CLARKSBURG, Ohio — A deputy who was wounded after being ambushed outside a police station last month is now on the road to recovery. Surveillance video showed Nicholas Mitchell, 42, walking toward the Ross County (Ohio) Sheriff’s Office and knocking on the back door window. After Sgt. Eric Kocheran opened the door, Mitchell told the officer he needed help because somebody was threatening his family and they wanted him to hurt children. He then said he can't do that, so he “has to do this” and pulled out a gun, shooting the deputy in the chest. Kocheran then returned fire, fatally wounding the suspect.

ROSS COUNTY, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO