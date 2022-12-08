Read full article on original website
Woman found morning after fall from 20-foot wall
TILTON — A woman spent several hours lying at the base of a retaining wall she fell from late Thursday night before being discovered Friday morning and taken to a hospital. Chief Michael Sitar Jr., of Tilton-Northfield Fire and EMS, said the woman fell from the top of a retaining wall estimated to be 20 feet high at the back of the MB Tractor property on Route 3.
Ham radio repeater connects lost hiker with help
BELMONT — Off trail, after sundown, as the temperature and snowflakes are falling, and with a dead cellphone, it seemed that all factors were against a local man in the woods Sunday evening. Yet he was safely home by the end of his ordeal, and was able to communicate with his wife and emergency services via his amateur radio skills.
How to plan for recovery at home after surgery
PLYMOUTH — In this article, Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health brings to light the services you can receive after surgery and how to be prepared before your surgery. There are a lot of things to think about when preparing for major surgery. What are the risks? Will you be in pain? Have you thought about what help you’ll need to recover? Will you be able to stay at home while you heal?
Dorothy C. Pearl, 88
LIVE OAK, Florida — Dorothy "Dot" Cecilia Pearl, age 88, a 60+ year resident of Belmont, New Hampshire, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Her longtime declining health led her to spend her last few days at Haven-Suwanee Valley Hospice Care Center in Lake City, Florida.
Sally Doten, 78
MOULTONBOROUGH — Sally Harkins Doten, 78, of Moultonborough and Gilford, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Born in Cranston, Rhode Island, to George Haskell Harkins and Sadie Belle (Heath) Harkins, she and her family moved frequently along the eastern seaboard until settling in Belmont. She was athletic and excelled in basketball and softball. After high school, she completed a 2-year Associate’s Degree in Medical Technology. She enjoyed a fulfilling career of 53 years, the majority spent at Lakes Region General Hospital saving lives.
Maurice E. Simpson, 78
FRANKLIN — Maurice “Moose” E. Simpson, 78, a former resident of Pittsburg, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, doing what he loved, hunting. He was born in Manchester on September 7, 1944, son of the late Robert and Evelyn (Champagne) Simpson. Moose was a graduate of...
Belmont Library Friends partner with Gunstock to hold tubing raffle
BELMONT — Friends of the Belmont Public Library received four mid-week tubing passes from Gunstock Mountain Resort. They are raffling the tickets to raise funds for Belmont library’s expansion. Raffle tickets are sold online for $5 an entry via GiveButter.com/TUBING, which accepts all major credit cards, Paypal and...
Scott Everett: Lakeport is a special village in Laconia
By definition, a community is a group of people with something in common, including location, heritage and/or culture. Lakeport is such a unique village within Laconia and, like all of you, it is very special to me. Everyone within this community has unique value and contributes in different ways for...
Juanita A. Pina, 68
MEREDITH — Juanita Anne Pina, 68, of Jenness Hill Road, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 11, 2022, at her home. Juanita was born on October 1, 1954, in Boston, Massachusetts, the daughter of John and Ruth (Murphy) Powell.
New Hampshire Ski legend to host Warren Miller’s 73rd annual film: 'Daymaker' at the Colonial Theatre
LACONIA — Celebrate the start of winter with Warren Miller’s 73rd annual film "Daymaker." Extreme skiing pioneer and 14-time Warren Miller ski film star Dan Egan will host this year’s film at the Laconia Colonial Theatre on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 7 p.m. Dan and his brother...
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 95 service calls from midnight Sunday to 8 a.m. Tuesday. Five people were arrested.
Michael J. Terravechia, 71
ALTON BAY — Michael J. Terravechia, 71, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born June 7, 1951 in Melrose, Massachusetts, to the late Giovani and Adelaide (Smith) Terravechia.
Lt. Erin Hannafin promoted to acting deputy chief
LACONIA — The Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid Association provides all hazards, fire, EMS, and hazardous materials emergency communications, and mutual aid coordination to the 35 member communities in the Lake’s Region. LRMFA dispatched and coordinated more than 27,000 emergency calls for service so far in 2022. Chief...
Linda L. Hubbard, 61
GILMANTON — Linda Lee (Simonds) Hubbard, 61, of Weeks Road, Gilmanton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and friends on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Concord/Laconia Hospital. Linda was born June 20, 1961, in Bayshore Long Island, New York.
Institute of Justice says Conway's 'doughnut' ordinance has holes
CONWAY — Leavitt’s Country Bakery, locked in a battle with the town over a mural depicting doughnuts and other baked goods, is being backed by an Alexandria, Virginia-based nonprofit, the Institute for Justice, which maintains that the town ordinance is unconstitutional. The IJ is supporting the bakery but...
