FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
YAHOO!
Murder trial of Columbus man accused of shooting bystander in fight ends in hung jury
A jury could not reach a verdict Monday in the murder trial of a man Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack's office has accused of fatally shooting a bystander in a 2020 dispute outside a Downtown nightclub. Anthony Humphrey Jr., 21, is charged in Franklin County Common Pleas Court with aggravated...
‘Outdated’ science gets 20-year-old Columbus murder conviction thrown out
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man who has already spent roughly two decades in prison will now get a retrial after his conviction was thrown out, according to the Ohio Innocence Project. Arrested and charged in February 2002, a Franklin County judge last week overturned Alan J. Butts’ 2003 murder conviction for the death of […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Bond set for Grandmother accused of probation violation
BUCYRUS—Diane Ross, 51, of Galion, was arraigned on charges of violating her community control. According to allegations, Ross was taken into custody after she was caught on surveillance cameras with her grandchild, who was under five years old. Ross was initially convicted in December 2021 of child endangerment, a...
Murder trial for man accused of killing Park Layne woman set for today
CLARK COUNTY — The murder trial for a Clark County man accused of killing his estranged girlfriend in her Park Layne home is set for today. The trial for Noel Coles Jr., 49 is facing five charges, including murder and aggravated murder, for the death of Jacqueline Coles, 43, who was found dead in her home on Weinland Street in Park Layne in August 2021.
‘Blows me away’: Jury commissioner warns of scam making people believe they missed jury duty
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Franklin County Jury Commissioner Robert Condon takes several calls a day, trying to help people navigate what's real and what's fake. Callers are frantic, Condon said, because they believe they missed jury duty and have been ordered to pay fines. That’s why he's warning people of a jury duty scam.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe woman pleads guilty in deadly shooting
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe woman has pled guilty to the death of 30-year-old Ethan Sams. Morgan Baxter was indicted in January, charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, and failure to report a crime. It took nearly a year, for prosecutors to bring charges against Baxter. According to police, Ethan...
police1.com
Deputy walking, talking again after being struck by gunfire during ambush outside PD
CLARKSBURG, Ohio — A deputy who was wounded after being ambushed outside a police station last month is now on the road to recovery. Surveillance video showed Nicholas Mitchell, 42, walking toward the Ross County (Ohio) Sheriff’s Office and knocking on the back door window. After Sgt. Eric Kocheran opened the door, Mitchell told the officer he needed help because somebody was threatening his family and they wanted him to hurt children. He then said he can't do that, so he “has to do this” and pulled out a gun, shooting the deputy in the chest. Kocheran then returned fire, fatally wounding the suspect.
NBC4 Columbus
Police ID second victim in fatal north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the second man shot and killed Thursday in north Columbus. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Marland Drive North at 6:41 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting. On Sunday, police identified Branden Morris, 37, as the man pronounced...
YAHOO!
Franklin County court roundup: three plead in unrelated homicide cases; murder case dismissed
Three Columbus men have pleaded guilty to unrelated fatal shootings they had committed as teens, and Franklin County prosecutors have dismissed a murder case because witnesses couldn't be located. Here is some of the latest news out of Franklin County Court of Common Pleas. Keyontay Perry, 20, is facing at...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Corrections officer reportedly assaulted at Circleville facility
The incident happened at around 1:50 p.m. at the facility on Island Road. The officer was taken to Berger Hospital and is expected to be OK.
For raping underage girl, man faces up to life in prison
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of raping an underage girl more than once. Kristopher Collins, 29, was convicted on two counts of rape of a juvenile in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday, the county prosecutor’s office announced. He was […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Morrow Sheriff investigating deaths of two horses
MOUNT GILEAD—On Dec. 1 Morrow County Deputies were dispatched to a farm on State Route 97 in North Bloomfield Township to investigate a suspicious death involving two horses. When deputies arrived, they located two horses laying in the pasture field, one horse was deceased, the second horse was still...
Video shows moments before I-70 road-rage shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The victim of a road-rage-induced shooting on Interstate 70 tried to escape his alleged attacker minutes before a bullet became lodged in his windshield, a newly-released dashcam video showed. The Columbus Division of Police shared dashcam video Monday in hopes of identifying the driver of a red sedan. Investigators believe that […]
Woman shot in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg in south Columbus Sunday evening. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Lockbourne Road and State Route 104 at approximately 6:09 p.m. Officers responded to an area hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim. At the hospital, police […]
Man shot during fight in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was injured in a shooting Sunday evening in the Mount Vernon section of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim at approximately 5:51 p.m. At the hospital, officers interviewed the 31-year-old man, who said he was in the area of […]
16-year-old critical after being shot in Central Hilltop home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy is seriously injured after being shot at a home in the Central Hilltop neighborhood early Saturday. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were sent to the 300 block of South Warren Avenue on reports of a shooting just after 4 a.m.
cwcolumbus.com
Ross County Sheriff's deputy talking and walking after being in a medically induced coma
CLARKSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — A Ross County Sheriff's Office deputy is talking and starting to walk again after being seriously injured during a shootout on Nov. 17. Sgt. Eric Kocheran was involved in a shooting outside the Ross County Sheriff's Office and was shot in the chest. The other person involved, Nicholas Mitchell, died.
Gun found at Hilliard school sees substitute teacher banned, charged
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – A substitute teacher will no longer be allowed to work in the Hilliard school district after being accused Friday of bringing a gun to work. The Hilliard Division of Police charged 46-year-old Cynthia Wingo, of Columbus, with illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone, which is a […]
YAHOO!
Columbus gunman who refused to testify against cousin in murder case gets 33 years to life
The gunman in a 2017 robbery-turned-murder decided last fall in the middle of trial not to testify against his cousin, whom Franklin County prosecutors said orchestrated the robbery. As a result, the murder case against the alleged instigator, 29-year-old William Knox Jr., crumbled. Knox took a plea deal and received...
Police: Gahanna suspect posted bail, contacted victim
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Two suspects police said have been involved in violent crimes are behind bars Wednesday, with one of those men being arrested twice in a matter of three days. The investigation started Monday with police looking for a domestic violence suspect, who they identified as Labaron Lorenzo Thurmond, 34. On Monday, officers […]
