Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in TownGreyson FMesa, AZ
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Who murdered this Mesa, Arizona shoe repairmen in his own shop?Brenna TempleMesa, AZ
Details about Brittany Griner's 18-hour flight back to the USMargaret MinnicksPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix residents discuss pros and cons of police officers returning to school campusesEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Related
KOLD-TV
Man accused of killing Phoenix Jack in the Box employee who broke up a “girl fight”
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of shooting and killing a Phoenix Jack in the Box employee who broke up a “girl fight” between his girlfriend and another worker. On Dec. 8, just before 10:30 p.m., a Jack in the Box employee reportedly told police she was working near 19th Avenue and Bell Road when another 22-year-old employee told her to take out the trash, and they began arguing. Police say the woman felt intimidated by 19-year-old Jorge Valenzuela Ramirez, a fellow employee and boyfriend of the 22-year-old worker. The woman went home and told her boyfriend, 29-year-old Christopher Candia, about the argument and claimed Ramirez pushed her, investigators said. Court documents say Candia drove his girlfriend back to work to confront Ramirez, so they could “handle it and talk outside.”
AZFamily
Man accused of leaving 4-year-old daughter alone in Surprise apartment
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has been arrested after leaving his 4-year-old daughter alone in his Surprise apartment on Sunday night. According to court paperwork, around 6:30 p.m., Surprise police were called out to an apartment complex near Bell and Litchfield roads. Police say witnesses reported seeing a 4-year-old girl yelling in the hallways of the complex, saying her dad, 29-year-old Montrez Williams, wasn’t home and that she was hungry.
Phoenix boyfriend arrested after child reportedly finds mother dead
PHOENIX (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man was arrested after allegedly fatally shooting his 37-year-old girlfriend inside her home. According to KTVK-TV, on Nov. 30, Phoenix Police officers responded to a home near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road to a report of a woman shot. The victim's child reportedly found an unconscious, bleeding Jamie Bryant after returning home from school.
KTAR.com
19-year-old dead, 3 people injured following shooting in Phoenix on Friday
PHOENIX — A 19-year-old is dead and three others are injured after a shooting broke out in Phoenix on Friday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near 24th Street and Southern Avenue around 7 p.m. when they found 19-year-old Ty’Lee Marshall with a gunshot wound, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
AZFamily
Suspect arrested after Phoenix Jack in the Box worker shot, killed
One man died at the hospital, while two others remain in critical condition. A woman was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors in shock after Phoenix Jack in the Box employee killed. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Neighboring business owners, including Wingstop general manager Edwin Bell, are...
AZFamily
Neighbors in shock after Phoenix Jack in the Box employee killed
One man died at the hospital, while two others remain in critical condition. A woman was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. City of Phoenix receives $1 million grant to expand South-Central Light Rail. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. On Wednesday, Phoenix was chosen to receive a portion...
ABC 15 News
Man dead after apparent road rage shooting near US 60 and Tomahawk
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Apache Junction police are investigating a deadly shooting believed to be related to a road rage incident Sunday night. Two vehicles reportedly exited US 60 onto Tomahawk Road before driving to the area of 21st Avenue and Vista Road. At that point, 41-year-old Jordan Toro got out of his vehicle to confront the other driver and was shot, police say.
AZFamily
Missing 10-year-old boy last seen in Tempe found safe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have found a missing 10-year-old boy last seen in Tempe on Monday afternoon. Officers say around 4:30 p.m., Joseph Turner got off the bus near Mill Avenue and Hermosa Drive, just south of Southern Avenue. He didn’t go home and was reported missing. However, police confirmed that just before 8 p.m., Turner was found safe.
actionnews5.com
Argument leads to suspect killing father dropping off birthday gift, police say
CHANDLER, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say an argument led to a man killing a father dropping off a birthday gift for his daughter. Investigators say the incident started when 29-year-old Carlos Dorion and 37-year-old Domingo Luz got into an argument after Dorion tailgated Luz while the two were driving Monday evening.
