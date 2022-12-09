Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
Neurosurgeon Sentenced to Federal Prison Following IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzLong Beach, CA
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for MondaySouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Transfer Portal: LSU Makes Elite DE Josaiah Stewart's Top Three Schools
Brian Kelly dished out an offer to Coastal Carolina defensive lineman Josiah Stewart on Friday and the elite transfer portal prospect has included LSU in his final three schools. LSU, along with Michigan and USC, will be Stewart's finalists before a decision is made. The 6-foot-2, 230 pounder signed in...
FSU offers a trio of prospects at Edna Karr
Florida State offered a trio of prospects at New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr on Monday. Sophomore wide receiver TaRon Francis added his third offer, as FSU joins LSU and Mississippi State in offering the 6-foot, 200-pound wide receiver. Freshmen Aiden Hall, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound safety, and Richard Anderson, a 6-foot-3,...
247Sports
USC football lands commitment from Georgia State linebacker transfer Jamil Muhammad
USC football added some defensive transfer help with a commitment from Georgia State outside linebacker Jamil Muhammad on Sunday. Muhammad committed to the Trojans right off his official visit to USC over the weekend. Muhammad, who USC offered earlier this week, chose USC over offers from Arkansas, Indiana, Ole Miss,...
themadisonrecord.com
Jamil Muhammad Transfers To Southern California Trojans
Former James Clemens quarterback Jamil Muhammad is headed to the Southern California Trojans where he will play linebacker. Once signing to Vanderbilt to play quarterback, but soon transfered to Georgia State where he was asked to move to linebacker, Muhammad (6-2, 245) entered the transfer portal and visited the USC campus before he was offered a spot on the USC roster this week.
Recruiting Tracker: The Latest on Four-Star LSU Commit Daylen Austin
LSU reeled in an important commitment when 4-star cornerback Daylen Austin announced his pledge in May, but the Tigers will have to fight off a few schools pushing for the coveted defensive back down the stretch. Austin, a Long Beach, Calif. native, is fresh off of a visit to Oregon,...
Transfer Portal Tracker: LSU's Offer List
Brian Kelly’s staff has been all over the country this week putting the final touches on their 2023 recruiting class, but continuing to monitor the transfer portal and extend offers there is also of the utmost importance. In the last 24 hours, the Tigers have dished out two offers...
postsouth.com
After state championship loss, LSU football commit Trey Holly looks to the future
NEW ORLEANS – Trey Holly did an unusual thing on Saturday. Minutes earlier, Holly and Union Parish had just lost its third consecutive state championship game, as the Farmers fell to Many in the LHSAA Division III non-select state title showdown in New Orleans, 35-13. The postgame press conference had just ended and Holly's teammates, Cameron Hill and J'ymarion Island, and coach Gerald Spatafora had gotten up to leave the podium.
247Sports
USC football adds Arizona State transfer punter, All-Pac-12 selection Eddie Czaplicki
USC football picked up its first NCAA Transfer Portal pickup of the portal window in All-Pac-12 Arizona State punter Eddie Czaplicki on Saturday. It was a quick turnaround for Czaplicki, who entered the portal on Dec. 7. Czaplicki won the starting job as a true freshman and averaged 43.4 yards...
brproud.com
SU Basketball defends home court against LSU-A, 98-76
BATON ROUGE, La — Southern Men’s Basketball returned to the court Saturday after more than a full week off for finals and almost scored 100 on their first test back. The Jaguars downed the LSU-Alexandria Generals 98-76 in front of their home crowd at the F. G. Clark Activity center.
fgazette.com
Illegal gambling has invaded LSU
Gambling is everywhere in Louisiana.Presently,thestatehas 15 so called “floating” casinos, a huge land-based casino in downtown NewOrleans,fourracetrack casinos, 200 truck stop casinos and over 1,000 restaurants and bars that have video poker machines. Wow! So is there anywhere else where the gambling industry can go in the Bayou State to suck out more dollars from gullible locals?
MaxPreps
High school football: No. 1 St. John Bosco routs Serra 45-0 in CIF Open Division finals to secure top spot in MaxPreps Top 25
MISSION VIEJO — No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) was simply too much for Serra (San Mateo, Calif.) on Saturday in the CIF Open Division finals, routing the Padres 45-0 with a running clock in the fourth quarter to all but secure the top spot in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings. The win was the fourth state title for Bosco under coach Jason Negro, who won with the Braves in 2013, 2016 and 2019.
Louisiana crash leaves female pedestrian dead
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Metairie.
WWL-TV
Sheba Turk leaving WWL-TV for news anchor role in Los Angeles
NEW ORLEANS — WWL-TV Anchor/Reporter Sheba Turk will be leaving one LA for another as she will be moving out to Los Angeles to become a weekend anchor at KCAL-TV early next year. Turk, who currently serves as the Morning Anchor for the Eyewitness Morning News has been with...
theadvocate.com
Detective takes center stage in trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend
Arthur Noflin Jr. had been missing for days by the time New Orleans homicide detectives visited the home of his estranged wife in March 2016. When the detectives broke the news that Noflin’s truck was found burned to a crisp with charred human remains in the back seat near an abandoned railyard in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, Meshell Hale began sobbing unconsolably.
WAFB.com
Convicted killer free in Ascension Parish after 6-year sentencing delay
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say. A Baton Rouge convenience store clerk is accused of stabbing a customer after a fight over a cigarette purchase. Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in Natchitoches...
brproud.com
Louisiana woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of vape items
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Mercedes Elizabeth Usey, 22, of Thibodaux, is accused of stealing “a large amount of assorted vape items,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. The alleged theft took place on June 24 at Big E’s Discount Cigarettes located at 2713 LA-1.
Porch pirate caught on camera in front of Gentilly home
The man then went behind the house and into an unlocked shed, stealing several other items.
Louisiana woman struck and killed by truck while walking on highway
CLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) — A pedestrian from Denham Springs was killed after being hit by a pickup truck on an East Feliciana Parish highway. Louisiana State Police (LSP) said 44-year-old Carly Kennison died after being hit by a truck on LA 63 Wednesday night. She was pronounced dead on the scene while the truck’s driver […]
NOPD: Person of interest wanted in connection to Plaza Drive shooting
The New Orleans Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Dylan Naquin.
bigeasymagazine.com
Cantrell Says She Is “Tired of Fighting” in State of City Address
It’s been a rough few months for Mayor LaToya Cantrell. She has faced rising public ire over stalled roadwork, rotting trash, and a high crime rate. Public investigations have revealed a wealth of potential misuses of public funds and property in the form of upgraded airline flights and hotel stays, as well as her ongoing use of a city-owned apartment rent-free. There’s also a federal investigation into her use of more than $230,000 in campaign funds to pay for a personal stylist. But in Wednesday’s State of the City address, Cantrell said that she’s tired of fighting and that it’s time for the public to turn its attention to other things.
Comments / 0