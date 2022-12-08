Read full article on original website
Boise Area School Closures and Changes for Monday, December 12
A winter storm moved through the Treasure Valley overnight, dumping 2.5 inches of snow at the Boise airport. Other areas of the Boise metro reported three inches of snow. Some schools have made the decision to cancel classes today. School Closings. Boise School District. Bishop Kelly High School. Boise Bears...
Caution! Boise Area Roads Are Dangerous This Morning
Roads are wet and snow-filled this morning. Some folks will do their best to respect others, show caution, and take extra time to get to work. However, other folks will falsely believe that their vast trucks or smaller cars will drive just as they do when the pavement is not snow-covered. Most of us cannot take the day off, so please take your time on your way to work this morning.
kboi.com
SNOW DAY: Check here to see school closures across the area
Most, if not all, of the Treasure Valley, woke up to a winter wonderland!. With 2 to 3 inches of snow on the ground, many school are closed today as a Snow Day was declared by both West Ada and the Boise School District. There are several school closure today.
Post Register
Inclement weather policies for local school districts
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — If you are a parent or student, it may be worth checking your school district's weather policy as winter progresses. West Ada says the decision to close schools is a process that is not taken lightly by the district. As storms approach, district staff monitor weather forecasts in preparation to check road conditions during the night and into the early morning before the start of school.
Post Register
Winter Storms delay flights in/out of BOI
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Flights in and out of Boise Airport (BOI) are experiencing delays as winter storms impact many states across the Country. Currently, flights coming out of Portland, Denver, and San Francisco are delayed. Updated flight status information can be found on their website here.
Boise Area Schools Need To End Wasteful Useless Snow Days [pics]
It's a snow day for Treasure Valley students. As reported here, you can see that most of our local schools have called it a day due to too much snow on the ground. Local officials call whether or not to have school based on snowfall, ice accumulation, temperatures, and other factors.
KIVI-TV
Home Makeover for the Holidays: Idaho Housing and Finance Association help Boise resident furnish a new home
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Housing and Finance Association is launching its Avenues for Hope housing challenge on Monday. The campaign hopes to raise money to help people facing housing challenges in Idaho. It runs from December 12th through the 31st. Before the campaign, though, the association helped a...
Unique 'Potato Hotel' Near Boise Is So Quintessentially 'Idaho'
Is there anything more "Idaho" than a giant potato?
Take Camping To Another Level In This Beautiful RV For Rent In Boise
It's RV rental website, similar to Airbnb and VRBO, but for RVs, camper vans, or travel trailers. My wife and I heard about this website through a friend and have looked into renting an RV for my family reunion in Naches, WA. It's just as easy as using Airbnb or VRBO.
KTVB
I-84 now open after crash in Baker County caused closure
BAKER CITY, Ore. — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 are now open, after they were closed from Pendleton to Ontario, Oregon, due to a truck crash near Huntington, the Oregon Department of Transportation reported Friday. The crash occurred near milepost 335, which is 11 miles west of Huntington,...
The 10 Most Expensive Places to Live in Idaho in 2022 Revealed
If you regularly surf Zillow, you know that there’s a shift happening in the Boise housing market. Is it anywhere near the “full fledged housing crash” that some people predicted? Hardly. While November's median listing price in Boise is down to $545,000 from this year’s peak at...
5 Holiday Events This Weekend For Your Entire Family In Boise
As we get just a couple weeks away from Christmas, Christmas events are popping up all over the treasure Valley a great opportunity to grab the family get out of the house, and enjoy what’s going on in your community. I don’t know about you, but my wife loves...
Best Pho In Boise (Must Try Places In The Emerald City)
Phở (pronounced “fuh”), is a traditional Vietnamese dish made with a seasoned broth, rice noodles, herbs, and choice of meat(most of these restaurants offer vegetarian options as well). These massive bowls of hot steamy goodness have become widely popular in Idaho and Boise has some of the finest Pho restaurants you’ll find. On a cold winter day there’s no better treat than a bowl of Pho so let’s have a look at the best Pho in Boise.
Fact or Fiction? You Can’t Drink Alcohol in Idaho on Christmas Day
For many Idahoans, the Christmas season means catching up with old friends and extended family. Once all the presents are wrapped and the leftovers are put away, you may want to get together with those folks over a drink. If you can find a bar that’s open, will you be able to order that drink?
travellemming.com
Where to Stay in Boise (Best Places & Areas, By a Local)
I’m a Boise local with insights into where to stay in Boise for every type of traveler. Don’t go through the effort of weeding through hotel reviews — I’ve done that work for you. This is the only guide you need to make trip planning a breeze.
Post Register
Traffic Alert: All lanes open on 12th Ave Rd in Nampa
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: All lanes of travel on 12th Ave Rd at Hawaii Ave are back open. The original story is below. The Nampa Police Department is reporting a 3-vehicle injury crash blocking all northbound lanes of 12th Ave Rd near Hawaii Ave. Northbound traffic is being...
University of Idaho settles Christian students' free speech lawsuit
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The University of Idaho will pay $90,000 to settle a lawsuit from members of a Christian law students’ organization who claimed their freedom of speech was violated when the school’s civil rights investigation office issued no-contact orders against them. The settlement, filed in Idaho’s U.S. District Court this week, resolves a case brought by three students belonging to the Christian Legal Society and the law school professor who serves as the group’s faculty advisor. The group sued the university in April,...
Shower Same Size of An Apartment Inside Eagle Home For $1.5 Million
There's a good chance that you'll love this master suite. It actually has what feels like two master bedrooms, but the one on the lower level has a shower that's the size of a small apartment. A little confused as to why they decided to increase the sales price (12/07)...
Drake Fires First Shot In Boise Celebrity Chicken War
The celebrity chicken wars have begun in the Treasure Valley. Fast-food chicken restaurants are the hottest trend in the country, and Boise is about to have more than its fair share. The grand opening of Boise's first Chick-Fil-A in 2014 resembled the Beatles coming to America for the first time,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Police search 2nd yard for missing Idaho child; nothing found
FRUITLAND — The search for a body in a yard neighboring the home where suspects were named in a missing child case that stretches back 16 months turned up nothing. Beginning Dec. 2, Fruitland Police were joined by other law enforcement officials in conducting the consensual search, which was based on information they had received. Furthermore, while additional suspects were named a week ago and those at large urged to step forward and talk to detectives, Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff declined Thursday to comment on whether there had been communication since then.