AZFamily
Man arrested for alleged shooting, killing Lamb’s Shoe Repair owner in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested Friday for reportedly shooting and killing the owner of a Mesa shoe repair company on Tuesday. Mesa Police officers arrested 65-year-old Lynell Brosier on Friday around 5:30 p.m. at Central Arizona Shelter Services in Phoenix. Officers had tracked 58-year-old store owner Jesus Fabian De La Rosa’s cell phone from the scene of the alleged murder in Mesa to the shelter. Investigators also found the store owner’s stolen handgun in Brosier’s waistband, court papers say.
fox10phoenix.com
Police: Three injured, one killed in south Phoenix shooting
Four people were shot Friday night in south Phoenix and one of them died. Police say several people were seen running from the scene of the shooting.
AZFamily
Man hospitalized after allegedly trying to ‘car jack’ a driver in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after attempting to “car jack” a driver early Saturday morning in Tempe. Police responded to a call reporting a shooting near 6th Street and Mill Avenue around 1:13 a.m. When they got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot and took him to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
KTAR.com
Trial starts for Phoenix man charged with seditious conspiracy for Jan. 6 attack
PHOENIX – The trial started Monday for a Phoenix man and three others charged with seditious conspiracy and other felonies related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Edward Vallejo is accused of participating in an effort by the Oath Keepers to stop Congress from certifying...
AZFamily
Mail truck rolls over after hit-and-run in Glendale, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A USPS postal mail truck rolled over in Glendale early Monday morning as the Valley dealt with the wet weather. According to Glendale police, the crash happened near 59th Avenue and Cactus Road around 6:30 a.m. Detectives say that the driver who hit the truck took off, but a description of the suspect’s vehicle has not been released. During the investigation, 59th Avenue was closed at Cactus Road. No one was reportedly hurt.
AZFamily
Motorcyclist dead after hit-and-run in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A motorcyclist is dead Friday night after a reported hit-and-run in Phoenix. Officers were called around 8:27 p.m. for a crash involving a motorcycle and a car near 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard, just south of Thomas Road. Officers arrived and found 22-year-old Mario Aguirre on the ground. He died at the scene. Investigators say the driver who hit him took off.
AZFamily
Woman dead after crash involving four cars in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after a crash involving four cars in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m., police were called out to a crash near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads. Officers arrived and found 23-year-old Sarah Warren injured. She died at the scene.
kjzz.org
Mother of a man who drowned in Tempe Town Lake files wrongful death suit against the city
A wrongful-death claim has been filed against the City of Tempe over the drowning of an unsheltered man in Tempe Town Lake in May. The case received national attention after bodycam video showed police failing to act as Sean Bickings struggled and cried for help for several minutes in the water.
AZFamily
Stolen ‘Toys for Tots’ donation box returned to Gilbert neighborhood
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a good ending for a Gilbert homeowner who saw a truck load up his “Toys for Tots” donation box and drive away with it. According to Gilbert police officers, Chris Ward’s donation box wasn’t really stolen but was taken because of a misunderstanding. The person who drove away with the box told police he picks up bulk trash in his neighborhood and doesn’t speak English. He said he thought the box was trash and didn’t realize he’d taken anything important.
AZFamily
School bus crash in Gilbert sends one to the hospital; Baseline Road reopens
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious crash involving a school bus has closed Baseline Road in Gilbert early Monday morning. Initial reports of the crash along Baseline Road near Higley were reported just before 7 a.m. Police say students were on board, but no one on the school bus was hurt. The other vehicle’s driver was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
KTAR.com
Mesa police investigating homicide after man found killed in his boot repair shop
PHOENIX — Mesa police are investigating the death of a man after he was found killed inside his boot repair business on Tuesday. The incident happened at Lamb’s Boot Repair located near Country Club Drive and Main Street, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release. Owner...
Comments / 2