Pasquotank County, NC

Sheriff's Office to get new body-worn cameras

By By Paul Nielsen Staff Writer
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

Pasquotank County commissioners approved funding this week for 50 new body-worn cameras for Sheriff’s Office deputies.

The county will spend a total of $250,853, spread out over five years for the new high-tech equipment from Florida-based Axon.

The initial $50,000 for the cameras will come from the county’s current contingency funds while future funds will be identified during the annual budget process.

The county issued body-cameras back in 2020 but Sheriff’s Office Maj. Aaron Wallio told commissioners the units have been plagued with problems, prompting costly repairs of between $130 to $360 for each repair.

“I think we all saw the value of the program (cameras) at a critical incident in April 2021,” Wallio said, referring to the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. by three county deputies. “The (cameras) have been problematic and we are looking for a better solution.”

The contract will give the Sheriff’s Office an equipment “refresh” halfway through the five-year period and again at the end of the contract. Axon representative Griffin McKean described the plan as a “no questions asked warranty.”

“So, essentially, you are getting three refreshes of new equipment throughout a five-year period,” McKean said. “What that means is you are getting the latest and greatest Axon technology.”

Wallio said the Sheriff’s Office will delay the purchase of in-car cameras to help pay for the new body-worn cameras.

“We want to make sure we are spending our money wisely,” Wallio said. “This is the biggest bang for our buck at this point.”

Wallio said purchasing cameras from Axon will check a “lot of boxes” for the Sheriff’s Office.

One feature of the new cameras is that they are automatically activated when a deputy draws their taser or firearm from their holster. The feature also allows command staff to received real-time alerts when that occurs.

Another feature of the cameras is they provide real-time tracking of a deputies every 10 minutes while it is buffering and every five seconds when it is recording.

“It gives us the ability to live-stream,” Wallio said.

McKean said a deputy’s taser and firearm holster would be fitted with a small device that would be activated if either the Taser or the firearm is removed from its holster.

“This guarantees the camera is turned on at any critical moment,” McKean said. “You are guaranteed to capture the evidence you are looking for with any taser deployment or they decide to draw their firearm.”

Wallio said the department is currently using two cameras on a trial basis.

“The two deputies that are using it, every day that they come to work I have them pull their gun out to make sure the camera activates,” Wallio said. “It has been working flawlessly.’’

The cameras will also allow deputies to upload footage remotely.

“This is great for critical incidents where the officer cannot make it back to the station to upload their evidence,” Wallio wrote in a memo to commissioners.”

A camera will also automatically activate if a deputy is within 50 feet of another deputy at an incident. Since the city’s police department also uses Axon a deputy’s camera would activate if they were within 50 feet of a city police officer whose camera was activated at an incident.

But a law enforcement agency would not have access to another agencies’ footage if they were both at the same incident. Axon would also not have any access to camera footage.

