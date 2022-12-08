Read full article on original website
Argentina v Croatia: World Cup 2022 semi-final – live
Minute-by-minute report: Who will clinch a place in the final as Lionel Messi and Luka Modric do battle at Lusail Stadium? Find out with Scott Murray
Cristiano Ronaldo speaks for first time since shock World Cup exit
A day after leaving the 2022 World Cup in tears as his chances to win the tournament for the first time in his career were shattered, Portugal superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo said bringing a World Cup title to Portugal was "the biggest and most ambitious dream" of his career but "the dream was beautiful while it lasted."
Mark, Albania's last 'restaurant bear,' arrives at sanctuary after over 20 years of captivity
After over twenty years in captivity, Mark, the last of Albania's "restaurant bears," has safely arrived at his new home, an animal sanctuary in Austria, according to the animal rescue group Four Paws International.
He built the World Cup stadium. Hear what he says happened to his fellow worker
Qatar's World Cup is mired in controversy around human rights -- the deaths of migrant workers and working conditions many endured. CNN's Larry Madowo spoke to Kenyan workers who shared their experiences in Qatar.
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Nuclear fusion: How long until this breakthrough discovery can power your house
Researchers for decades have attempted to recreate nuclear fusion -- replicating the energy that powers the sun. Here's what you need to know about this new form of nuclear energy that could eventually turn on your lights.
Video Shows Ukraine Tank Take Out Russian Tank in One-On-One Showdown
The Ukrainian forces have taken out nearly 3,000 tanks since the war began in late February.
‘The Merchant of Death Is Back in Action’
The inside story of how U.S. agents took down Viktor Bout, the world’s most notorious arms trader, and why they’re worried about what comes next.
BTS star Jin begins military service in dawn of new era for K-pop supergroup
K-pop supergroup BTS entered a new era on Tuesday as Jin, its oldest member, began his mandatory military service amid tight security at an army training center in South Korea.
Indian and Chinese troops clash on disputed border
Indian and Chinese troops have clashed on their disputed Himalayan border, the first known incident between the two nuclear-armed Asian powers in nearly two years.
Body of journalist Grant Wahl returned to US for autopsy, manager says, after his death at World Cup in Qatar
The body of prominent American journalist Grant Wahl has been returned to the US and an autopsy is being performed after he died while covering the World Cup in Qatar, his manager said.
Russia wanted this assassin set free in exchange for Whelan. See why he's in jail
CNN's Fred Pleitgen explains who Vadim Krasikov, the Russian assassin Moscow officials want to trade for Paul Whelan, is and how his release could affect the relationship between Germany and the US.
Father of missing US student studying in France pushes back against French prosecutor's statement
Just days before he was supposed to come home for Christmas, an American college student studying in France is still missing as his father challenged the local prosecutor's claims about his son.
Exclusive: US finalizing plans to send Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine
The Biden administration is finalizing plans to send the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine that could be announced as soon as this week, according to two US officials and a senior administration official.
Survivor found 'gasping for life' among bodies of 27 men dumped on Zambian roadside
Zambia's police service says it is investigating the deaths of 27 men, all believed to be Ethiopian nationals, whose bodies were found on Sunday "dumped" by the roadside near the capital, Lusaka.
China scraps virus tracking app as country braces for Covid impact
China is bracing for an unprecedented wave of Covid-19 cases as it dismantles large parts of its repressive zero-Covid policy, with a leading expert warning Omicron variants were "spreading rapidly" and signs of an outbreak rattling the country's capital.
South African President Ramaphosa will not be impeached over cash-in sofa scandal
South Africa's parliament voted on Tuesday against forming an impeachment committee to investigate President Cyril Ramaphosa over a scandal linked to the theft of more than $500,000 in cash from his private game farm in 2020.
At least seven dead as Peru protests disrupt flights and train travel
At least seven people have died in ongoing protests in Peru after former President Pedro Castillo was impeached and later arrested after trying to dissolve Congress last week.
Taiwan reports record incursion by Chinese bomber aircraft
China has sent a record 18 nuclear-capable H-6 bomber aircraft into Taiwan's air defense zone, the island's Defense Ministry said Tuesday, as Beijing continues to step-up pressure on the self-ruled island.
The trains that changed the way we travel in 2022
The best new trains and rail routes of 2022: From Italian trains popping up around Europe to a new multi-day route across sub-Saharan Africa and Thailand's temporary 'floating train,' here are the new routes and rolling stock we loved this year.
