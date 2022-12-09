Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Florida Panthers to Host Annual Star Wars Night on March 2
SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today they will host their annual Star Wars Night on Thursday, March 2 when the Cats take on the Nashville Predators at 7 PM. Each ticket package purchased includes a limited-edition Florida Panthers Star Wars Night T-Shirt. The night will also include a special Star Wars meet & greet, where fans can interact and take pictures with their favorite Star Wars characters.
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Predators
The Edmonton Oilers wrap up back-to-back games at Bridgestone Arena against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show that will begin at 5:30pm MT,...
NHL
Heika's take: A tough way to lose after a well fought battle
PITTSBURGH, PA - The Stars played a great defensive hockey game Monday but broke down at the last minute - literally. Dallas allowed Evgeni Malkin to score with 34 seconds remaining to take a 2-1 win at PPG Paints Arena. It was a shocking way to lose for a team who played very well throughout the night.
NHL
Isles Day to Day: Beauvillier and Palmieri Practice
Anthony Beauvillier and Kyle Palmieri practice with the Islanders on Monday. Kyle Palmieri and Anthony Beauvillier returned to the ice and were full participants in practice on Monday. Palmieri has been out since Nov. 21 on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Palmieri has nine points (6G, 3A) in 20...
NHL
ON THE 'MARK'
Markstrom excellent and Huberdeau scores but Flames fall in shootout to Habs. The Flames got an important point in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Canadiens in Montreal Monday night. And Jacob Markstrom was the biggest reason why. Markstrom was stellar, making 37 saves - including seven in overtime when...
NHL
LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Wild
Get minute-by-minute updates from Xcel Energy Center as the Oilers take on the Minnesota Wild. The Edmonton Oilers wrap up their season series against the Minnesota Wild with a Monday night contest ay Xcel Energy Center. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen on the Oilers Radio...
NHL
PROSPECTS: Allan, Del Mastro, Korchinski, Dach Make Team Canada Roster
Team Canada announced final rosters for the 2023 World Juniors tournament on Monday. The Chicago Blackhawks had four players officially named to Team Canada's 2023 World Juniors roster. With four prospects, the Blackhawks have the highest representation from any NHL team on the official roster. Three members of Canada's seven...
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Coyotes
The San Jose Sharks take on Arizona Coyotes for the first time this season at SAP Center in San Jose. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Goaltender Eetu Mäkiniemi won his first NHL start on 12/9, which makes him the...
NHL
Pittsburgh Penguins Named Inclusion Champion by You Can Play
The You Can Play Project, which is dedicated to ensuring the safety and inclusion of LGBTQ+ athletes in sports, named the Penguins the NHL's 2021-22 Inclusion Champions ahead of tonight's third annual Pride Game. This honor acknowledged the efforts made by the Penguins to reach out to the LGBTQ+ community...
NHL
5 Questions: Get to know CBJ forward Mathieu Olivier
One of the newest forwards for the Blue Jackets, Mathieu Olivier is no stranger to hockey. While growing up, he moved around the world following his father, Simon, who played professionally. Simon made it all the way to the AHL for two seasons and also played across North America and in Germany.
NHL
Projected Lineup: Dec. 12 vs. Nashville
With back-to-games home games, Blues Head Coach Craig Berube opted for some rest and held an optional morning skate Monday before his club hosts the division-rival Nashville Predators (7 p.m., BSMW, 101 ESPN). As a result, the complete projected lineup for Monday's game won't be available until closer to warm-ups,...
NHL
Devils at Rangers
DEVILS (21-5-1) at RANGERS (14-10-5) 7 p.m. ET; NHLN, MSG, MSGSN, SN NOW. Yegor Sharangovich -- Jesper Boqvist -- Alexander Holtz. Alexis Lafreniere -- Mika Zibanejad -- Kaapo Kakko. Artemi Panarin -- Filip Chytil -- Barclay Goodrow. Chris Kreider -- Vincent Trocheck -- Jimmy Vesey. Sammy Blais -- Jonny Brodzinski...
NHL
LA Kings @ Montreal Canadiens: How to Watch
The Kings look to rebound as they face off against the Canadiens amidst road trip. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Montreal Canadiens:. Where: Bell Centre (Montreal, Quebec) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:
NHL
Updates from optional morning skate - Dec. 12
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens held an optional morning skate at the Bell Centre ahead of tonight's game against the Flames. Here's the list of players who hit the ice for the skate:. Monday, December 12. Optional morning skate. F D G. 20 - Juraj Slafkovsky 21 - Kaiden Guhle 34...
NHL
'It's a great barometer' | Thompson joins Dahlin, Cozens with NHL honor
Tyson Jost was briefly teammates with Tage Thompson during the 2017-18 season, when the San Antonio Rampage served as a joint AHL affiliate for the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues. Jost and Thompson had both been selected during the first round of the NHL Draft one year prior -...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Curtailed Cats
Complete game powered by goals from Beniers, Burakovsky, Eberle seals the 5-2 road win over Florida. SUNRISE, FL - The Kraken lost to the Panthers just over a week ago and they came to Florida determined to not let that happen again. In what was a complete effort from all 18 skaters and their goaltender, Matty Beniers started the scoring just over a minute into the game. When the home team tied it up in the second period, the Kraken responded right away and never let the Panthers back into the game. Andre Burakovsky, Jordan Eberle, Daniel Sprong, and Yanni Gourde added the extra goals to cement a 5-2 victory. Florida is now 0-11 this season when they go down by two or more goals.
NHL
Sully Says: "We Had an Element of Patience" In Playoff-Like Win
The Penguins extended their win streak to six games with a 2-1 victory over Dallas on Monday at PPG Paints Arena. They are 10-1-1 in their last 12 games overall. Evgeni Malkin scored the go-ahead goal with just 34.7 seconds remaining, the third time in the last 10 years the Penguins have gotten such a tally in the final minute of a game (Olli Maatta on Dec. 16, 2017 and Matt Niskanen on Oct. 12, 2013 were the others).
NHL
Boldy boosts Wild to win against Oilers
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist for the Minnesota Wild in a 2-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Xcel Energy Center on Monday. Frederick Gaudreau also scored, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves for the Wild (15-11-2) in the first of a four-game homestand. They lost 5-2 at Edmonton on Friday.
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'COMPETITION IS HEALTHY'
What was talked about following a 5-4 OT loss to the Leafs. "Well, that's one thing I learned a long time ago. When you're in Chicago all those years, when you come into Toronto, you know what goes on. I won't say nothin' more." ON ADDING PHILLIPS TO THE LINEUP:
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Matchup Against Capitals
Chicago continues its three-game homestand with a contest against Washington. Coming off a 3-1 loss to the Jets, the Blackhawks look to take on the Capitals at the United Center (TICKETS). RECAP. The Chicago Blackhawks dropped game one of their three-game homestand by a score of 3-1 to the Winnipeg...
Comments / 0