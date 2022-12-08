Read full article on original website
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison
Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brittney Griner immediately shook hands with members of the crew returning her to the US, hostage affairs official says
The top US hostage affairs official on Sunday reflected on conducting the prisoner swap that led to Brittney Griner's release, saying the WNBA star immediately thanked the crew returning her to the United States.
As Brittney Griner visits a medical facility in Texas, one of the 'Citgo 6' says reintegration after captivity can be difficult
As freed WNBA star Brittney Griner visits a Texas military medical facility following nearly 10 months of imprisonment in Russia, Jorge Toledo -- one of the "Citgo 6" -- spoke to CNN Saturday about how reintegration into society can take time and effort.
Watch Live: Biden speaks after Brittney Griner's release
Washington — President Biden is addressing the nation Thursday morning after Brittney Griner, the WNBA star held for months in Russian prisons on drug charges, was released Thursday in a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout. "She's safe. She's on a plane," Mr. Biden said Friday...
Larsa Pippen Scores A Portion Of Ex-Husband Scottie’s NBA Pension In Divorce Settlement
Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen was not only awarded monthly support from her ex-husband Scottie Pippen but received a cut of his NBA pension plan, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the court determined that the National Basketball Association Players’ Pension Plan.Larsa will now be listed as an “alternate payee” on the account. The court used a formula to determine the amount she will be paid. The reality star has an interest in all the money Scottie added to the account from their marriage in 1997 to their separation in 2016. As RadarOnline.com first reported,...
Brittney Griner Will ‘Receive The Celebration She Deserves’ Says Phoenix Mercury Spokesperson (Exclusive)
After Brittney Griner touched down in San Antonio on Dec. 9, 2022, following her release from a Russian prison, questions remain about how she will celebrate her newfound freedom. With 294 days spent in a Moscow detention center for being found guilty on drug smuggling charges, there’s no doubt the athlete will want to mark the occasion with family and friends, including her WNBA team, the Phoenix Mercury. Bryce Marsee, the Manager of Basketball Communications for Phoenix Suns & Phoenix Mercury, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the organization is ready to make it happen.
Body of journalist Grant Wahl returned to US for autopsy, manager says, after his death at World Cup in Qatar
The body of prominent American journalist Grant Wahl has been returned to the US and an autopsy is being performed after he died while covering the World Cup in Qatar, his manager said.
The NBA has renamed its MVP trophy after Michael Jordan
Basketball great Michael Jordan can add another accolade to his mighty list of accomplishments -- but this time, rather than receiving the trophy, he is the trophy, after the NBA unveiled the Chicago Bulls legend as the face of its latest Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.
