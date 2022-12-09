On Saturday, December 10, at approximately 11:11 a.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to 340th AVE NW & 120th St NW in Tabor Township for a two-vehicle accident with injuries. A Chevy Traverse traveling westbound on 120th St NW driven by Anthoney Pulkrabek (49), crossed the intersection at 340th Ave NW. He failed to yield to oncoming traffic and struck a GMC Sierra that was traveling southbound on 340th Ave NW, driven by Jon Linnell (69). Patricia Linnell (68) was a passenger of the GMC Sierra. Both vehicles entered the ditch and sustained heavy damage. All occupants were wearing their seatbelts. All occupants were taken by Warren Ambulance to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Roads were ice covered at the time of the accident. No further information will be released at this time.

