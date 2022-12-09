Read full article on original website
Portugal's president faces decision over euthanasia after lawmakers' vote
LISBON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Portugal's parliament voted again on Friday in favour of decriminalising euthanasia in the Catholic-majority country but the bill, which has already been vetoed by the president twice, could still face a bumpy road to become law.
EU reels as scandal tarnishes parliament's credibility
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s parliament was reeling Tuesday with its credibility under threat, as a corruption scandal damaged lawmakers’ careers and fingers were pointed at Qatari officials accused of bribing them to play down labor rights concerns ahead of the soccer World Cup. The scandal, which started unfolding publicly last week, has scarred the reputation of the EU’s only institution comprised of officials elected directly in the 27 member countries. It has undermined the assembly’s claim to the moral high ground in its own investigations, such as into allegations of corruption in member country Hungary. “It is so profound because it jars so fundamentally with what parliament pretends to stand for,” Ghent University Professor Hendrik Vos, an EU expert, told The Associated Press. “The parliament pretends to stand for transparency, unable to be bribed, to defend fundamental values. And then you get something like this.” Referring to her barely suppressed “fury, my anger, my sorrow,” Parliament President Roberta Metsola told EU lawmakers on Monday that “European democracy is under attack.” While they convened in Strasbourg, France, Belgian police picked up a haul of computer data from the assembly’s other seat in Brussels.
Russia Complains of Ukraine Military's 'Aggressive Behavior'
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin blamed Kyiv for failed peace talks and lamented its "totally aggressive" military conduct.
BBC
Twenty-seven bodies dumped by the roadside in Zambia
The bodies of 27 people, believed to be migrants from Ethiopia, have been "dumped" by the roadside in Ngwerere area north of Zambia's capital Lusaka. They are likely to have suffocated to death while in transit, Police Spokesperson Danny Mwale told the BBC. One survivor found "gasping for air" has...
Northern Ireland abortion buffer zone ruling is a ‘historic day’ – Green MSP
A Scottish Green MSP who proposed the implementation of buffer zones around abortion clinics has welcomed a judgment allowing similar legislation in Northern Ireland.The UK Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday the Abortion (Safe Access Zones) (Northern Ireland) Bill was within the legislative competence of Stormont, making passage of a similar law in Scotland potentially easier.Gillian Mackay proposed the Abortion Services Safe Access Zones (Scotland) Bill earlier this year to prevent protest outside abortion clinics in Scotland.Judgment has been handed down this morning in the case UKSC 2022/0077 - Reference by the Attorney General for Northern Ireland - Abortion Services (Safe...
BBC
Rishi Sunak pledges more staff to help clear asylum backlog
Rishi Sunak has promised more staff to help clear the UK's backlog of asylum claims by the end of next year. But Downing Street later clarified the pledge was not to abolish the total backlog - only initial claims made up to the end of June. Under a plan unveiled...
BBC
Ukraine war: The Russians locked up for refusing to fight
When his son was sent to fight in Ukraine, Sergei begged him not to go. "You've got relatives there. Just refuse," Sergei recalls telling Stas, who was already an army officer. "But he said he was going. He believed it was right. I told him that he was a zombie. And that, unfortunately, life would prove that."
myscience.org
VUB-Dilemma coordinator Nausikaä Martens named president of International Federation of Abortion and Contraception Professionals
Nausikaä Martens of Vrije Universiteit Brussel has been named the new president of the International Federation of Abortion and Contraception Professionals (FIAPAC). She is currently the coordinator of VUB-Dilemma, a support service that provides counselling for people with questions about unwanted pregnancy. From her new position, Martens is committed to the fight for equal rights for women, in particular the right to abortion, an issue close to VUB’s heart as an urban engaged university.
MPs back new sanctions against parents failing to meet child support obligations
Parents who fail to pay child maintenance could face swifter punishments under plans backed by MPs.The Child Support (Enforcement) Bill received an unopposed second reading and work and pensions minister Mims Davies confirmed the Government would support the proposals.Conservative MP Siobhan Baillie, who sponsored the Private Member’s Bill, explained how it would repeal the need for court orders to carry out serious punishments for payment arrears.The Stroud MP told the Commons: “Under current legislation the Child Maintenance Service (CMS) must apply to the magistrates or the sheriff courts to obtain a liability order before the enforcement powers, such as instructing...
BBC
Peru protests: Roads and airport blocked in anger at new president
Anti-government protesters blocked roads and stormed the international airport in Peru's second city Arequipa as deadly unrest intensified on Monday. Supporters of leftist former President Pedro Castillo took to the streets in anger at his impeachment and arrest. Dina Boluarte, his successor and former deputy, proposed bringing general elections forward...
BBC
Gender recognition law reform 'positive for transgender community'
Reform of gender recognition laws would have a "significant positive impact" for NI's transgender community, a Stormont report has found. The research was commissioned in May 2021 by Conor Murphy when he was finance minister. A group at Queen's University Belfast conducted the review of NI's current legislation. It has...
BBC
Lockerbie: An atrocity that caused heartbreak around the world
It's a simple thing, reading out a list of names, but its impact in a courtroom 22 years ago was devastating and unforgettable. Soon it could happen again. There were 270 of them. The youngest victims were just babies. The vast majority, 190, were American; 43 were British. The rest came from 19 other countries. This atrocity caused heartbreak around the world.
