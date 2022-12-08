Jessica Chastain glows for Marie Claire’s digital Holiday Issue. Oscar winning actress Jessica Chastain graces the cover of Marie Claire’s latest issue, giving a refreshingly honest interview about women’s rights, being raised by a single mom, and the importance of telling authentic female stories. Opening up about her childhood, Chastain says: “My mom raised me. I was very close to my grandmother, who was single most of her life. I remember I was in sixth grade, my sister was in fourth grade, my brother was in first grade, and my mom was out working as a bartender. We were home all the time alone at night. It was just like, ‘We’re taking care of ourselves.’ There was no other option. My mom couldn’t afford childcare, and she was trying to just get us fed. Getting food was the big deal.” The star says that she learned from an early age to be “fiercely protective of women” as a result. She adds: “To me it is my great fight. I use my job to try to celebrate women, but also celebrate women as human beings. Which means, yes, I can play characters that are flawed and do terrible things sometimes. It’s like my job is to constantly remind society that women are human beings.” Read the full feature here.

