Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Two brothers arrested following Saturday shooting in Bricktown

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two brothers were arrested after a shooting in Oklahoma City's Bricktown district Saturday night. Oklahoma City police said the incident occurred outside Harkins Theatres. A 19-year-old and a 14-year-old are facing charges after three people were shot. "It was a dispute between two juveniles earlier in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

One person shot after Facebook Marketplace meet-up

OKLAHOMA CITY — An attempted robbery during a Facebook Marketplace deal Saturday left one person in the hospital and another in jail. Oklahoma City police said the shooting happened while a man was trying to sell gold chains. Police said he met up with two strangers who had agreed to buy the $2,000 chain.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Family dispute leaves one dead in rural Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — A family dispute turned deadly Sunday in rural Cleveland County. The Cleveland County Sheriff's office said a man shot his brother and then killed himself after an argument broke out in a home near Newalla. "Our deputies arrived on scene and we quickly found out...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Person shot in attempted robbery in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was shot in an attempted robbery in Oklahoma City. On Saturday, officials responded to a scene in northeast Oklahoma City where a person had been shot in an attempted robbery. Officials said a person fired a gun and shot another person in the head.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Cleveland Co. Sheriff Investigating Sunday Shooting In Newalla

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning in Newalla. CCSO said at around 10:15 a.m., Cleveland County Deputies responding to a shooting call near Bob McDonald Road and East Indian Hills Road where they said an argument between two brothers escalated into a shooting.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
news9.com

OCPD: 25-Year-Old Woman Hit By Truck, Taken To Hospital

Police said a woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a truck Monday afternoon. Oklahoma City Police said the 25-year-old woman was hit near John Rex Elementary School at S. Walker Ave. and W Sheridan Ave. OCPD said the driver of the truck stayed...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Two people shot during altercation in Bricktown

OKLAHOMA CITY(KFOR)- OKCPD reported a Bricktown shooting near Wanda Jackson Way and Reno Ave. Two people were shot and transported to a local hospital. The severity of their injuries are currently unknown. OKCPD stated the shooting stemmed from a possible group disturbance leading to weapons being drawn. The scene of the shooting is still under […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Neighbors describe explosions following homemade bomb arrest

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police arrested a man accused of making homemade bombs after an explosion at a local warehouse. Neighbors described some of the explosions they witnessed over the last couple of weeks. "Sounds like almost a shell cannon or something like that going off, and it's...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

