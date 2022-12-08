The guy is pure evil.He should of gotten life without parole.He slept on a bed in a warm house and had his two children sleep in a cold garage with no heat.and no bed He is a demonic monster .make you wonder How he treated people that he arrested.The man is dangerous and hopefully he will suffer worse in prison than he made his children suffer
Terrible father, terrible person, I imagine he carried that to his job as a cop and many more innocent people suffered from his abuse. Too bad his son had to suffer and die before he was brought to justice. His fellow officers had to have seen his conduct, and never brought it to light.
Good! Wish he would of gotten life but 25 is good. He didn’t want those kids he held on to them so he wouldn’t have to pay child support if his ex got the kids.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former NYPD Employee Found Guilty of Killing His 8-Year-Old SonAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In BribesTaxBuzzMadison, CT
Related
18 members of LI 'No Fake Love' gang indicted on charges including murder, robbery
Bronx man sentenced to life in prison for fatal shooting of bystander at Father's Day BBQ
Inside LI gang’s reign of terror that includes shooting outside Zeldin home, French bulldog thefts
Man dies after shootout with NYPD in Bronx that included cop involved in previous deadly 2021 gunfight (EXCLUSIVE)
Man, 60, dies days after Brooklyn beating; suspect charged
Paterson Man Charged With Illegally Touching Girl, 15
Former NYPD Employee Found Guilty of Killing His 8-Year-Old Son
N.J. man who livestreamed Jan. 6 riot on TikTok sentenced to home detention
NYPD searching for creep who allegedly fractured a 71-year-old’s elbow
Yonkers man pleads guilty in shooting death of sister
‘I am filled with shame’: Ex-NYPD officer sentenced in son’s freezing death on LI
Hartford man sentenced in death of infant daughter
New Details Emerge On Monroe Teen Charged With Repeatedly Raping Minor
Bronx brothers, 12 and 15, found after being missing for days
Lauren Pazienza set to undergo mental health evaluation in fatal shove of NYC voice coach
Brooklyn man, 22, arrested for murdering 3 Queens women found near JFK Airport
Town Of Kent Woman Accused Of Severely Neglecting Her Older Dog 'Buster'
Teen Charged With Repeatedly Raping Minor At Jersey Shore, In NY State
Milford mom writes in court filing before her death, 'I'm scared he's going to kill me.'
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for Justice
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 173