Manchester, NH

Holbrook repair shop incident leads to indictments on gun, drug charges

A Norfolk County grand jury has indicted a Malden man on charges stemming from an incident at a Holbrook car repair shop. Brian Enwonwu, 28, is accused of displaying firearms and threatening bodily harm during a discussion about his car, which was undergoing repairs Sept. 1, according to documents on file in Norfolk Superior Court.
HOLBROOK, MA
Portsmouth man, 93, arrested for driving under the influence of liquor

Dec. 10—A 93-year-old man was one of several people arrested in saturated police patrols and charged with driving under the influence of liquor. George Mccall of Portsmouth was one of six people facing the same charge who were stopped during a high-visibility, driving under the influence saturation patrol in the greater Portsmouth area late Friday into early Saturday.
PORTSMOUTH, NH

