Concord, NH

YAHOO!

Holbrook repair shop incident leads to indictments on gun, drug charges

A Norfolk County grand jury has indicted a Malden man on charges stemming from an incident at a Holbrook car repair shop. Brian Enwonwu, 28, is accused of displaying firearms and threatening bodily harm during a discussion about his car, which was undergoing repairs Sept. 1, according to documents on file in Norfolk Superior Court.
HOLBROOK, MA

