Boise, ID

KIDO Talk Radio

Caution! Boise Area Roads Are Dangerous This Morning

Roads are wet and snow-filled this morning. Some folks will do their best to respect others, show caution, and take extra time to get to work. However, other folks will falsely believe that their vast trucks or smaller cars will drive just as they do when the pavement is not snow-covered. Most of us cannot take the day off, so please take your time on your way to work this morning.
BOISE, ID
kboi.com

SNOW DAY: Check here to see school closures across the area

Most, if not all, of the Treasure Valley, woke up to a winter wonderland!. With 2 to 3 inches of snow on the ground, many school are closed today as a Snow Day was declared by both West Ada and the Boise School District. There are several school closure today.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Inclement weather policies for local school districts

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — If you are a parent or student, it may be worth checking your school district's weather policy as winter progresses. West Ada says the decision to close schools is a process that is not taken lightly by the district. As storms approach, district staff monitor weather forecasts in preparation to check road conditions during the night and into the early morning before the start of school.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Winter Storms delay flights in/out of BOI

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Flights in and out of Boise Airport (BOI) are experiencing delays as winter storms impact many states across the Country. Currently, flights coming out of Portland, Denver, and San Francisco are delayed. Updated flight status information can be found on their website here.
BOISE, ID
KTVB

I-84 now open after crash in Baker County caused closure

BAKER CITY, Ore. — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 are now open, after they were closed from Pendleton to Ontario, Oregon, due to a truck crash near Huntington, the Oregon Department of Transportation reported Friday. The crash occurred near milepost 335, which is 11 miles west of Huntington,...
BAKER COUNTY, OR
Post Register

Traffic Alert: All lanes open on 12th Ave Rd in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: All lanes of travel on 12th Ave Rd at Hawaii Ave are back open. The original story is below. The Nampa Police Department is reporting a 3-vehicle injury crash blocking all northbound lanes of 12th Ave Rd near Hawaii Ave. Northbound traffic is being...
NAMPA, ID
Idaho State Journal

University of Idaho settles Christian students' free speech lawsuit

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The University of Idaho will pay $90,000 to settle a lawsuit from members of a Christian law students’ organization who claimed their freedom of speech was violated when the school’s civil rights investigation office issued no-contact orders against them. The settlement, filed in Idaho’s U.S. District Court this week, resolves a case brought by three students belonging to the Christian Legal Society and the law school professor who serves as the group’s faculty advisor. The group sued the university in April,...
MOSCOW, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Police search 2nd yard for missing Idaho child; nothing found

FRUITLAND — The search for a body in a yard neighboring the home where suspects were named in a missing child case that stretches back 16 months turned up nothing. Beginning Dec. 2, Fruitland Police were joined by other law enforcement officials in conducting the consensual search, which was based on information they had received. Furthermore, while additional suspects were named a week ago and those at large urged to step forward and talk to detectives, Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff declined Thursday to comment on whether there had been communication since then.
FRUITLAND, ID

