AdWeek
TBWA\Worldwide Is Adweek's 2022 Global Agency of the Year
For TBWA\Worldwide, disruption is not just methodology. “It’s a mindset within this company that things should change, can change, and that it will be better because of it,” said Troy Ruhanen, chief executive of Omnicom’s TBWA\Worldwide, referring to the continued movement of the advertising group, which he calls a “collective.”
AdWeek
FCB Group India Is Adweek's 2022 International Agency of the Year
There’s no shortcut to creative transformation, despite how much business leaders might wish for one. For FCB Group India—Adweek’s 2022 International Agency of the Year—the journey was a gradual process spanning about five years and requiring hard work, focus and “belief” from the entire staff, said chairman and chief executive Rohit Ohri.
India asks Google to stop displaying online betting ads - Mint
BENGALURU, Dec 7 (Reuters) - India has asked Google not to display surrogate ads of overseas betting companies, Mint newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing a person aware of the development in the ministry of information and broadcasting.
Breaking news: making Google and Facebook pay NZ media for content could deliver less than bargained for
Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson’s announcement of planned legislation requiring big online platforms such as Google and Meta/Facebook to “pay a fair price” to New Zealand news media for their content was welcomed by many as much-needed support for local journalism. But there are good reasons to be cautious. Such deals can lack transparency, provide few guarantees of where revenues go, and may offer little protection of the public interest. The government’s move follows Australia’s 2021 News Media Mandatory Bargaining Code and Canada’s proposed Online News Act. Both require the online giants to reach compensation agreements with news providers or be subject to...
AdWeek
With 1M Users, Neeva Expands Its Search Engine to Canada
Privacy-focused search engine Neeva, founded by former Google ad boss Sridhar Ramaswamy, is expanding to Canada. The company said it has grown to one million monthly users globally, up from 600,000 in May, thanks to its expansion in the U.K., France, and Germany in October. Available on Android and iOS...
How to get a YouTube video editor job and how much they earn
It's common for YouTubers to hire editors to help with their videos, both short and long form. Here's how to start earning money as a YouTube editor.
A former Facebook exec says an employee at a 'large tech company' once complained to the CEO in an all-hands meeting about the quality of company toilet paper
David Marcus tweeted the anecdote on the same day that Twitter CEO Elon Musk told employees they'd be fired if they didn't work "extremely hardcore."
‘Google is done’: World’s most powerful AI chatbot offers human-like alternative to search engines
The latest iteration of a “mind-blowing” artificial intelligence chatbot has led to speculation that it could revolutionise entire industries and even potentially replace popular tools like Google’s search engine.ChatGPT, created by leading AI research lab OpenAI, serves as a general purpose language model capable of understanding and generating human-like responses to a wide range of queries. Unlike traditional search engines, which rely on keyword matching to provide results, ChatGPT uses a combination of advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence to understand the intent behind a user’s query. This means users can search for information using natural language, rather than having to...
AdWeek
No Fixed Address Names Liz Mowinski North American President
No Fixed Address (NFA) has hired Liz Mowinski as its North American president as the agency expands across the U.S. Mowinski steps into a newly-created role to help navigate the growth of NFA’s diverse range of offerings and clients. She was most recently at agency The Many as head of brand, and prior to that she helped build and grow agencies including Mekanism, OKRP and 360i over a two-decade-plus career.
Gizmodo
Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says
In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
AdWeek
Most Advertisers and Agencies Are Positive About Retail Media in 2023
In 2023, with advertising spend expected to slow, retailers have become a staple partner for most advertisers looking to reach their consumers, claims new research. According to a study released by IAB Europe and Microsoft, retail media has become an established element of marketers’ strategies with 90% of more than 800 buy-side stakeholders planning to work with a retailer next year. Those were made up of brand directors, media directors, media planners and programmatic media directors.
Google, YouTube pour millions into left-leaning nonprofit for new 'Global Fact Check Fund'
Google and Youtube are giving millions of dollars to fact-checking organizations in a global fund aimed at curbing misinformation across the internet.
AdWeek
International Sports Organization CMO Talks Rebrand
The International Swimming Federation (Fédération Internationale De Natation, or FINA), the body for water sports whose mission is to help everyone in the world learn to swim, has changed its name to World Aquatics. Husain Al-Musallam joined as president in the summer of 2021 with the agenda to...
Amazon's Alexa is in trouble
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Amazon was forced to lay off the biggest portion of its workforce in its history this year. One of the divisions to be hit the hardest was the devices and Alexa team, building some of the best Echo displays around. It’s becoming increasingly clear why, as it looks like the “Worldwide Digital” division at Amazon is suffering from huge losses, which includes Echo devices and Prime Video, with the future of the Alexa division uncertain.
AdWeek
Applications Are Open for Adweek's 2023 Media Agency of the Year
Applications are now open for Adweek’s 2023 Media Agency of the Year award, which recognizes excellence across categories including Breakthrough, Global and U.S. Earlier this year, Adweek named MediaCom its Global Media Agency of the Year for the second year in a row. The WPP agency won big with the JPMorgan Chase, Google and Coca-Cola accounts and expanded its creative capabilities with its new Creative Systems practice. Spark Foundry earned the U.S. Media Agency of the Year accolade for its KFC and groundbreaking Meta win, and the eye-catching campaigns it led for Macy’s, Campbell’s and Wendy’s. VaynerMedia took home the Breakthrough laurel for its unique structure and mastery of creative convergence.
Engadget
EU will reportedly bar Meta from requiring personalized ads (updated)
Meta thrives on ad targeting, but it may have to tone down its use of the technology in Europe. The Wall Street Journal sources claim the EU's European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has ruled that Meta can't require users to accept personalized ads. You could opt out of targeted ads on Facebook or Instagram if you'd rather not have the social networks track your activity. You can already decline customized ads using data from third-party apps and sites.
AdWeek
Mischief @ No Fixed Address Is Adweek’s 2022 Midsize Agency of the Year
No agency succeeds by playing it safe. Boring creative doesn’t move the needle for brands, and agencies that peddle in mediocrity dissolve quickly. That has never been a problem for Mischief @ No Fixed Address in its two-and-a-half years of existence. Mischief takes calculated creative risks for brands including...
Google Ad Manager outage costs big websites ad sales
OAKLAND, Calif., Dec 8 (Reuters) - A Google service relied upon by many large websites to sell and display ads was down for about three hours Thursday, denying major news publishers revenue during the crucial holiday period, two sources familiar with the matter said.
AdWeek
Scope3's Brian O’Kelley on the Greener, Safer Future of Programmatic Advertising
According to recent estimates, the Cloud now has a larger carbon footprint than the airline industry. What can marketers do to reduce online advertising’s damaging outputs? Brian O’Kelley, co-founder and CEO of Scope3, joined Adweek’s NexTech Summit to share his insight on simple ways marketers can work to reduce the industry’s carbon footprint.
Elon Musk says Apple is Twitter’s largest ad client; has now ‘fully resumed’ advertising on the platform
During a Twitter Space this evening, Elon Musk confirmed that Apple has “fully resumed advertising” on Twitter. This comes less than a week after Musk publicly shamed Apple for having “mostly stopped advertising on Twitter” and questioned if the company hated “free speech in America.”
