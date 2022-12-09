ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

crawfordcountynow.com

Bond set for Grandmother accused of probation violation

BUCYRUS—Diane Ross, 51, of Galion, was arraigned on charges of violating her community control. According to allegations, Ross was taken into custody after she was caught on surveillance cameras with her grandchild, who was under five years old. Ross was initially convicted in December 2021 of child endangerment, a...
GALION, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe woman pleads guilty in deadly shooting

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe woman has pled guilty to the death of 30-year-old Ethan Sams. Morgan Baxter was indicted in January, charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, and failure to report a crime. It took nearly a year, for prosecutors to bring charges against Baxter. According to police, Ethan...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
police1.com

Deputy walking, talking again after being struck by gunfire during ambush outside PD

CLARKSBURG, Ohio — A deputy who was wounded after being ambushed outside a police station last month is now on the road to recovery. Surveillance video showed Nicholas Mitchell, 42, walking toward the Ross County (Ohio) Sheriff’s Office and knocking on the back door window. After Sgt. Eric Kocheran opened the door, Mitchell told the officer he needed help because somebody was threatening his family and they wanted him to hurt children. He then said he can't do that, so he “has to do this” and pulled out a gun, shooting the deputy in the chest. Kocheran then returned fire, fatally wounding the suspect.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police ID second victim in fatal north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the second man shot and killed Thursday in north Columbus. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Marland Drive North at 6:41 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting. On Sunday, police identified Branden Morris, 37, as the man pronounced...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

For raping underage girl, man faces up to life in prison

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of raping an underage girl more than once. Kristopher Collins, 29, was convicted on two counts of rape of a juvenile in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday, the county prosecutor’s office announced. He was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Morrow Sheriff investigating deaths of two horses

MOUNT GILEAD—On Dec. 1 Morrow County Deputies were dispatched to a farm on State Route 97 in North Bloomfield Township to investigate a suspicious death involving two horses. When deputies arrived, they located two horses laying in the pasture field, one horse was deceased, the second horse was still...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Video shows moments before I-70 road-rage shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The victim of a road-rage-induced shooting on Interstate 70 tried to escape his alleged attacker minutes before a bullet became lodged in his windshield, a newly-released dashcam video showed. The Columbus Division of Police shared dashcam video Monday in hopes of identifying the driver of a red sedan. Investigators believe that […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman shot in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg in south Columbus Sunday evening. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Lockbourne Road and State Route 104 at approximately 6:09 p.m. Officers responded to an area hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim. At the hospital, police […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot during fight in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was injured in a shooting Sunday evening in the Mount Vernon section of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim at approximately 5:51 p.m. At the hospital, officers interviewed the 31-year-old man, who said he was in the area of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Gahanna suspect posted bail, contacted victim

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Two suspects police said have been involved in violent crimes are behind bars Wednesday, with one of those men being arrested twice in a matter of three days. The investigation started Monday with police looking for a domestic violence suspect, who they identified as Labaron Lorenzo Thurmond, 34. On Monday, officers […]
GAHANNA, OH

