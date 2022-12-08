Mt. Pleasant celebrated senior night, but only one team got to celebrate as the girls fell 51-34 to Benton to start the night. The Panthers quickly found themselves down 19-1 after the first quarter as the Bobcats had the hot hand from beyond the arc and were playing stellar defensively. Andrea Lopreato was two rebounds shy of a double-double as she led the Panthers with 17 points. They move to 2-5 on the season.

MOUNT PLEASANT, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO