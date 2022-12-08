Read full article on original website
Related
13 WHAM
Gov. Hochul fell short on several 2022 goals, new Siena Poll finds
LOUDONVILLE, NY (WRGB) — By wide margins, voters said Gov. Kathy Hochul did not make progress on six of the goals she laid out for 2022, including making communities safer, enhancing trust in state government, transforming SUNY into the envy of the nation, and making the state a place people want to live, not leave.
13 WHAM
Increase in holiday shopping paid with plastic this year
Rochester, N.Y. — With holiday shopping in full swing people are looking for quicker and easier ways to pay for their gifts. The answer for some, plastic. The National Retail Federation expects shoppers to spend 21% more on holiday shopping this year than in 2021. With some shoppers choosing...
13 WHAM
Greenlight expanding into Chili
Chili, N.Y. — Greenlight Networks will be expanding in the Rochester area. The company is adding fiber optic internet service in Chili, with a goal of bringing service to 6,000 households there by the end of 2023. Mark Murphy, Greenlight's founder and CEO, said the expansion should lead to...
13 WHAM
NYS launches hate & bias prevention task force
NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday that the state's Division of Human Rights is launching a new Hate and Bias Prevention Unit. The unit will lead public education and outreach efforts, serving as an early warning detection system in local communities. It will also develop a rapid...
Comments / 0