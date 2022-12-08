Read full article on original website
Ann Sourwine
Ann Sourwine, 82, of Mt. Pleasant, died Monday, December 12, 2022 at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. On-Line condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.
Larry Kent Kindig, Jr.
Larry Kent Kindig, Jr., 61, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Jefferson County Health Center in Fairfield. A private family prayer service will be held. Friends may call after 12 Noon on Friday, Dec. 16 at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. The family will be present to receive friends from 5-8 PM on Friday.
Susan Ann “Sue” Ertz
Susan Ann “Sue” Ertz of Mt. Pleasant formerly of Burlington passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Park Place Elder Living Center in Mt. Pleasant. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at the St. Paul’s Catholic Church, in Burlington with the Very Reverend Father Marty Goetz as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Scared Heart Cemetery. A memorial has been established in her memory.
Sports, December 13th
Mt. Pleasant celebrated senior night, but only one team got to celebrate as the girls fell 51-34 to Benton to start the night. The Panthers quickly found themselves down 19-1 after the first quarter as the Bobcats had the hot hand from beyond the arc and were playing stellar defensively. Andrea Lopreato was two rebounds shy of a double-double as she led the Panthers with 17 points. They move to 2-5 on the season.
NOTICE AND CALL OF A PUBLIC MEETING NEGOTIATIONS MEETING
Southeastern Community College and the Southeastern Community College Higher Education Association have agreed to meet for the first negotiations session regarding a 2023-2026. Collective Bargaining Agreement at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, in the Board. Room (Room #AD-1) at Southeastern Community College in West Burlington, Iowa. At this...
County Foundation Awards $146,000
The Enhance Henry County Community Foundation has awarded $146,000 to 29 County organizations. An estimated 25,000 people will benefit from the 18th round of grants to be made by the Enhance Henry County Community Foundation. The 29 grants were announced at a special celebration and media advisory event held at...
Mount Pleasant Community School District School Board Meeting Agenda
I. Curriculum Update – Angela Butler, Director of Curriculum and Instruction. 1. School Improvement Advisory Committee (SIAC) – November 30. a. Second Reading of School Board Policy 703.12 Bids and Quotes (Motion) b. Open School Board Policy Series 200 Board of Education. c. Consideration to Approve Change Order...
Authorities Release Details of Officer Involved Shooting
On December 7, 2022, Wapello County law enforcement officers attempted to apprehend Charles Hall, 35, of Ottumwa on an arrest warrant for robbery. Hall fled from officers on multiple occasions and across multiple jurisdictions. Iowa State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Cole located Hall near the intersection of 118th Street and Dewberry...
U.S. News & World Report Names Sunrise Terrace Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Among Best in Iowa
Winfield, Iowa – December 14th, 2022 – Sunrise Terrace Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Winfield, Iowa has been recognized as a Best Nursing Home for long-term care for 2022-2023 by U.S. News & World Report. The annual Best Nursing Homes ratings, now in their 13th year, assist prospective...
