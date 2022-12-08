Read full article on original website
COVID-19 cases Illinois: IL reports 2,356 new coronavirus cases, zero new deaths
Illinois reported 2,356 new COVID cases and zero new deaths Monday.
25newsnow.com
New Illinois COVID-19 disaster declaration, executive order as respiratory surge continues
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - A new COVID-19 disaster declaration and executive order took effect for Illinois on Friday. Gov. JB Pritzker filed the executive documents late Thursday in response to the recent surge in respiratory illness. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday that there were 21,404 new confirmed and...
Masks Recommended in 29 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level Status
Masks are encouraged in 29 out of Illinois' 102 counties that have been raised to "high" COVID-19 community level status as a result of an uptick in weekly metrics, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest CDC data showed a total of 74 counties, which accounts...
74 Illinois Counties at Elevated Community Level of COVID-19 as Cases Jump Across the State
COVID-19 cases have significantly risen across Illinois within the past week, with 74 counties now at an elevated community level of the virus. Twenty-nine of the 74 counties are now at a "high" community level of COVID-19, up from 12 last week, according to CDC data. All counties in the...
thesouthlandjournal.com
Updates to One Day Rest in Seven Act Take Effect Jan. 1
Updates to One Day Rest in Seven Act Take Effect Jan. 1 (Springfield, IL) — In preparation for the new year, employers should be aware of upcoming changes to the One Day Rest in Seven Act taking effect January 1, 2023. The One Day Rest in Seven Act (ODRISA)...
khqa.com
New changes are coming to annual driving tests for seniors
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois drivers ages 75 to 78 do not need to take an annual driving test to renew their license. Drivers ages 79 and older will still be required to take the road exam while renewing their driver’s licenses. This was passed by the Illinois...
New Illinois smoke detector law take effect January 1
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD — Changes are coming to your smoke detector. Beginning January 1st, a new state law will change the type of smoke detector required in your home. During building inspections, Peoria Community Development director Joe Dulin, said there are times when smoke detector problems are found. “We’ll go into a property and unfortunately […]
Walgreens, CVS agree to $10B settlement
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Walgreens and CVS will pay $10 billion in a settlement over accusations that the companies contributed to opioid addiction. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the settlement on Monday. It stems from accusations that pharmacies downplayed the risks of addiction and did not stop pills from being diverted for illegal use. […]
Lawmaker says Illinois has work to do for better senior care
(The Center Square) – While Gov. J.B. Pritzker touted his accomplishments during an event that benefits senior citizens, one state lawmaker says Illinois is not doing enough. The Chicago Housing Authority held the event at the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Wacker Drive in Chicago over the weekend. The annual gala focuses on affordable housing for seniors and others throughout the city and state. Pritzker spoke at the event and promised...
Illinois drivers can expect two gas tax increases in 2023
(The Center Square) – Illinois drivers will see increased gasoline taxes next month, with another increase six months after that. Motor fuel prices in Illinois are down nearly 70 cents a gallon since this time last month. However, the state is set to increase the fuel tax Jan. 1 by 3.1 cents a gallon, for a total of 42.3 cents per gallon, second highest in the U.S. Another increase will occur in the summer on July 1.
Gov Opens Door to Weed Delivery in Illinois
Recreational Marijuana in Illinois may soon arrive at the front door via delivery services, according to a recent statement from Governor J.B. Pritzker. Pritzker signed the bill legalizing recreational marijuana in his state on June 25, 2019. With dozens of dispensaries now operational, this past week, the governor signaled that people in Illinois might soon not even have to leave home to get their cannabis supply.
Here's Why Flags in Illinois Are Flying at Half-Staff
Illinois residents may notice this week that flags at state, county and local facilities are flying at half-staff, and here is the reason why. Under a proclamation from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, flags were ordered to half-staff Monday following the tragic death of State Sen. Scott Bennett last week. “Senator...
wglc.net
Stellantis to close Illinois assembly plant, lay off workers
BELVIDERE, Ill. (AP) — Hundreds of workers in northern Illinois are expected to be laid off when automaker Stellantis closes an assembly plant early next year. The company said Friday that its Belvidere Assembly Plant will be idled effective Feb. 28. Stellantis blamed rising costs related to the electric vehicle market, and other factors. About 1,350 people are employed at the plant, which has produced the Jeep Cherokee since 2017. Layoffs are expected to exceed six months. A spokesperson for Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the administration will assist displaced workers and ensure appropriate retraining is available.
WIFR
Illinois lawmakers hear from survivors during first hearing on proposed assault weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - When will enough be enough? It’s a question many people ask in the wake of the hundreds of mass shootings that make headlines each year. Survivors of recent mass shootings in Illinois are demanding a ban on the weapons used to kill their family members, friends and neighbors.
Bone-Chilling Cold Christmas Predicted for Missouri & Illinois
If the weather nerds are correct, you can expect cuddle weather during Christmas week as both Missouri and Illinois are predicted to experience bone-chilling cold temps. I saw this shared today by the National Weather Service out of Springfield, Missouri on Facebook. The bluer the area, the colder the temperatures. Notice what part of America is right in the middle of a dark blue bullseye. Yes, that's us. Technically, this is the percent chance of temps being below normal, but you get the idea.
wmay.com
Report: Illinois sees biggest increase in cigarette smuggling
(The Center Square) – A new report shows that many Illinois residents are going out of state to purchase their cigarettes, costing the state hundreds of millions of dollars in lost tax revenue. A joint report by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy and the Tax Foundation shows that...
Illinois mandates replacement of lead pipes, but who'll foot the bill?
RIVER GROVE, Ill. (CBS) – Replace, don't repair. An Illinois law that went into effect this year mandates that lead pipes be entirely removed when broken, on the basis that work on or around a lead service line could release particles that contaminate drinking water.National environmental experts applauded Illinois lawmakers for the legislation. But Morning Insider Lauren Victory may have found an unintended consequence bubbling up from the bill."Where is this water coming from?" - It's a question no homeowner ever wants to ask."I'm like, 'OK, what do I do?'" said Di Anne Chudzik, a homeowner in River Grove.Chudzik thought...
Z-Rock 107.7
New Year, New Laws In Illinois–Here’s What’s Coming In 2023
When we flip the calendar page to a new year in a few weeks, we'll have to start remembering to write 2023 on our checks (if anyone still does that), and it would probably be a good idea to know what additions and changes to current laws here in Illinois are going to be.
Is a front license plate required in Illinois?
ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through Illinois without a front license plate attached. This may leave some travelers confused about whether that is allowed in Illinois. According to state laws, if your vehicle is registered in Illinois...
COLA update: $2,900 per month could hit Illinois residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month COLA could for IllinoisPhoto byVladimir Solomianyi/UnsplashonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The recent announcement could thrill many Illinois state residents because soon they could receive a $2,900 per month of COLA payment in their bank account.
