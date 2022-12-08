PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of shooting and killing a Phoenix Jack in the Box employee who broke up a “girl fight” between his girlfriend and another worker. On Dec. 8, just before 10:30 p.m., a Jack in the Box employee reportedly told police she was working near 19th Avenue and Bell Road when another 22-year-old employee told her to take out the trash, and they began arguing. Police say the woman felt intimidated by 19-year-old Jorge Valenzuela Ramirez, a fellow employee and boyfriend of the 22-year-old worker. The woman went home and told her boyfriend, 29-year-old Christopher Candia, about the argument and claimed Ramirez pushed her, investigators said. Court documents say Candia drove his girlfriend back to work to confront Ramirez, so they could “handle it and talk outside.”

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 20 HOURS AGO