ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLD-TV

Man accused of killing Phoenix Jack in the Box employee who broke up a “girl fight”

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of shooting and killing a Phoenix Jack in the Box employee who broke up a “girl fight” between his girlfriend and another worker. On Dec. 8, just before 10:30 p.m., a Jack in the Box employee reportedly told police she was working near 19th Avenue and Bell Road when another 22-year-old employee told her to take out the trash, and they began arguing. Police say the woman felt intimidated by 19-year-old Jorge Valenzuela Ramirez, a fellow employee and boyfriend of the 22-year-old worker. The woman went home and told her boyfriend, 29-year-old Christopher Candia, about the argument and claimed Ramirez pushed her, investigators said. Court documents say Candia drove his girlfriend back to work to confront Ramirez, so they could “handle it and talk outside.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of leaving 4-year-old daughter alone in Surprise apartment

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has been arrested after leaving his 4-year-old daughter alone in his Surprise apartment on Sunday night. According to court paperwork, around 6:30 p.m., Surprise police were called out to an apartment complex near Bell and Litchfield roads. Police say witnesses reported seeing a 4-year-old girl yelling in the hallways of the complex, saying her dad, 29-year-old Montrez Williams, wasn’t home and that she was hungry.
SURPRISE, AZ
truecrimedaily

Phoenix boyfriend arrested after child reportedly finds mother dead

PHOENIX (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man was arrested after allegedly fatally shooting his 37-year-old girlfriend inside her home. According to KTVK-TV, on Nov. 30, Phoenix Police officers responded to a home near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road to a report of a woman shot. The victim's child reportedly found an unconscious, bleeding Jamie Bryant after returning home from school.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

19-year-old dead, 3 people injured following shooting in Phoenix on Friday

PHOENIX — A 19-year-old is dead and three others are injured after a shooting broke out in Phoenix on Friday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near 24th Street and Southern Avenue around 7 p.m. when they found 19-year-old Ty’Lee Marshall with a gunshot wound, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect arrested after Phoenix Jack in the Box worker shot, killed

One man died at the hospital, while two others remain in critical condition. A woman was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors in shock after Phoenix Jack in the Box employee killed. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Neighboring business owners, including Wingstop general manager Edwin Bell, are...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Neighbors in shock after Phoenix Jack in the Box employee killed

One man died at the hospital, while two others remain in critical condition. A woman was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. City of Phoenix receives $1 million grant to expand South-Central Light Rail. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. On Wednesday, Phoenix was chosen to receive a portion...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man dead after apparent road rage shooting near US 60 and Tomahawk

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Apache Junction police are investigating a deadly shooting believed to be related to a road rage incident Sunday night. Two vehicles reportedly exited US 60 onto Tomahawk Road before driving to the area of 21st Avenue and Vista Road. At that point, 41-year-old Jordan Toro got out of his vehicle to confront the other driver and was shot, police say.
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
AZFamily

Missing 10-year-old boy last seen in Tempe found safe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have found a missing 10-year-old boy last seen in Tempe on Monday afternoon. Officers say around 4:30 p.m., Joseph Turner got off the bus near Mill Avenue and Hermosa Drive, just south of Southern Avenue. He didn’t go home and was reported missing. However, police confirmed that just before 8 p.m., Turner was found safe.
TEMPE, AZ
actionnews5.com

Argument leads to suspect killing father dropping off birthday gift, police say

CHANDLER, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say an argument led to a man killing a father dropping off a birthday gift for his daughter. Investigators say the incident started when 29-year-old Carlos Dorion and 37-year-old Domingo Luz got into an argument after Dorion tailgated Luz while the two were driving Monday evening.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Man arrested for alleged shooting, killing Lamb’s Shoe Repair owner in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested Friday for reportedly shooting and killing the owner of a Mesa shoe repair company on Tuesday. Mesa Police officers arrested 65-year-old Lynell Brosier on Friday around 5:30 p.m. at Central Arizona Shelter Services in Phoenix. Officers had tracked 58-year-old store owner Jesus Fabian De La Rosa’s cell phone from the scene of the alleged murder in Mesa to the shelter. Investigators also found the store owner’s stolen handgun in Brosier’s waistband, court papers say.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man hospitalized after allegedly trying to ‘car jack’ a driver in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after attempting to “car jack” a driver early Saturday morning in Tempe. Police responded to a call reporting a shooting near 6th Street and Mill Avenue around 1:13 a.m. When they got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot and took him to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Mail truck rolls over after hit-and-run in Glendale, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A USPS postal mail truck rolled over in Glendale early Monday morning as the Valley dealt with the wet weather. According to Glendale police, the crash happened near 59th Avenue and Cactus Road around 6:30 a.m. Detectives say that the driver who hit the truck took off, but a description of the suspect’s vehicle has not been released. During the investigation, 59th Avenue was closed at Cactus Road. No one was reportedly hurt.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Motorcyclist dead after hit-and-run in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A motorcyclist is dead Friday night after a reported hit-and-run in Phoenix. Officers were called around 8:27 p.m. for a crash involving a motorcycle and a car near 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard, just south of Thomas Road. Officers arrived and found 22-year-old Mario Aguirre on the ground. He died at the scene. Investigators say the driver who hit him took off.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dead after crash involving four cars in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after a crash involving four cars in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m., police were called out to a crash near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads. Officers arrived and found 23-year-old Sarah Warren injured. She died at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Stolen ‘Toys for Tots’ donation box returned to Gilbert neighborhood

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a good ending for a Gilbert homeowner who saw a truck load up his “Toys for Tots” donation box and drive away with it. According to Gilbert police officers, Chris Ward’s donation box wasn’t really stolen but was taken because of a misunderstanding. The person who drove away with the box told police he picks up bulk trash in his neighborhood and doesn’t speak English. He said he thought the box was trash and didn’t realize he’d taken anything important.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

School bus crash in Gilbert sends one to the hospital; Baseline Road reopens

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious crash involving a school bus has closed Baseline Road in Gilbert early Monday morning. Initial reports of the crash along Baseline Road near Higley were reported just before 7 a.m. Police say students were on board, but no one on the school bus was hurt. The other vehicle’s driver was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
GILBERT, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy