottom by Chrome Hearts Couture. More from WWDCNN Heroes 2022 Red Carpet Fetes Celebrities & Honorees'The White Lotus' Season 2 Costumes for Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza & More'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars Hudson coordinated the look with a pair of open-toe...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Journey Hires New Manager Amid Neal Schon-Jonathan Cain Lawsuit

Journey's Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain have ceded their co-managerial duties to new manager Mike Kobayashi, who confirmed to Billboard on Tuesday that he was "just hired" by the feuding rockers. Kobayashi makes up one-third of CSM Management, which he launched with Craig Fruin and Sheryl Louis. The music management...
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy