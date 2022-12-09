ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, ME

Rockland Police investigating more juvenile vandalism incidents

ROCKLAND — Rockland Police are investigating additional complaints of juvenile vandalism. On Nov. 29, a local bank reported that their ATM screen had been destroyed, causing significant damage and rendering the machine inoperable, police said in a news release Dec. 10. Through the responding officers' investigation, they identified three...
ROCKLAND, ME
Camden to discuss herbicide case; state conducting own investigation

CAMDEN — Tuesday evening, Dec. 13, the Camden Select Board will talk about the town’s violation notice sent to property owners alleging their responsibility for killing vegetation and trees on neighbor’s land with herbicide. As of Dec. 12, the town had yet to know if Amelia and...
CAMDEN, ME
Dec. 13 update: Midcoast adds nine COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
This Week in Lincolnville: What Makes a Neighborhood

Community Heart and Soul seeks to help people to shape the future of their communities by actively seeking the collective wisdom of all residents, improving local decision-making, creating a shared sense of belonging, and ultimately strengthening the social, cultural, and economic vibrancy of each place. So reads the mission statement...
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
Barbara Haynes Witham, obituary

ROCKLAND — Barbara (Barbie) Patricia Haynes Witham, beloved mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and cousin, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine. She was 77. She was born on September 13, 1945 in Portland, Maine, the third of three girls to Linwood and Barbara (Frazee) Haynes.
ROCKPORT, ME
Owls Head names new Town Treasurer

OWLS HEAD — At a special meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, the Owls Head select board voted unanimously to promote Catherine Birmingham to the position of Town Treasurer. Birmingham, who has served as the administrative assistant to the select board, and as deputy town clerk/deputy tax collector since the spring, will replace Pam Curtis, who has worked for the town for more than ten years. She will retire at the end of this month.
OWLS HEAD, ME
Mind-boggling fiscal decisions

The Belfast City Council has said it wants to open a park across Route 1 from where Nordic Aquafarms wants to build its $500 million land-based industrial fish farm. And the City has said parking for the park would be across Route 1 from the park, leaving park-goers to cross Route 1 in a 50-mile-an-hour zone with less than optimal visibility.
BELFAST, ME
Sophia, a new beer and bar in Belfast with an underground vibe

BELFAST—When the dimly lit basement bar on 84 Main Street in Belfast opens at 4 p.m., there’s likely going to be mellow music on the Bluetooth system or on the turntable at the end of the bar, where customers are encouraged to take in their own vinyl. Maybe there will be a few folks at the bar chatting, reading a book, or drawing in a sketchbook. In the corner, people might be playing one of the board games lining the shelves. Or sipping on a glass of red, scrolling on a phone.
BELFAST, ME
Alva Pollard, obituary

SEARSMONT — Alva Pollard, 66, of Searsmont took his last breath on Tuesday, December 6, and joined all those who left before him. Alva, along with his late parents Wilson (Jack) Pollard and Evelyn (Button) Pollard, came to Maine in the early 60s, buying their forever home in Searsmont on Muzzy Ridge Road and where he spent his entire life.
SEARSMONT, ME
Windjammers second, Lions fourth in Belfast wrestling meet

BELFAST — The Camden Hills and Belfast varsity wrestling programs competed Saturday, Dec. 10 in Belfast. Camden Hills placed second with 120 points while Belfast placed fourth with 98 points. Placing for Camden Hills were Frank Harford (fourth, 106 pounds); Julian Henderson (first, 126 pounds); Landon Pease (first, 132...
BELFAST, ME
Agenda set for Hope school committee Dec. 12

HOPE — The school committee agenda for the next Hope Elementary School committee meeting is set. The meeting will be held Monday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. Participants can attend in-person or join via livestream: https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/89636617930. Agenda. 1. Call to order. 3. Adjustments to the agenda. 4. Signing of...
HOPE, ME
Agenda set for RSU 20 board meeting Dec. 13

SEARSPORT — The agenda for the next Regional School Unit 20 school board meeting has been set. The meeting will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the SDMHS cafetorium. Livestreaming will be available. AGENDA. 1. Call to order. 2. Adjustments. 3. Accept agenda. 4. Recognitions. 5....
SEARSPORT, ME

