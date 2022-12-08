Read full article on original website
From bloody Balkan war to World Cup heavyweight: the making of Croatia as a soccer nation
Panama, Mauritania, Georgia and Eritrea are four countries with roughly the equivalent population sizes of Croatia. Those four nations share one World Cup appearance between them and that was when Panama played at Russia 2018, finishing the group stage with three defeats and conceding 11 goals. Croatia's World Cup pedigree...
World Cup champion France edges out England to reach semifinals as Harry Kane misses penalty
World Cup holder France remains on course in its title defense after beating England 2-1 to reach the semifinals at Qatar 2022. Aurélien Tchouaméni gave France a first-half lead, his powerful shot setting the game ablaze at the Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday. England grew into the game...
Lionel Messi and Argentina face tough test against Croatia before shot at World Cup glory
Lionel Messi is just two matches away from World Cup glory but his Argentina side must first find a way past Croatia at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday. The European side has, once again, upset the odds to reach yet another World Cup semifinal after beating tournament favorite Brazil in the previous round and, make no mistake, Argentina will have its work cut out if its to reach the final.
11 World Cup greats — as you've never seen them before
Host of the popular soccer podcast "Men in Blazers," Roger Bennett and illustrator and artist Nate Kitch are the duo behind the recently published "Gods of Soccer" book, which looks at 50 women and 50 men who are or have been some of the sport's greatest players. For the World...
$480,000-per-week yacht plays host to super rich at Qatar 2022
It's been dubbed the 'Arabian Riviera,' where the streets are immaculate and are interspersed with luxury hotels offering shimmering views across the marina. Welcome to 'The Pearl.'. Work on this artificial island -- now one of Doha's most exclusive areas -- started in 2004 and was named after the traditional...
Henry Winkler, Paul Feig, Angela Sarafyan, Bi Gan & Xavier Dolan Round Out Sundance 2023 Indie Episodic & Shorts Lineup
Sundance has announced its 2023 lineup of episodic projects and 64 shorts, the latter culled from the fest’s highest number of submissions at 10,981. The shorts span 23 countries, including projects from Iran (Azheh) and Ukraine (Liturgy of anti-tank obstacles) with works from such artists as Paul Feig (Help Me Understand producer), Westworld actress Angela Sarafyan (Power Signal), The Office‘s Kate Flannery (Help Me Understand, from The Office), Roma‘s Yalitza Aparicio Martinez (Sweatshop Girl), The Feels’ Angela Trimbur (Mirror Party), Party Down‘s Ken Marino (Help Me Understand), Bi Gan (director of Cannes Certain Regard title A Long Days Journey Into...
EU reels as scandal tarnishes parliament's credibility
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s parliament was reeling Tuesday with its credibility under threat, as a corruption scandal damaged lawmakers’ careers and fingers were pointed at Qatari officials accused of bribing them to play down labor rights concerns ahead of the soccer World Cup. The scandal, which started unfolding publicly last week, has scarred the reputation of the EU’s only institution comprised of officials elected directly in the 27 member countries. It has undermined the assembly’s claim to the moral high ground in its own investigations, such as into allegations of corruption in member country Hungary. “It is so profound because it jars so fundamentally with what parliament pretends to stand for,” Ghent University Professor Hendrik Vos, an EU expert, told The Associated Press. “The parliament pretends to stand for transparency, unable to be bribed, to defend fundamental values. And then you get something like this.” Referring to her barely suppressed “fury, my anger, my sorrow,” Parliament President Roberta Metsola told EU lawmakers on Monday that “European democracy is under attack.” While they convened in Strasbourg, France, Belgian police picked up a haul of computer data from the assembly’s other seat in Brussels.
