Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $20 For Cyber Monday
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she...
Shop the Best Makeup, Haircare, Skincare and Other Beauty Must-Haves for 2022
Beauty talk! Whether you’re browsing online, scanning the shelves at Sephora or taking note of what celebs swear by, it’s easy to find yourself overloaded by all the options. But fear not, because whether you’re on the hunt for skincare that’s going to revolutionize your routine or makeup that’ll up your glam game, we’ve got you […]
These luxury perfume dupes are on the nose
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No one likes to run out of their...
Jessica Chastain Covers Marie Claire, New Updates At Instagram, A Stylish Italian Treat, And More!
Jessica Chastain glows for Marie Claire’s digital Holiday Issue. Oscar winning actress Jessica Chastain graces the cover of Marie Claire’s latest issue, giving a refreshingly honest interview about women’s rights, being raised by a single mom, and the importance of telling authentic female stories. Opening up about her childhood, Chastain says: “My mom raised me. I was very close to my grandmother, who was single most of her life. I remember I was in sixth grade, my sister was in fourth grade, my brother was in first grade, and my mom was out working as a bartender. We were home all the time alone at night. It was just like, ‘We’re taking care of ourselves.’ There was no other option. My mom couldn’t afford childcare, and she was trying to just get us fed. Getting food was the big deal.” The star says that she learned from an early age to be “fiercely protective of women” as a result. She adds: “To me it is my great fight. I use my job to try to celebrate women, but also celebrate women as human beings. Which means, yes, I can play characters that are flawed and do terrible things sometimes. It’s like my job is to constantly remind society that women are human beings.” Read the full feature here.
Laura Brown & Laura Dern Host Roger Vivier Dinner, Brunello Cucinelli’s Italian Takeover In LA, Partying With Retrofête In Soho
Laura Brown and Laura Dern raise a glass to Roger Vivier’s Gherardo Felloni. Dynamic duo Laura Brown and Laura Dern welcomed friends of Roger Vivier to Holloway House in Los Angeles to celebrate the whimsical luxury footwear and accessories brand’s creative director, Gherardo Felloni. The evening brought a slice of Parisian glamour to the West Coast, with floral-laden tables by Mimi Brown Studio and a delectable three course meal for 40 guests, all of whom were kitted out in embellished sandals, divine boots, and covetable handbags from the maison. Among those in attendance were screen stars such as Allison Janney, Christina Hendricks, Lake Bell, Kristen Wiig, Alexandra Daddario, Christine Chiu, Halson Sage, Jurnee Smollett, Brittney O’Grady, Bella Heathcote, Kathryn Newton, and Larsen Thompson.
Lily Collins Covers PORTER, Jacquemus Ends The Year On A High
Lily Collins is gracing the new digital cover of PORTER, dishing on everything from what’s in store for her Netflix alter ego Emily Cooper to real life situations revolving around privacy, self-care, being true to herself, and even her guilty pleasure reality TV show of choice—Real Housewives, duh. Of her journey in the spotlight since the age of 2, she says: “I’m definitely someone who overthinks all the time. I’ve always been a real advocate of self-care, self-reflection, journaling, therapy–whatever it is that helps you center. For me, there is so much of my life that’s lived publicly, so I want to make sure that I can keep a balance. And not just for myself, but for my future family. And for my life.” Read the feature by Ellie Pithers, with styling by Coco Cassibba and photography by Olivia Malone, here.
