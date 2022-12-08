Read full article on original website
Wakefield man accused of driving on I-95 with bomb in his car
By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVWOBURN - A Wakefield man accused of driving on a highway with a bomb in his car is being ordered not to leave his home.Christopher Graziano, 46, pleaded not guilty to several charges at his arraignment Monday afternoon in Woburn District Court. A judge ordered him to be held without bail until a GPS monitor can be installed at his home Tuesday. Massachusetts State Police stopped him on Route 95 north in Woburn just after 3 a.m. Sunday for a marked lanes violation. Troopers then learned Graziano's license has been suspended for four years, so they made arrangements...
Massachusetts man behind wheel of tractor-trailer involved in deadly New Hampshire crash
DOVER, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was driving a tractor-trailer that was involved in a deadly crash on the Spaulding Turnpike Monday afternoon, according to the New Hampshire State Police. State police said the multivehicle crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. on Route 16 in Dover. According to authorities,...
UPDATE: One dead following multi-vehicle crash in Dover, N.H.
DOVER, N.H. — Officials are investigating a mutli-vehicle crash that left one person dead, and another injured. Troopers with the New Hampshire State Police responded to an area of Route 16 in Dover, shortly after 2:30 p.m., Monday. Once on scene, crews found multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer, involved in the crash.
Man dies following crash in New Hampshire
HOOKSETT, New Hampshire (WGME) -- A New Hampshire man lost his life in a car crash that happened in the early hours of Sunday, according to New Hampshire State Police. The crash took place on the Exit 9, Southbound on-ramp in Hookset. Officers responded to the incident at approximately 1:08 a.m..
Amesbury police investigating after multiple cars crash into houses
Amesbury police are investigating after several cars left the snowy roadway on Lake Shore Drive and ended up on the property of the residents. At least one vehicle flipped, destroying a fence in the process, and another could be seen wedged between two segments of another house. Another car further...
One Man Killed, Another Seriously Injured in I-293 Crashes
Speed contributed to a tragic night on two New Hampshire highways with one person killed on Interstate 293 and another seriously injured when their vehicle flipped over near a ramp onto Interstate 93. New Hampshire State Police said a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe slammed into a tree around 1:10 a.m....
Several people stabbed outside home in Medford, Massachusetts
MEDFORD, Mass. — Medford police are searching for a suspect after several people were stabbed outside of a home in the Massachusetts city late Monday night. The stabbings prompted a large police response to Doane Road, where investigators were laying down evidence markers in the roadway in front of one house.
Maine man last seen after getting locked out of vehicle reported missing in Peabody
PEABODY, Mass. — Peabody police are searching for a man who was last seen after he was locked out of his vehicle in the Massachusetts town. What makes this case unusual is that a Peabody police officer was one of the last people to see this man before he disappeared.
State Police, local police pull over 31 drivers within four hours Saturday on Everett Turnpike
MERRIMACK, N.H. — New Hampshire state troopers conducted a number of stops Saturday evening in partnership with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. State police said drivers were stopped on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack between 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday. There were 15 drivers who were given tickets and...
Route 495 in Merrimac shut down after crash with ‘serious’ injury
UPDATE: MassDOT reopened the roadway shortly after 8:00 p.m. Route 495 in Merrimac was shut down after a crash with serious injuries. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., MassDOT advised travelers to avoid the road as first responders worked the scene. About an hour later, MassDOT stated that the roadway was still...
Police: Impaired driver arrested after fleeing crash in Hingham
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hingham police arrested a driver on an impaired driving charge after a crash in Hingham overnight. Police say the crash occurred at the Route 3 rotary on Friday. The driver allegedly fled from the crash but was arrested a short time later. There were no reported...
Holbrook repair shop incident leads to indictments on gun, drug charges
A Norfolk County grand jury has indicted a Malden man on charges stemming from an incident at a Holbrook car repair shop. Brian Enwonwu, 28, is accused of displaying firearms and threatening bodily harm during a discussion about his car, which was undergoing repairs Sept. 1, according to documents on file in Norfolk Superior Court.
Man vanishes in Massachusetts after getting locked out of vehicle, police say
Michael Gray, a 31-year-old from Maine, has vanished in the Boston area after getting locked out of his vehicle on Saturday night, Peabody Police say.
Pedestrian fatally struck in hospital parking lot in Salem
SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 69-year-old Beverly woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in the patient pick-up area of the North Shore Physicians Group on Highland Avenue in Salem on Friday, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a woman struck by a car...
USPS letter carrier robbed at gunpoint in Melrose two weeks before retirement
MELROSE, Mass. — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 to catch the armed suspects who robbed a letter carrier in Melrose. Neighbors told Boston 25 News that the letter carrier who was robbed at gunpoint is just two weeks away from retirement.
Framingham Police Arrest Peabody Driver Stuck On Train Tracks
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested the driver of a vehicle struck on train tracks early Thursday morning, December 8. Police arrested at 12:57 a.m. Michael A Gutierrez, 42, of 54 Fulton Street of Peabody. “Police responded to a vehicle that was stuck on the train tracks,” said Framingham Police...
23-year-old gets 5 years in federal prison for lighting fires in Woonsocket building
PROVIDENCE — A 23-year-old arsonist who lit fires in Woonsocket in 2019 is headed to federal prison for five years. U.S. District Chief Judge John J. McConnell, Jr. also ordered Jacob E. Lahousse to account for the destruction he brought by paying $333,333 in restitution. Lahousse, of no known...
Police: Body found in Boston high-rise apartment, suspect got stuck trying to dive out window
BOSTON — A death investigation is unfolding inside a Boston high-rise apartment building on Monday, where broken windows are visible after police say they had to rescue a suspect who attempted to dive out of a higher window. Police said they were called to a 12-floor apartment in the...
Winter weather causes more than 50 accidents in Worcester
Worcester, MA- The snowstorm caused slippery roads, spin-outs and accidents in Worcester on Sunday. According to city police, officers were called out to more than 50 accidents. A declared parking ban to keep residents from parking on the streets was issued for 8:00 pm Sunday night. “There wasn’t a lot...
Slippery conditions catch drivers by surprise after first snowfall in Massachusetts
Boston – The first snow of the season in the Boston area didn’t bring much accumulation but did create icy conditions that caught some drivers by surprise. MassDOT has more than 950 pieces of equipment deployed across the state. Slippery roads are a concern heading into Monday morning’s...
