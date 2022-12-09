Read full article on original website
Keith Urban Left Feeling 'Deflated' As His Vegas Residency Is Eclipsed By 'Blockbuster' Success Of Garth Brooks' Sin City Show
Keith Urban's residency in the bustling Las Vegas is already being overshadowed by the success of Garth Brooks' Sin City show, RadarOnline.com has learned, as insiders claim it has left Urban feeling "deflated." The 13-time CMA winner recently announced he will be rocking the stage at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood for 16 nights with his Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency show come spring 2023.Urban will launch the shows on March 3 with the first gigs running through March 18. He will return to the venue between June 16 and July 1 to put on more performances. "Keith thought...
Garth Brooks 'Hoping' Trisha Yearwood Will Join Him For Las Vegas Residency
Garth Brooks made a big surprise announcement during an appearance on 'Good Morning America.'
musictimes.com
Adele Las Vegas: Singer Freaks Out Over Shania Twain’s Attendance but There’s a Catch
Adele is performing in her highly-anticipated residency shows in Las Vegas and there have been thousands of fans in attendance. However, there was a very important person in the crowd that she didn't notice until after the show; who could this be?. According to Billboard, country legend Shania Twain attended...
TMZ.com
Aerosmith Cancels Las Vegas Concert After Steven Tyler Gets Sick
Aerosmith called off their concert Friday night in Las Vegas ... this after Steven Tyler had fallen ill. The legendary rock band was set to perform at Dolby Live at Park MGM as part of their "Deuces Are Wild" residency ... but Steven got sick about 2 hours before they were to hit the stage. It's unclear what the medical issue was that benched the band.
Aerosmith cancel shows as Steven Tyler recovers from illness
Aerosmith canceled a second date of its Las Vegas residency show due to Steven Tyler's illness.
Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’
What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
Ozzy "overwhelmed" by Grammy nominations
Ozzy Osbourne is blown away by his 4 nominations for latest album Patient Number 9
musictimes.com
Aerosmith Comeback 2023: Will Rock Band Trade in Las Vegas Residency for World Tour?
Word on the block is Aerosmith might be coming together for a massive comeback in 2023, as hinted by Joe Perry earlier this year, but is Steven Tyler up ready to trade in their Vegas residency for a world tour?. According to a report, a source revealed that the rock...
Miranda Lambert Extends Las Vegas Residency With 16 New Dates
It has been a good year to be a Miranda Lambert fan. She released her latest album, Palomino in May. Additionally, Lambert teamed up with Little Big Town for the Bandwagon Tour. In September, the Texas native kicked off her long-awaited residency in Las Vegas. Originally, Miranda Lambert planned to...
LeAnn Rimes postpones performances due to ‘bleed’ on vocal cord, ‘violent cough’: ‘I am devastated’
Grammy-winner LeAnn Rimes announced she rescheduled a few tour dates due to being "sick with the flu," which caused a bleed on her vocal cord and a "violent cough," she revealed.
New Edition Announces ‘Legacy’ Tour With Guy, Keith Sweat, And Tank
In 1983, New Edition released its debut album, Candy Girl. Within the last 40 years, the group—comprised of Bobby Brown, Ralph Tresvant, Michael Bivins, Ricky Bell, Johnny Gill, and Ronnie DeVoe—has evolved, and now the men are set to embark on their biggest celebration to date. After their successful run with The Culture Tour, the sextet will hit the road yet again for another musical excursion in 2023: the Legacy Tour. The 30-city tour includes a New Jack Swing reunion with all of the original members of Guy—Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall—alongside Keith Sweat and Tank. This will also...
Bush Announce 2023 Tour With Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox + More on Select Dates
Bush have spent a fair share of time on the road in 2022 supporting their new album, The Art of Survival, and they'll be back on tour in the U.S. and Canada in early 2023 as well. "You know we couldn't stay away for long," stated the group via their...
Kate Hudson Sparkles in Black Chrome Hearts Outfit on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
Kate Hudson appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday, wearing her take on the little black dress. For her appearance, the actress wore a glittering ensemble consisting of a long-sleeve crop top with a sheer layer covering her midriff and a matching sparkling skirt with a sheer bottom by Chrome Hearts Couture. More from WWDCNN Heroes 2022 Red Carpet Fetes Celebrities & Honorees'The White Lotus' Season 2 Costumes for Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza & More'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars Hudson coordinated the look with a pair of open-toe...
'Survivor's' Jeff Probst Talks Cody's "Powerful and Devastating" Blindside and How Fear Influenced Season 43
"The personality of a tribe often leads to groupthink, and that groupthink can circle back and influence the gameplay of individuals. It's a bit like brainwashing. It's insanely powerful, and it should be terrifying to players because if you're unaware it's happening, you start making decisions that are not in your best interest."
Journey Hires New Manager Amid Neal Schon-Jonathan Cain Lawsuit
Journey's Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain have ceded their co-managerial duties to new manager Mike Kobayashi, who confirmed to Billboard on Tuesday that he was "just hired" by the feuding rockers. Kobayashi makes up one-third of CSM Management, which he launched with Craig Fruin and Sheryl Louis. The music management...
