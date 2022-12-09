Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KOCO
Two brothers arrested following Saturday shooting in Bricktown
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two brothers were arrested after a shooting in Oklahoma City's Bricktown district Saturday night. Oklahoma City police said the incident occurred outside Harkins Theatres. A 19-year-old and a 14-year-old are facing charges after three people were shot. "It was a dispute between two juveniles earlier in...
OKC Police Look To Lower Curfew After Weekend Shooting In Bricktown
A quick police response to a shooting in Bricktown on Saturday led to officers taking two suspects into custody. The shooting involved three people and police said two were teenagers. Police arrested 21-year-old Sergio Valerio and his 14-year-old brother. A 15-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening gunshot injuries.
KOCO
One person shot after Facebook Marketplace meet-up
OKLAHOMA CITY — An attempted robbery during a Facebook Marketplace deal Saturday left one person in the hospital and another in jail. Oklahoma City police said the shooting happened while a man was trying to sell gold chains. Police said he met up with two strangers who had agreed to buy the $2,000 chain.
Norman PD still looking for third suspect in alleged Campus Corner rape
Norman PD are still in search of a third suspect in an alleged rape that took place near Campus Corner.
KOCO
Family dispute leaves one dead in rural Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — A family dispute turned deadly Sunday in rural Cleveland County. The Cleveland County Sheriff's office said a man shot his brother and then killed himself after an argument broke out in a home near Newalla. "Our deputies arrived on scene and we quickly found out...
KOCO
Person shot in attempted robbery in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was shot in an attempted robbery in Oklahoma City. On Saturday, officials responded to a scene in northeast Oklahoma City where a person had been shot in an attempted robbery. Officials said a person fired a gun and shot another person in the head.
Oklahoma City residents in the area during Saturday night’s Bricktown shooting say they heard seven gunshots
Oklahoma City Police are investigating a shooting in Bricktown that sent two people to the hospital. This happened around 10 p.m. Saturday night near Wanda Jackson Way and Reno Avenue. Police say a group of people got into an argument which led to shots fired.
Deputies: One injured, suspect killed in Newalla shooting
Authorities in Cleveland County say one person is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting.
Quadruple murder survivor in same jail as alleged assailant, facing drug and fraud charges
The survivor of a pot farm quadruple homicide is now out of the hospital and in the Kingfisher County jail, not too far from his assailant.
Docs: Dispute over land led to deadly Seminole Co. shooting
Newly uncovered court documents reveal a deadly Seminole County shootout started as a dispute over land and trespassing.
OK mom loses $100s just minutes after Casey’s purchase; business claims fault lies elsewhere
An Oklahoma mom said within eight minutes of making a small purchase Sunday afternoon inside a Casey's Convenience Store and Gas Station, the EBT funding she had left in her account was withdrawn in New York.
news9.com
Cleveland Co. Sheriff Investigating Sunday Shooting In Newalla
The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning in Newalla. CCSO said at around 10:15 a.m., Cleveland County Deputies responding to a shooting call near Bob McDonald Road and East Indian Hills Road where they said an argument between two brothers escalated into a shooting.
Police Searching For 2 Accused Of Stealing From Beauty Store
Oklahoma City Police are investigating another high-dollar heist at a metro beauty store. Police accused two people of walking out with more than $3,000 worth of items they didn't pay for at the Ulta near Penn and Memorial. Police say they were seen driving away in a grey Chevy SUV.
news9.com
OCPD: 25-Year-Old Woman Hit By Truck, Taken To Hospital
Police said a woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a truck Monday afternoon. Oklahoma City Police said the 25-year-old woman was hit near John Rex Elementary School at S. Walker Ave. and W Sheridan Ave. OCPD said the driver of the truck stayed...
Two people shot during altercation in Bricktown
OKLAHOMA CITY(KFOR)- OKCPD reported a Bricktown shooting near Wanda Jackson Way and Reno Ave. Two people were shot and transported to a local hospital. The severity of their injuries are currently unknown. OKCPD stated the shooting stemmed from a possible group disturbance leading to weapons being drawn. The scene of the shooting is still under […]
Oklahoma City man in critical condition after hit by pickup truck, dog also hit by car and now missing
Friday night a woman was rear ended in northwest Oklahoma City near Lake Hefner. Following that, her brother and dog were hit by a car. She called her brother nearby to come pick her dog up. That’s when her brother and dog walked across the street and got hit by oncoming traffic.
news9.com
Police: Bomb Threat At OKC Elementary School Determined 'Non-Credible Threat'
A bomb threat that was made at an Oklahoma City elementary school Friday afternoon was confirmed to be a non-credible threat, according to Oklahoma City Police. Authorities responded to a bomb threat Friday afternoon at Fillmore Elementary School in southwest Oklahoma City. OCPD said the school was evacuated when authorities...
KOCO
Neighbors describe explosions following homemade bomb arrest
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police arrested a man accused of making homemade bombs after an explosion at a local warehouse. Neighbors described some of the explosions they witnessed over the last couple of weeks. "Sounds like almost a shell cannon or something like that going off, and it's...
Couple’s break-up leads to shoot-out at metro hotel
A couple’s break up led to a shootout at a metro motel that was all caught on camera Wednesday morning.
Moore Police commend officers’ response during scary situation caught on camera
Moore officers responded to a scary situation and made all the right moves. They were responding to reports of someone with a gun which eventually led to a short chase and then a crash.
